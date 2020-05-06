Uber to Lay Off 3,700 Workers

The company's CEO also pledged to waive his base salary through the end of the year.

May 6th, 2020
Associated Press
Just as the coronavirus outbreak has boxed in society, it’s also squeezed high-flying tech companies reliant on people’s freedom to move around and get together.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.

The San Francisco company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs like severance will reach about $20 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine.

Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.

The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results after the bell Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.

