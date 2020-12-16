Edmunds Reveals 2021 Top Rated Vehicles

Each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.

Dec 16th, 2020
Ronald Montoya
This undated photo provided by Kia shows the 2021 Kia Telluride, which retains its crown as the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021. It stands out from the competition with its more premium look and feel.
This undated photo provided by Kia shows the 2021 Kia Telluride, which retains its crown as the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021. It stands out from the competition with its more premium look and feel.
Greg Jarem/Kia Motors via AP

Every year Edmunds’ experts put their heads together to determine the very best new vehicles on sale. Spread across eight categories, the Edmunds Top Rated Awards are given to the cars, trucks and SUVs that rank at the top of their class according to Edmunds’ vehicle testing program. That means each winner has been tested at the Edmunds test track and thoroughly evaluated over many miles of real-world use.

We’ve highlighted the four first-time winners for 2021, along with a returning champion from last year’s awards. The vehicles are listed in ascending order by manufacturer’s suggested retail price and include destination charges.

Top-rated sedan: 2021 Kia K5

Starting MSRP: $24,455

What Edmunds’ experts say: “The all-new Kia K5 has the style and substance to set it apart from other midsize family sedans. It’s impressively easy to drive and comfortable on longer trips thanks to a smooth ride and an exceptionally quiet cabin. Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard, and that’s just the beginning of a rich feature list that somehow manages to undercut the competition on price at every level.”

Counterpoint: The K5′s sloping roofline can make it hard to get in and out for taller rear passengers.

Top-rated truck: 2021 Ford F-150

Starting MSRP: $30,635

What Edmunds’ experts say: “The Edmunds Top Rated Truck must balance capability, comfort, technology, innovative features and value. The Ford F-150 was already one of the best pickup trucks on the market; its significant list of additions and improvements for 2021 could cement its standing for years to come. Thanks to a raft of new features and high-end tech advancements, including an optional hybrid powertrain, the F-150 unseats the incumbent Ram 1500 as Edmunds’ top truck for 2021.”

Counterpoint: If you’re looking for a premium feel, the F-150′s cabin might not seem as luxurious as the Ram’s.

Top-rated SUV: 2021 Kia Telluride

Starting MSRP: $33,160

What Edmunds’ experts say: “It seems like Kia went for a ‘baby Land Rover’ look and nailed it. Inside and out, the three-row midsize Telluride has a more premium look and feel than the competition. It also boasts an impressively smooth ride, a third-row seat roomy enough for adults, and plenty of features for the money. It was Edmunds Top Rated SUV last year, and it’s back in the winner’s circle for 2021.”

Counterpoint: There are fewer storage bins and cubbies than you’ll find in some rival SUVs.

Top-rated luxury EV: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Starting MSRP: $43,995

What Edmunds’ experts say: “In some cases, a non-luxury brand enters luxury territory with an EV offering, and so it is with the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E. An electric SUV with Mustang-influenced styling, the Mach-E stands out with its premium cabin and easy-to-use controls. It lives up to its Mustang namesake, too, with approximately 300 miles or so between charges, depending on configuration, plus a projected 0-60 mph time of less than 4 seconds in the upcoming GT version.”

Counterpoint: The Mach-E’s front seats can be somewhat uncomfortable for taller drivers.

Top-rated luxury sedan: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Starting MSRP: $55,300

What Edmunds’ experts say: “A true luxury experience is the main focus of this award, but value is also taken strongly into account. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class delivers on both fronts, with a refresh for 2021 helping it move into the No. 1 spot for this category. A particular highlight is the car’s new infotainment system that allows you to operate most of the car’s systems with voice commands. On top of that is the E-Class’ peerless combination of a premium interior, a smooth ride, top-notch construction and excellent advanced driver safety aids.”

Counterpoint: The E-Class sedan’s trunk capacity is small by segment standards, although the available E-Class wagon solves that problem.

Edmunds says: Save time on researching your next vehicle purchase by checking out Edmunds’ Top Rated award winners for 2021. Head over to Edmunds to see the full list of winners, and then go test-drive them for yourself and see if you agree with our picks.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

More in Automotive
In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a former United Auto Workers vice president who took a $250,000 kickback on a watch contract was sentenced Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, to 2 1/2 years in prison, the latest punishment in what the government calls 'systemic' corruption at the highest ranks of the union.
UAW, US Attorney Reach Deal to Reform Union
Eleven union officials and a late official’s spouse have pleaded guilty to charges since 2017.
Dec 14th, 2020
Felled trees lie on the construction site of the Tesla Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany.
German Court Halts Felling of Trees at Site of Tesla Plant
Environmental groups are concerned about protected species in the area.
Dec 11th, 2020
In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, a visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus looks at an SUV vehicle on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, also known as Auto China, in Beijing. China’s sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans rose by double digits in November as the country recovered from the coronavirus pandemic but were below pre-virus levels for the year to date, an industry group reported Friday.
China's Auto Sales Rise in November
But the world's largest auto market was still down for the year.
Dec 11th, 2020
Mm 157 Thumb
Elon Musk Ditches 'Entitled' California
This is the next move in Musk's very public spat with the state of California.
Dec 10th, 2020
A Cruise AV autonomous electric Bolt EV is displayed in Detroit, Jan. 16, 2019.
GM's Cruise to Deploy Fully Driverless Cars in San Francisco
As many as five Cruise vehicles — likely carrying only its employees at the outset — will be dispatched in parts of the city.
Dec 10th, 2020
Carsalestn
Big Three Profits Surge Despite Sales Slump
The only automakers registering year-over-year sales increases were Tesla, Mazda and Kia.
Dec 9th, 2020
I Stock 1140203853
Honda Halts UK Production Amid COVID-19 Shipping Delays
The automaker said it was forced to pause production because "transport-related" delays left it short of parts.
Dec 9th, 2020
Ep97
Defunct EV Maker Returns with Solar Car
Nearly a decade after it shut down, Aptera says its new car likely won’t need to be charged at all.
Dec 8th, 2020
Mm 156 Thumb
COVID-19 Forces Ford to Delay Bronco Launch
The wait list could stretch up to 18 months.
Dec 8th, 2020
Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif., May 12, 2020.
Tesla Seeks to Raise Another $5B in Stock Offering
The electrical vehicle and solar panel maker hopes to take advantage of strong demand for its products.
Dec 8th, 2020
A parking lot full of Uber self-driving Volvos in Pittsburgh.
Uber, Hard-Hit by Pandemic, Sells Its Robot-Vehicle Division
Self-driving vehicle technology company Aurora will acquire the employees and technology behind Uber's Advanced Technologies Group.
Dec 8th, 2020
I Stock 1012589822
Kia Recalls 295,000 Vehicles Due to Risk of Engine Fires
The recall comes just a week after Kia and Hyundai were fined by the U.S. government for delaying recalls.
Dec 7th, 2020