Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles to Fix Suspension Problem

Some of the vehicles are police cars.

Associated Press
Feb 12th, 2020
Ford Grill Ap
AP file

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can fracture and increase the risk of a crash.

The recall covers the Ford Flex, Taurus police car, Taurus SHO and Lincoln MKT from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

Ford says if the suspension moves a lot on the vehicles, the rear toe links can fracture. Toe links help keep the rear suspension stable and the tires on the pavement.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

Dealers will replace toe links on both sides with new ones that are stronger. Owners will be notified starting March 2.

More in Automotive
Mercedes
Report: Mercedes Ups Job Cuts
The luxury brand and its parent, Daimler, are struggling.
Feb 11th, 2020
Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas.
Daimler Slumps
In the fourth quarter of the year the Stuttgart-based company lost 11 million euros.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this April 25, 2018, file photo a staff member stands next to a Tiggo 8 SUV by Chinese automaker Chery after a press conference at the China Auto Show in Beijing. A California company says it will build and sell Chinese-designed automobiles in the U.S. at the end of next year or early in 2022.
CA Co. to Sell Chinese SUVs
Other Chinese brands have announced U.S. sales plans but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.
Feb 11th, 2020
In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, snow covers the perimeter of the General Motors&apos; Lordstown plant, in Lordstown, Ohio. The Trump administration&rsquo;s budget proposal scraps a loan program that could help an upstart electric vehicle company&rsquo;s plans to reuse the now-closed General Motors factory in Lordstown, Ohio.
Budget Targets Efficient Auto Loan Program
Lordstown Motors Corp., a new venture that’s trying to reopen a former GM factory, hoped to possibly use the program the administration wants to eliminate.
Feb 11th, 2020
A Volvo car is parked behind the Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters, prior to a media conference on the 2019 Full Year Financial Results, in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Volvo Cars, Geely Consider Merger
The deal aims to 'accelerate financial and technological synergies between the two companies.”
Feb 10th, 2020
Nissan Carlos Ghosn Ap
Ghosn Argues Wrongful Termination
The fugitive wants his dismissal as chairman of the Nissan-Renault alliance overturned.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this March 28, 2018 file photo, Jim Farley, Jr. executive vice president and president of Global Markets of the Ford Motor Company, is shown in this photo during New York International Auto Show.
Ford Announces Management Shakeup
Ford's full-year 2019 profit plunged by more than $3.6 billion.
Feb 10th, 2020
Chevy Silverado Made In Mexico Ap
Second Recall of GM Pickups
It impacts 162,000 pickups that were already recalled once before.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view from Sausalito, Calif. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe into a deal between California and four big automakers, after failing to find that the companies&apos; conduct violated the law.
Feds End CA-Auto Antitrust Probe
Automakers set their own MPG agreements with California, and the Trump administration was unable to prove they violated the law.
Feb 10th, 2020
This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows the Hyundai logo on a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Hyundai is recalling nearly 430,000 small cars because water can get into the antilock brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly an engine fire. The latest recall covers certain 2006 through 2011 Elantra and 2007 through 2011 Elantra Touring vehicles.
Hyundai Recalls Cars for Possible Fires
The recall is another in a series of problems that the automaker and its related company Kia have had with engine fires during the past few years.
Feb 10th, 2020
In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Honda cars are displayed at the automaker&apos;s headquarters in Tokyo.
Honda Reports Quarterly Profit Drop
Honda Motor Co. reported quarterly profit of 116.4 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down from 168 billion yen the same period the previous year.
Feb 7th, 2020
In this Aug. 16, 2018 file photo, a self-driving Nuro vehicle parks outside a Fry&apos;s supermarket in Scottsdale, Ariz. For the first time, the U.S. government&apos;s highway safety agency has approved a Nuro&apos;s request to deploy a self-driving vehicle that doesn&apos;t meet federal safety standards for human-driven cars and trucks. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration granted temporary approval for the Silicon Valley robotics company to run a low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle without side and rear-view mirrors used by human drivers.
NHTSA Approves Nuro Self-Driving Car
The low-speed autonomous delivery vehicle is not equipped with mirrors, wipers or a steering wheel.
Feb 6th, 2020
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
Ford Full-Year Profit Plunges
The slow down in sales can be attributed in part to its botched Explorer roll-out late last year.
Feb 5th, 2020
In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, speaks during a news conference at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Tesla Stock is Soaring
Some investors see the numbers as crazy for a company that's never turned a full-year profit.
Feb 5th, 2020