Tesla Posts 1st Annual Profit, Misses Analysts' Estimates

A year earlier, Tesla lost $862 million.

Jan 28th, 2021
Tom Krisher
A 2021 Model X sports-utility vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colorado.
A 2021 Model X sports-utility vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colorado.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Riding a sales surge amid a global pandemic, Tesla Inc. on Wednesday reported that it posted its first annual net profit in 2020. In a year that saw its stock soar to make it the world's most valuable automaker, Tesla earned $721 million, capped by a $270 million profit in the fourth quarter. It was the company's sixth straight quarterly net profit after years of mostly losses. 

A year earlier, Tesla lost $862 million. Data provider FactSet says 2020 ended a string of annual red ink that began in 2006.

Once again the company needed regulatory credits purchased by other automakers in order to make a profit. Without $1.58 billion in credits for the year, Tesla would have lost money. Other automakers buy the credits when they can't meet emissions and fuel economy standards.

Tesla said that excluding special items, it made $2.24 per share for the year, falling short of Wall Street expectations of $2.45. Full-year revenue was $31.54 billion, beating estimates of $31.1 billion. From October through December, the company made an adjusted 80 cents per share, below Wall Street estimates of $1.02. Fourth-quarter revenue was $10.74 billion, surpassing estimates of $10.47 billion. 

The per-share earnings misses sent shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company down 5.5 percent in extended trading after the earnings announcement. Still, the stock is trading at about about 10 times its value at the start of 2020, closing Wednesday at $864.16.

Tesla said in its investor letter that over a "multi-year horizon," it expects 50 percent growth in annual vehicle deliveries. Some years, like 2021, may see faster growth, it said. Tesla also said its operating profit margin will keep growing as factory capacity expands.

Nearly 1,000 owners are testing the company's "full self-driving" systems on public roads, Musk said on a conference call with analysts. He said he drives the system itself and it's common for him not to intervene. He expects the system to drive more reliably than humans this year.

Despite the name, Tesla has warned that "full self-driving" is still a driver assist system and cannot drive itself. Critics say the system doesn't have the proper sensors to drive autonomously. Musk had predicted a fleet of self-driving Tesla robotaxis by the end of last year. He says he's confident the company can reach fully autonomous driving under all conditions this year.  

Tesla also said it is updating its older vehicles, the Model S sedan and X SUV with new motors, batteries and interiors. A "plaid" high-performance version of the Model S will be able to go from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) in under 2 seconds, making it the world's fastest car, Musk said.

Tesla's vehicle sales rose 36 percent last year, but the company fell just short of its annual goal to deliver 500,000 vehicles. The company delivered 499,500 vehicles for the year.

The sales jump came even though Tesla was forced to close its only U.S. assembly plant for almost two months as the novel coronavirus surged in the spring. The factory in Fremont, California, reopened in May with Musk defying orders from local health authorities.

Musk had promised 500,000 deliveries before the pandemic hit, but aided by sales from a new factory in China, the company almost hit the number. The meteoric stock price rise generated big payoffs for Musk, making him one of the world's richest people.  

Critics say Tesla's sales and profits are puny compared with established automakers such as Toyota and General Motors, and its huge valuation is not justified by financial fundamentals.

Tesla faces challenges this year from traditional automakers, which are rolling out more electric vehicles. Edmunds.com Executive Director of Insights Jessica Caldwell says the number of electric vehicles on sale in the U.S. will rise from 17 to 29 this year. Many will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, giving them an advantage over Tesla, which has used up its allocation. 

"Although there has yet to be a true 'Tesla killer' in the EV arena, a bigger pool of contenders eligible for federal tax credits could have the power to sway some Tesla shoppers," Caldwell wrote in an email.

In response to a question, Musk said he expects to be Tesla's CEO for "several years," without giving specifics. He said no one should be CEO forever and he would like more free time instead of working day and night. But he said there are many projects that he would like to see through.

More in Automotive
Reinhard Huettl.
German Science Center Fires Director Amid Corruption Allegations
He is also a member of BMW's supervisory board.
Jan 27th, 2021
Navistar, who operates as the owner of International brand of trucks and diesel engines, will partner with GM on hydrogen.
GM, Navistar Team Up on Hydrogen Trucks
Navistar says its trucks will be able to go more than 500 miles on a single charge.
Jan 27th, 2021
European Commissioner for Europe fit for the Digital Age Margrethe Vestager speaks during a news conference on European project in battery value chain at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels,Tuesday, Jan. 26. 2021. The European Union has approved €2.9 billion (US3.53 billion) in subsidies from 12 member countries for a second pan-European project to develop the bloc's electric battery industry and move away from its reliance on Asian imports.
EU Approves Funding for EV Battery Industry
Called the "European Battery Innovation," the project will allow non-European businesses such as Tesla to benefit from EU investment.
Jan 26th, 2021
Electric Cars 488178053 3866x2580 (1)
Shell Buys European EV Charging Firm
The deal will give Shell ownership of the biggest public EV charging network in Britain.
Jan 25th, 2021
Ep107
Stopping Bullets Without Spilling from the Minibar
The Sentry Civilian looks to combine military-level security with J-Lo-level luxury.
Jan 22nd, 2021
Nissan Ap21022357990963
Nissan Commits to UK Plant After Post-Brexit Deal
While there won't be any tariffs or quotas, other barriers to trade could increase operating costs.
Jan 22nd, 2021
This photo provided by Audi shows the Audi e-tron GT prototype, a fully electric sport sedan that promises equal parts speed and long-distance comfort.
Top Automotive Tech at CES 2021
Automakers are focused on more advanced infotainment systems and the continued evolution of electric vehicles.
Jan 21st, 2021
In this Dec. 16, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Transportation Secretary former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, President-elect speaks during a news conference at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Buttigieg Aims for Infrastructure Overhaul
The nominee calls it a "generational opportunity" to create new jobs, fight economic inequality and stem climate change.
Jan 21st, 2021
Mm 169 Thumb
Report Says Tesla is 1,600 Years Away from its Market Value
That's a lot of cars.
Jan 20th, 2021
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, left, Stellantis CEO Carlos Taveras, center, and Chariman John Elkann, right, virtually ring the NYSE opening bell.
Stellantis CEO: New Car Company Will Protect Jobs and Brands
The new entity has been dogged by speculation of layoffs and brand cuts.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sept. 24, 2019 photo shows former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, right, in front of his attorney, Miles Ehrlich, outside of a federal courthouse in San Francisco. President Donald Trump has pardoned Levandowski, who plead guilty to stealing trade secrets before joining Uber’s effort to build robotic vehicles for its ride-hailing service. Levandowski was among the more than 140 people included in a flurry of clemency action in the final hours of Trump’s White House term.
Trump Pardons Ex-Google Engineer Who Stole Trade Secrets
Anthony Levandowski took a trove of self-driving car technology when he left Google.
Jan 20th, 2021
This Sunday, June 25, 2017, photo, shows TK Holdings Inc. in Auburn Hills, Mich. The U.S. government's highway safety agency has rejected a request from Ford and Mazda to avoid recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the ammonium nitrate propellant used to inflate air bags is showing signs of decay and poses a safety risk.
US Rejects Ford, Mazda Requests to Avoid Takata Recalls
The air bags have caused at least 27 deaths worldwide, including 18 in the U.S.
Jan 19th, 2021