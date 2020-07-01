VW Axes Plan for New Plant

The $1.4 billion factory was expected to produce 300,000 vehicles annually.

Jul 1st, 2020
Associated Press
Volkswagen Logo Wolfsburg Ap
AP file

BERLIN (AP) — German automaker Volkswagen said Wednesday it is halting plans for a new factory in Turkey, saying that the steep drop in demand for cars worldwide caused by the coronavirus pandemic means the manufacturing capacity is no longer needed.

The 1.3 billion euro ($1.4 billion) plant in Manisa on Turkey's western coast was to make the Volkswagen brand Passat and the Superb, a sedan from its Skoda brand, starting in 2022 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units.

The plans had met with opposition from German labor unions and Volkswagen then faced more criticism after Turkey invaded Syria. The project had been on hold since last year.

The company said that the pandemic had pushed market growth expectations far into the future and that “the construction of additional capacities is therefore from today's viewpoint not needed.”

The plant was originally intended to supply vehicles that would satisfy what was previously envisaged as growing demand in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The company said it would carry out all its planned vehicle projects with its current factories.

More in Automotive
I Stock 1214977181
Amazon Acquires Self-Driving Tech Firm
The purchase of Zoox could drive Amazon into the transit business.
Jun 29th, 2020
I Stock 636527018
GM Wants Judge Removed From Case
The judge had ordered GM CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley to sit down without lawyers.
Jun 29th, 2020
In this photo released by Nissan Motor Co., Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a shareholders meeting in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Monday, June 29, 2020.
Nissan Shareholders Are Mad
The automaker's chief executive pledged to give up half his pay following nosediving sales.
Jun 29th, 2020
The new 2021 Ford F-150 truck
Ford Plays it Safe with Revamped F-150
On the outside, the truck changes little, and the internal combustion engines and transmissions remain the same.
Jun 26th, 2020
Trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018.
Calif. OKs Nation's First Electric Truck Mandate
The new rules require automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans.
Jun 26th, 2020
I Stock 488178053
Vehicle Battery Maker Plans $940M Expansion
The SK innovation plant is expected to add 600 jobs.
Jun 26th, 2020
Thumb2
Return of the King
As Ford prepares to unveil the latest F-150, we dissect the factors driving its 38-year reign as the best-selling vehicle in America.
Jun 25th, 2020
Fordtn
Ford to Go Carbon Neutral
Three areas of its business account for 95% of emissions.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 642834308 (1)
US Investigates Kia Headlight Failures
The probe covers about 392,000 Kia Sorento SUVs from the 2011 through 2013 model years.
Jun 25th, 2020
Trucks travel along a loading dock at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif.
California Considers 1st-in-US Electric Truck Sales Rule
The rule would force automakers to sell more electric work trucks and delivery vans.
Jun 25th, 2020
I Stock 1156940451 (1)
US Probes Complaints of GMs with Sticky Steering
The problem could affect 781,000 vehicles.
Jun 25th, 2020
Toyota Hood Ap
Toyota Recalls Hybrids
The recall covers about 267,000 vehicles in the U.S.
Jun 24th, 2020