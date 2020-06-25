US Probes Complaints of GMs with Sticky Steering

The problem could affect 781,000 vehicles.

Jun 25th, 2020
Associated Press
I Stock 1156940451 (1)
iStock

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating problems with power steering that can stick on thousands of older General Motors SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the problem could affect 781,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain small SUVs from the 2010 through 2012 model years.

The agency says that in 2014, GM extended warranty coverage on the SUVs for 10 years or 150,000 miles because increased friction could make it feel like the steering wheel is stuck. The company said the SUVs could still be turned, but it may take more effort than normal.

Investigators are looking into whether repairs made by GM under the extended warranty actually solved the problem with the electric power steering system. The agency says it has 52 complaints and one report of a crash and injury.

In a statement, GM said it's cooperating in the probe, but it does not consider the issue to be a safety problem. “The issue is a slight feeling of friction in the steering system that can be an annoyance to customers,” the statement said.

The safety agency said the probe stems from an owner's petition to investigate the matter that was filed in December of 2016. Investigators will determine how often the problem happens and whether it has any safety consequences. Many times, such investigations can lead to recalls.

More in Automotive
This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows a 2020 Dodge Durango R/T Blackktop AWD on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Detroit-area automakers made their strongest showing ever in an annual survey of vehicle quality, Wednesday, June 24, as once-dominant Japanese brands faded. Most Detroit-area brands outpaced the industry average in problems per 100 vehicles, with Fiat Chrysler&rsquo;s Dodge brand surprisingly tying for first place with Kia of South Korea.
Detroit Automakers Improve in Quality Ranks
Once-dominant Japanese brands faded in this year's J.D. Power report.
Jun 24th, 2020
Tesla logo in Salt Lake City.
Regulators Probe Tesla Touch-Screen Failures
The screens can fail prematurely because the memory can wear out.
Jun 24th, 2020
I Stock 1028680422 5d1234e11118a
Mercedes to Develop Automated Driving System with Chip Maker
The automaker announced a deal with NVIDIA days after shelving an agreement with BMW.
Jun 24th, 2020
General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant in Lordstown, Ohio, Nov. 27, 2018.
Pence to Reveal Electric Truck
The vice president plans to make remarks after the unveiling of the Endurance pickup at Lordstown Motors.
Jun 24th, 2020
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak delivers his first State of the State address from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature, Carson City, Nev., Jan. 16, 2019.
Nevada Could Require More Electric Cars
The "Clean Cars Nevada" initiative would require as many as 8% of vehicles offered by dealers to be electric by 2025.
Jun 23rd, 2020
General Motors additive manufacturing team members working at the still-under-construction Additive Innovation Center.
How GM Uses 3D Printing Technology
The company uses additive manufacturing for everything from Corvette components to its COVID-19 response.
Jun 22nd, 2020
An Uber self-driving Volvo in Pittsburgh, March 17, 2017.
Making More Data Available for Self-Driving Cars
A new approach could unlock a mountain of data to train autonomous driving systems.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Thumb2
Robotic Mule Lightens the Load
These robotic vehicles are capable of carrying up to 1,000 pounds each, and the Army wants hundreds.
Jun 22nd, 2020
Thumb
Ohio Wants GM to Pay Back $60 Million
GM called the request "inconsistent."
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 458129961
BMW to Drop 6,000 Jobs
The cuts represent nearly 5% of BMW's global workforce.
Jun 19th, 2020
I Stock 1030823334
Tesla May Receive $68M Tax Break for Austin Plant
The Texas capital is competing with Tulsa, Okla., to host the plant that builds the Cybertruck.
Jun 19th, 2020
This Jan. 14, 2019 photo shows a Jeep logo at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 95,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide, Thursday, June 18, 2020, because a transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly. The recall covers certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2017 model years and includes about 2,700 replacement parts.
Jeep Recalls 95K Vehicles
A transmission problem can cause the small SUVs to lose power unexpectedly.
Jun 18th, 2020