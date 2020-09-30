Closing Date of GM-Nikola Partnership May Be Delayed

A regulatory filing says either side can end the deal if it doesn't close by Dec. 3.

Sep 30th, 2020
Associated Press
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
The Nikola Two semi-truck.
Nikola Corp.

DETROIT (AP) — Shares in electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup Nikola fell more than 7% Tuesday after General Motors cast doubt on whether a $2 billion partnership would close as scheduled.

GM says in a statement that the deal has not closed and discussions with Nikola are continuing. Yet a news release from when the deal was announced said the companies expected to finalize it before Wednesday.

A regulatory filing by Nikola says either side can end the deal if it doesn't close by Dec. 3. GM's statements said it will provide updates when appropriate or required.

Under the partnership announced Sept. 8, GM would get an 11% stake in Nikola in exchange for engineering and building Nikola’s Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. GM also will supply batteries for other Nikola vehicles including heavy trucks.

But on Sept. 20, Nikola founder and Chairman Trevor Milton resigned after a Hindenburg Research, a company that's betting Nikola stock will drop, accused Nikola of fraud. Nikola denies the allegations and called them misleading.

Hindenburg said Nikola's success was an “intricate fraud,” including a video showing a truck rolling downhill to give the impression it was cruising on a highway, and stenciling the words “hydrogen electric” on the side of a vehicle that was actually powered by natural gas.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are reportedly investigating. GM has said it did proper due diligence before entering the partnership.

Nikola shares shot up after the deal was announced, but since then have tumbled over 60%. GM's stock is down about 11% since the partnership was unveiled.

Nikola's stock closed Tuesday down $1.42, or 7.4%, at $17.88.

More in Automotive
Gmtn
GM to Pay Back Ohio $28 Million After Plant Closure
The state had initially demanded the company pay back $60 million in tax incentives.
Sep 29th, 2020
I Stock 681852180
SEC: Fiat Chrysler to Pay $9.5M for Misleading Investors
The automaker made incomplete disclosures about an internal audit of its vehicle emissions systems.
Sep 29th, 2020
In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, former Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly arrives for the first trial hearing at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo. A Nissan employee testified Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 that he worked with another former Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly to find ways to pay the automaker's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn without fully disclosing his compensation.
Nissan Employee Testifies on Ghosn Payments
He said he worked to find ways to pay the automaker's former chairman without fully disclosing his compensation.
Sep 29th, 2020
Security guards wearing masks and armed with restrainers stand guard at the entrance to the Auto China 2020 show in Beijing, China on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The auto show, the first major in-person sales event for any industry since the coronavirus pandemic began, opens Saturday in a sign the ruling Communist Party is confident China has contained the disease. Still, automakers face intensive anti-virus controls including quarantines for visitors from abroad and curbs on crowd sizes at an event that usually is packed shoulder-to-shoulder with spectators.
China Opens Auto Show Under Anti-Disease Controls
Automakers are looking to China to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses.
Sep 28th, 2020
Exterior view of the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.
Russian Pleads Not Guilty in Foiled Tesla Ransomware Plot
He's accused of offering a Tesla employee $1 million to enable a ransomware attack at the company's plant.
Sep 25th, 2020
I Stock 1028680422 5d1234e11118a 5ef3672a5f9f1
Mercedes Vans Probed for Possible Unwanted Acceleration
Dozens of complaints suggested speed sensor problems caused large fluctuations in speed and erratic transmission shifting.
Sep 25th, 2020
Teslatn
Tesla Hiring Bucks Industry Trends
By the end of 2020, the company will have created 17,000 new jobs.
Sep 24th, 2020
Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen.
Former VW Boss Faces Trial on 2nd Set of Charges
Prosecutors allege the former CEO knew about the installation of illegal "defeat devices" in about 500,000 cars.
Sep 24th, 2020
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference.
Calif. Ready to Pull the Plug on Gas Vehicles
The state plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks in 15 years.
Sep 24th, 2020
A Tesla vehicle on display at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2020.
China Auto Show Forging Ahead Under Anti-Virus Controls
The Beijing auto show is the first major in-person sales event for any industry since the pandemic began.
Sep 24th, 2020
A VW ID.4 at the Neumarkt in Dresden, Germany, July 29, 2020.
Volkswagen Unveils Battery-Powered SUV
The ID.4 will launch in the U.S. early next year.
Sep 24th, 2020
Carbuyingtn
Pandemic Shifts Auto Buying Priorities
People are postponing new car purchases.
Sep 23rd, 2020