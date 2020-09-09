Ex-VW Boss Winterkorn Must Stand Trial in Diesel Scandal

The court found a “predominant likelihood” of conviction in the fraud charge.

Sep 9th, 2020
Associated Press
In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer &apos;Volkswagen&apos;, arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, Germany.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A German court has ruled former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must stand trial on fraud charges in connection with the company's diesel emission scandal in which it sold cars with software that let them cheat on emissions tests.

The court in Braunschweig in Volkswagen's home region of Lower Saxony ruled that car buyers suffered a financial loss when they bought a car without being aware it was equipped with illegal software. The court found a “predominant likelihood” of conviction in the fraud charge.

It said four other defendants would face trial on charges of fraud in connection with aggravated tax evasion and illegal advertising. Dates for a public trial are to be set later.

Winterkorn resigned from Volkswagen days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of violation on Sept. 18, 2015. The company had for years been using software that recognized when vehicles were on test stands and turned emission controls on, then turned the emission controls off during normal driving. As a result, the cars emitted far more than the legal U.S. limit of nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that harms people's health.

Winterkorn also faces criminal charges in the U.S. but cannot be extradited. Volkswagen paid more than 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in fines and settlements over the scandal.

