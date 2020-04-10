Hyundai Extends Production Shutdown Until May

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing will continue its production shutdown in Montgomery, Alabama. The company expects to resume operations on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The company suspended production to protect the health and safety of its employees and their communities.

Hyundai will continue to provide full medical, dental, and vision benefits through the stoppage. Workers can use paid vacation or leave during this period, though the plant in Alabama has been shut down since March 18 after the company confirmed its first case of COVID-19 among its workforce.

The company has some 3,000 employees in Alabama.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order until April 30, 2020. Hyundai is encouraging workers and their families to respect the order and follow the CDC's protocols to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.