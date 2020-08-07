Cadillac to Take on Tesla with New Electric

GM is confident it will succeed where the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron thus far have failed.

Aug 7th, 2020
Tom Krisher
This photo provided by General Motors shows the Cadillac Lyriq. General Motors&apos; Cadillac brand is the latest to roll out an electric vehicle with the promise of taking sales from market leader Tesla. Executives say the Lyriq midsize SUV will have a range of over 300 miles per charge as well as technology and features to pull buyers from Tesla.
This photo provided by General Motors shows the Cadillac Lyriq. General Motors' Cadillac brand is the latest to roll out an electric vehicle with the promise of taking sales from market leader Tesla. Executives say the Lyriq midsize SUV will have a range of over 300 miles per charge as well as technology and features to pull buyers from Tesla.
GM via AP

DETROIT (AP) — We’ve seen this movie before, an electric vehicle from a mainstream automaker that will take away sales from market leader Tesla.

But General Motors executives say Cadillac’s first fully-electric vehicle has all the features it needs to lure buyers where other companies fell short.

The Cadillac Lyriq, a midsize SUV that comes out first in China and reaches U.S. showrooms late in 2022, will be able to go more than 300 miles on a single charge. It will come in rear-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations with sleek looks, a premium interior, internet connectivity, a 33-inch dashboard touch screen, and a starting price tag somewhere below $75,000.

“Prior product offerings, at least on some of those measures, they fell a bit short,” said Steve Carlisle, GM’s North American president who used to run the Cadillac brand.

GM was to introduce a Lyriq “show car” Thursday night that executives say is close to the production version. And they’re confident it will succeed where the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-tron thus far have failed.

The Lyriq will go head-to-head with Tesla’s Model Y small SUV, which starts at just under $50,000. The Lyriq also could take sales from the Palo Alto, California, company’s other models.

GM wouldn’t release the SUV’s exact range or price, nor would it say if the Lyriq would match or beat the Model Y’s 316-mile range or best zero to 60 miles per hour (96.2 kilometers per hour) time of 3.5 seconds. The Model Y can easily top $60,000 with options.

But executives said the Lyriq’s underpinnings are designed specifically to be an electric vehicle, with balanced weight distribution. They promised crisp handling and fast acceleration powered by the latest generation of nickel-cobalt-manganese-aluminum battery chemistry.

The Lyriq also will be able to park itself in parallel or perpendicular spaces without the driver being in the vehicle, similar to technology offered by Tesla. It also has direct current fast-charging capability, but charging times weren’t released.

Jaguar’s I-Pace and Audi’s e-tron fell short of the Model Y on range, with the I-Pace going 234 miles per charge and the e-tron SUV at 222 miles.

Cox Automotive Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs said having a range of over 300 miles is important to customers, who in surveys still express fears of running out of juice in an electric vehicle. People also are concerned about charging vehicles outside their homes, but that network should be vastly better by the time the Lyriq goes on sale, she said. Tesla, which has its own global network of chargers, giving it an advantage over competitors.

Cadillac may check all the boxes to compete with Tesla, but it can’t match the brand and the mystique of CEO Elon Musk, who also leads rocket company SpaceX, Krebs said.

“People buy a Tesla because it’s a Tesla,” she said. “Tesla has done an amazing job of building a brand, doing it without advertising and marketing, just pure enthusiasm from consumers.”

To make inroads, Cadillac will have to change the way it sells electric vehicles, offering long test drives with delivery and pickup of test vehicles at the customer’s convenience, she said.

More in Automotive
A Fiat logo.
Fiat Chrysler to Recall Vehicles that May Pollute Too Much
The company says it found the excess pollution during internal testing of vehicles with 2.4-liter “Tigershark” engines.
Aug 6th, 2020
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured at the headquarters in Munich, Germany.
BMW Reports Q2 Loss but Sees Rebound in China
CEO Oliver Zipse said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year.
Aug 5th, 2020
Metal Gear Wheels With The Engraving Artificial Intelligence 3d Render 888759400 5200x3072
3 Ethical Considerations For AI
Artificial intelligence will need to strike a balance between embracing the technology, being realistic about its potential, and keeping workers happy.
Aug 5th, 2020
United Auto Workers President Ron Gettelfinger.
Ex-UAW Chief Says Bribery Claims 'Utterly Baseless'
The accusation is the first against the former union president in a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.
Aug 5th, 2020
Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski.
Engineer Sent to Prison for Stealing Robocar Secrets
The former Google exec downloaded a trove of self-driving car technology before he departed the company.
Aug 5th, 2020
Lordstown
Lordstown Motors Is Already Going Public
The company, established just last year, is now valued at $1.6 billion.
Aug 4th, 2020
Managers inform small groups of workers about new safety devices and measures taken at the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plants.
GM Alleges Fiat Chrysler Spent Millions to Bribe UAW Leaders
GM alleges the payments sought to saddle Fiat Chrysler's rival with more than $1 billion in additional labor costs.
Aug 4th, 2020
In this Jan. 11, 2016, file photo, the logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo. Honda, on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S. to fix problems that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don&rsquo;t latch properly. They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.
Honda Recalls 1.6M SUVs, Vans
There are four separate recalls in play.
Aug 4th, 2020
Ford CEO Jim Hackett in 2018.
Ford CEO Hackett to Retire
The company has struggled in recent years and is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan.
Aug 4th, 2020
Photo 1546614200 31a4809be8ed 5d44429171c7a
Ferrari Profits Nearly Wiped Out
Its quarterly net profit fell 95% as the coronavirus halted production and deliveries.
Aug 3rd, 2020
A Chevrolet Volt hybrid car charging.
Electric Car Charging Stations on the Rise
There are now 26,000 electric vehicle charging stations open to the public in the U.S.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Fiat Chrysler Muscles Through Pandemic
Its losses were not as bad as feared, and the company predicts improving conditions for the remainder of 2020.
Jul 31st, 2020