US Industrial Production Climbs 0.9% in January

Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors.

Feb 17th, 2021
Paul Wiseman
Industrial Production I Stock 1169155411
iStock

WASHINGTON (AP) — American industry expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January, but it has yet to return to the level of activity that preceded the pandemic.

U.S. industrial production — which includes output factories, mines and utiliites — rose 0.9% last month on top of increases of 1.3% in December, 0.9% in November and 1.1% in October, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. Still, industrial production was down 1.8% from January 2020, reflecting lingering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Manufacturing rose 1% even though auto production was held down by a shortage of semiconductors used in vehicles.

Mining jumped 2.3% on a burst of oil and gas drilling.

Utility output dropped 1.2% on declining production of natural gas.

More in Automotive
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn during a press conference at the Maronite Christian Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020.
Supreme Court Denies Accused Ghosn Smugglers' Bid to Stay in US
Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold.
Feb 16th, 2021
Struggling luxury car brand Jaguar will be fully electric by 2025, the British company said Monday, February 15, 2021.
Jaguar to Go All-Electric by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors, hopes the move will help turn around the 86-year-old brand.
Feb 16th, 2021
The 2022 Bolt EV, foreground, and EUV are displayed, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Milford, Michigan.
GM's Chevy Bolt SUV Joins Parade of New US EVs
Fully electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new vehicle sales last year.
Feb 15th, 2021
In this April 1, 2014, file photo, Clarence Ditlow, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, displays a GM ignition switch similar to those linked to 13 deaths and dozens of crashes of General Motors small cars like the Chevy Cobalt, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. General Motors Co., has agreed to a $5.75 million settlement with California regarding false statements the company made to investors about problems with its deadly ignition switches, state officials announced Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The faulty ignition switches led to at least 124 fatalities and 274 injuries nationwide.
GM Settles with California for $5.75M
The company is accused of making false statements about problems with its deadly ignition switches.
Feb 15th, 2021
Image from security camera video showing Michael L. Taylor, center, and George-Antoine Zayek at passport control at Istanbul Airport, Dec. 30, 2019.
Court Won't Delay Extradition in Ghosn's Escape
The government has said it could surrender the men to Japan as early as Friday.
Feb 12th, 2021
Jetpower
This Jet Engine-Powered Supercar Could Be Yours
Before the pandemic hit, the Bloodhound was pacing towards eclipsing the current car speed record of 763 mph.
Feb 12th, 2021
The exterior of the General Motors Toledo Transmission Operations facility is shown in Toledo, Ohio.
EVs Leave Autoworkers Facing Uncertain Futures
Those who trained and worked for decades to build machines running on petroleum will need to do different work — or they might not have jobs.
Feb 12th, 2021
Toyota says it will roll out two new battery-electric vehicles and one plug-in gas-electric hybrid in the U.S. this year as the parade of new EVs continues.
Toyota to Add Electric, Plug-In Hybrids Next Year
Toyota has broken from the pack in calling for a diversity of electrified vehicles, as opposed to just those powered by batteries.
Feb 11th, 2021
I Stock 936646258 601c0f5fe30ad
Electric Car Battery Maker to Build New Plant
Microvast plans to renovate and expand a Tennessee facility to build battery cells, modules and packs.
Feb 11th, 2021
Uber logo above a trading post at the New York Stock Exchange, May 30, 2019.
Uber's Loss Narrows, Raising Hopes for Recovery
A topsy-turvy year forced the ride-hailing service to rely more heavily on its food-delivery business.
Feb 11th, 2021
General Motors World Headquarters 508403167 2124x1415 (1)
GM Profits Down but Steady Despite Pandemic
A strong second half more than offset the effects of the pandemic and recalls.
Feb 10th, 2021
Visitors walk by a Toyota car displayed at its showroom in Tokyo.
Toyota Profits Up Amid Solid Pandemic Recovery
Cost cuts and other efforts helped boost the bottom line.
Feb 10th, 2021