Average Age of US Vehicles Hits Record High

And the pandemic is to blame.

Jul 28th, 2020
Associated Press
In this file photo dated June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The coronavirus pandemic is causing drivers to keep their cars and trucks longer. The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period.
In this file photo dated June 7, 2020, a long row of unsold cars at a Honda dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. The coronavirus pandemic is causing drivers to keep their cars and trucks longer. The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period.
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Drivers are holding on to cars and trucks longer during the coronavirus pandemic.

The average age of a vehicle on U.S. roads rose by a month this year to a record 11.9 years.

The IHS Markit consulting firm says the pandemic has caused consumers to put the brakes on spending and hold onto their current vehicles for a longer period. As a result, fewer new vehicles are coming onto the roads, pushing up the average age.

IHS said Tuesday that it expects the shift will create opportunities for repair shops and parts sellers because older vehicles need more service. It "anticipates significant upward pressure on average age in 2020 and subsequent years as consumers work toward a new normal both economically and in how they use personal vehicles in a post-COVID-19 era," said Todd Campau, IHS associate director of aftermarket solutions.

Before the pandemic, U.S. new vehicle sales were expected to be a little under 17 million in 2020, short of the record 17.55 million in 2016, but still at a healthy level. Now most analysts are expecting sales to be around 14 million for the full year.

The average vehicle age has been inching toward 12 years for several years now, and the pandemic is likely to raise it by four to six months in the coming years, IHS said. A decade ago, the average age was 10.6 years.

IHS says that new vehicle sales were trending down even before the pandemic. New vehicles accounted for 6.1% of the vehicles in use last year, compared with 6.7% in 2016. This year, IHS Markit expects the percentage to fall to 5% or less. “Declining new vehicle share in the overall population means fewer younger vehicles to temper average age growth,” the company said in a statement.

There are about 280 million vehicles registered in the U.S., up 1% from 2019.

More in Automotive
Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko.
Mitsubishi Racks Up Red Ink on Pandemic Pain
The automaker reported a $1.7 billion quarterly loss.
Jul 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Chevy to Produce Full Size Electric Pickup
The vehicle will reportedly run 400 miles on a single charge.
Jul 27th, 2020
Ep12
COVID Buyer's Club
The latest purchasing data is showing growth in key areas, including MRO, electronic components and more.
Jul 24th, 2020
The Mercedes star is pictured at the Mercedes Benz headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.
Daimler Lost $2.2 Billion in Q2
CEO Ola Kallenius said the company is seeing “the first signs of a sales recovery.”
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, 2020 Model Y electric sports-utility vehicles sit in the parking lot of a Tesla store in Littleton, Colo. Tesla overcame a seven-week pandemic-related shutdown at its U.S. assembly plant to post a $104 million net profit for the second quarter.
Tesla Makes $104M Q2 Profit Despite Shutdown
The profit contrasts a $408 million loss a year ago.
Jul 23rd, 2020
In this Monday, May 11, 2020 file photo, a man wearing a mask walks through the Tesla plant parking lot in Fremont, Calif. On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the electric car maker announced it has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers.
Tesla Tabs Texas for Massive Gigafactory
The plant will span more than four million square feet.
Jul 23rd, 2020
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, March 9, 2020.
Tesla's Terrifying, Electrifying Year
One year ago this week, Tesla shares plunged 14% — then took off like a rocket.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Tesla Supercharger station, Jacksonville, Fla., June 23, 2020.
Fla. Moves Ahead with Electric Vehicle Plans
The state, with help from criminal and civil penalties paid by Volkswagen, continues to expand its charging network.
Jul 22nd, 2020
2021 Ford Bronco Sport.
The Top 5 Upcoming Vehicles to Be Excited About
With large auto shows canceled, the pandemic has changed the way automakers debut their vehicles.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Thumb2
Auto Parts Co. Bankrupt for Third Time in 15 Years
This case illustrates just how precariously some auto suppliers are balanced as they wait out the pandemic.
Jul 21st, 2020
I Stock 912236728 5bae3c110426c
States Set Goals to Transition to Electric Trucks
The 15 states aim to have 100% of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be zero-emission by 2050.
Jul 20th, 2020
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.
GM CEO Expects Virus to Ebb, Economic Recovery by Early 2021
The auto business has gotten a whole lot more complicated since Mary Barra took over General Motors.
Jul 20th, 2020