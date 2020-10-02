Tesla Sales Jump 44 Percent

Tesla has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than most car companies.

Oct 2nd, 2020
Associated Press
This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla’s third-quarter sales rose 44% from a year ago as global demand for its electric vehicles proved stronger than most other automakers. The company said it delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago.
This May 12, 2020 file photo photo shows the Tesla plant in Fremont, Calif. Tesla’s third-quarter sales rose 44% from a year ago as global demand for its electric vehicles proved stronger than most other automakers. The company said it delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago.
AP Photo/Ben Margot, File

Tesla's third-quarter sales jumped 44% as global demand for its electric vehicles outpaced that of most other automakers.

The company reported Friday that it had delivered 139,000 SUVs and sedans from July through September, compared with 97,000 deliveries during the same period a year ago.

The sales topped even some of the most optimistic projections coming from Wall Street. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet expected the company to sell closer to 137,000.

Telsa has been rewriting the script throughout the year amidst a pandemic that has closed factories and scrambled supply lines.

“This puts Musk & Co. in prime position to hit the area code of 500k units for the year which six months ago was not even on the map for the bulls,'" Daniel Ives of Wedbush wrote Friday.

China was likely a major source of strength in the quarter, Ives said.

Tesla could post its fifth consecutive quarter of profits later this month.

Tesla has weathered the coronavirus pandemic better than most car companies. Second-quarter global sales rose 2.5% over the first quarter despite virus precautions forcing the shutdown of its only U.S. assembly plant. Still, sales fell 4.8% from the second quarter of 2019

Tesla posted a surprising $104 million net profit from April through June, boosted by the sale of electric vehicle credits to other automakers.

In the second quarter, Tesla delivered 90,650 vehicles as it rolled out the new Model Y SUV in the U.S. and China.

Coronavirus restrictions adopted in the San Francisco Bay Area forced Tesla to close its only U.S. assembly plant in Fremont, California, for almost two months this spring, opening again on May 11.

The big sales number did not provide a bump for the company's shares, which fell 5% at the opening bell. Telsa may be caught up in a broader sell-off in U.S. markets on news that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, shares of Tesla Inc. are up well over 400% this year, hitting an all-time high last month, and most Wall Street analysts expect that trend to continue.

More in Automotive
Jim Farley, Jr. during New York International Auto Show.
New Ford CEO Replaces CFO
Jim Farley made a series of structural and management changes in his first day on the job.
Oct 1st, 2020
Then-United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit. Williams.
Ex-UAW President Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
Dennis Williams said he "deliberately looked away" despite suspicions that union dues were being used for golf, lodging and fancy meals.
Oct 1st, 2020
I Stock 482970241
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles for Faulty Backup Cameras
The backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.
Sep 30th, 2020
Nissiantn
Escaped Ex-Nissan Exec Ghosn Unveils Business Coaching Program
After fleeing charges in Japan, he now wants to mentor other business executives.
Sep 30th, 2020
Rupert Stadler, the long-time head of Audi, who is accused of fraud, among other things.
Former Audi Chief on Trial in VW Diesel Emissions Scandal
Rupert Stadler and the three co-defendants are charged with fraud, false certification and criminal false advertising.
Sep 30th, 2020
I Stock 846949412
Trump Approves Permit for Alaska Cross-Border Railroad
The 1,600-mile line would connect Alaska to Canada and the continental U.S.
Sep 30th, 2020
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
Closing Date of GM-Nikola Partnership May Be Delayed
A regulatory filing says either side can end the deal if it doesn't close by Dec. 3.
Sep 30th, 2020
Gmtn
GM to Pay Back Ohio $28 Million After Plant Closure
The state had initially demanded the company pay back $60 million in tax incentives.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 681852180
SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors
The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.
Sep 29th, 2020
In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly arrives for the first trial hearing at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo. A Nissan employee testified Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 that he worked with another former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly to find ways to pay the automaker's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn without fully disclosing his compensation.
Nissan Employee Testifies on Ghosn Payments
He said he worked to find ways to pay the automaker's former chairman without fully disclosing his compensation.
Sep 29th, 2020
Security guards wearing masks and armed with restrainers stand guard at the entrance to the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The auto show, the first major in-person sales event for any industry since the coronavirus pandemic began, opens Saturday in a sign the ruling Communist Party is confident China has contained the disease. Still, automakers face intensive anti-virus controls including quarantines for visitors from abroad and curbs on crowd sizes at an event that usually is packed shoulder-to-shoulder with spectators.
China Opens Auto Show Under Anti-Disease Controls
Automakers are looking to China to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.
Sep 28th, 2020
Exterior view of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Russian Pleads Not Guilty in Foiled Tesla Ransomware Plot
He's accused of offering a Tesla employee $1 million to enable a ransomware attack at the company's plant.
Sep 25th, 2020