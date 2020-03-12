China Auto Sales Plunge in February

They're down 81.7 percent over last year.

Joe McDonald
Mar 12th, 2020
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, attendees take a close look at cars from BYD at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. China&rsquo;s auto sales plunged 81.7% in February, 2020, from a year ago after Beijing shut down much of the economy to fight a virus outbreak, adding to problems for an industry that already was struggling with shrinking demand.
In this April 16, 2019, file photo, attendees take a close look at cars from BYD at the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai. China’s auto sales plunged 81.7% in February, 2020, from a year ago after Beijing shut down much of the economy to fight a virus outbreak, adding to problems for an industry that already was struggling with shrinking demand.
AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales plunged 81.7% in February from a year ago after much of the economy was shut down to fight a virus outbreak, an industry group reported Thursday, adding to problems for automakers already struggling with shrinking demand.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans fell to 224,000, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, fell 79.1% to 310,000.

Auto dealerships, cinemas and other consumer businesses were ordered to stay closed after the Lunar New Year holiday to help contain the virus that emerged in central China in December.

Sales “fell sharply due to the severe impact of the new coronavirus epidemic,” a CAAM statement said.

The government is easing controls in many areas to revive economic activity. Auto factories are reopening, but tens of millions of city dwellers still are under travel and other curbs that weigh on consumer spending.

Sales in the first two months of 2020 were down 43.6% from a year earlier at 1.8 million units. Total vehicle sales were off 42% at 2.2 million.

Demand already was weak due to consumer jitters about a tariff war with Washington, slower economic growth and possible job losses. Sales fell 9.6% last year, their second straight annual decline.

The downturn is a blow to global automakers looking to China to drive revenue growth amid weak demand in the United States and Europe.

Forecasters say it will be weeks, maybe months before the industry returns to normal production levels. Automakers say the pace depends on how fast suppliers can resume delivering components.

Reviving the industry “could take longer than previously expected due to labor and materials supply shortages,” said Fitch Solutions in a report this week.

Both foreign and Chinese brands also are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales targets.

Sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid SUVs and sedans fell 75.2% in February from a year ago to 12,908 vehicles, according to CAAM. Sales for the first two months were down 59.5% at 59,705.

China is the biggest market for electrics, accounting for about half of global sales last year.

Demand sank in mid-2019 when Beijing ended multibillion-dollar subsidies to producers and buyers and shifted the burden to the industry by requiring automakers to make a portion of their sales electric.

The extended closure of factories also is hurting the industry by disrupting the global flow of components. China's accounts for about 8% of global exports of auto parts, according to UBS.

Producers abroad that need Chinese components “will see little relief as the industry recovers,” said Fitch.

The economic impact of the most sweeping anti-disease measures ever imposed is expected to be so big that private sector forecasters have cut their growth outlooks for this year.

February sales usually get a boost as shops reopen after the Lunar New Year holiday, which fell this year in January.

Forecasters expect automakers to make up a big share of their losses this year once consumers start making delayed purchases.

More in Automotive
This photo provided by General Motors shows GM&apos;s all-new modular platform and battery system, Ultium, at the Design Dome on the GM Tech Center campus in Warren, Mich., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
GM Unveils 13 New Electric Vehicles
The company is trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete with Tesla.
Mar 5th, 2020
Id Qh Social Thumb
Fastenal Pilots Electric Truck Program
The company is using electric trucks to service its branches in the Los Angeles metro area.
Mar 5th, 2020
Toyota Ap
Toyota Recalls 1.1M Vehicles
The company wouldn't say if there has been any engine stalling that resulted in a crash.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this Feb. 13, 2014 file photo, Reid Bigland unveils the Dodge Challenger Shaker at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto. Fiat Chrysler&apos;s head of U.S. sales is leaving the automaker after more than two decades. Bigland had a bumpy career that saw huge growth but also a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers. The Italian-American company says Bigland will leave April 3, 2020.
FCA's Whisteblower Sales Chief is Leaving
A bumpy career saw him file a whistleblower lawsuit over a scheme to pay dealers to report fake sales numbers.
Mar 4th, 2020
In this May 8, 2018, file photo, a Waymo logo is displayed on the door of a car at the Google I/O conference in Mountain View, Calif.
Self-Driving Car Project Picks Up Investors
Waymo has secured $2.25 billion from a group of investors led by Silver Lake and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Harley Davidson President and CEO Matthew S. Levatich rides his motorcycle onto the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before a meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Harley-Davidson CEO Resigns
Harley has been struggling with declining sales in the U.S., its biggest market.
Mar 2nd, 2020
Ebdb E157 Thumb 3
Z-Shaped Electric Motorcycle
Bikes are meant to thrill. Also a supersonic airliner and a robot singer/songwriter preps for album tour.
Mar 2nd, 2020
This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, MI.
GM to Add 1,200 Workers at 2 Michigan Factories
Both additional shifts will start working sometime between April and June.
Feb 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Nissan&apos;s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, speaks at a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon. Japan&apos;s Justice Minister Masako Mori said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 that she was dispatching the official to Beirut for talks on the case of former Nissan Motor Co. executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled for his home country late last year while out on bail awaiting trial.
Japan Sends Official to Lebanon Over Ghosn
Nissan said in a statement that it hoped Ghosn would return to Japan to stand trial.
Feb 28th, 2020
Cars are pictured as workers stop the preparation of the 90th Geneva International Motor Show, GIMS, at Palexpo, in Geneva, Switzerland, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Geneva Auto Show Canceled
The Swiss government has placed a ban on big events that will last until at least March 15.
Feb 28th, 2020
Kia Logo Ap
Kia Recalls 193K More Vehicles
The government announced two separate Kia recalls this week.
Feb 27th, 2020
This Nov. 17, 2017, file photo shows a view inside an electric driverless shuttle produced by EasyMile, during an experiment, in Paris. The U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has ordered an autonomous shuttle company to stop carrying passengers in 16 U.S. cities after a mysterious braking problem occurred in Columbus, Ohio. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the suspension will remain in place while it examines safety issues with the low-speed shuttles operated by France-based EasyMile.
NHTSA Pauses Shuttle Program
The agency made the move after an EasyMile shuttle in Columbus braked suddenly, causing a passenger to suffer an injury.
Feb 27th, 2020
Thumb2
Volvo Unveils Next-Generation EV
The compact car is touted as a potential challenger to Tesla’s Model 3
Feb 26th, 2020
In this March 23, 2018, file photo provided by KTVU, emergency personnel work a the scene where a Tesla electric SUV crashed into a barrier on U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View, Calif. The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time. Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at the start of a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 that partially automated driving systems like Tesla&apos;s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention.
NTSB Blames Tesla Crash on Driver
The board also provided nine new recommendations to prevent partially automated vehicle crashes in the future.
Feb 26th, 2020