Rust Belt Region Banks on Becoming Hub for Electric Vehicles

The region is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles and carve out a new economy for itself by mixing its industrial past with emerging technology.

John Seewer
Dec 30th, 2019
In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors&apos; assembly plant in Lordstown, OH. The long-struggling Rust Belt community of Youngstown, Ohio, which was stung by the loss of the massive General Motors Lordstown plant this year, wants to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles.
In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, hundreds of Chevrolet Cruze cars sit in a parking lot at General Motors' assembly plant in Lordstown, OH. The long-struggling Rust Belt community of Youngstown, Ohio, which was stung by the loss of the massive General Motors Lordstown plant this year, wants to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles.. But Youngstown faces competition from places like Detroit and China that are taking big roles in developing electric vehicles.
Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File

The day Youngstown's steel mills began shutting down 40 years ago remains fresh in the minds of those who live in the blue-collar corner of Ohio. Community leaders don’t want the recent closing of General Motors' massive assembly plant to leave that same lingering gloom.

The region is embarking on an ambitious plan to become a research and production hub for electric vehicles and carve out a new economy for itself by mixing its industrial past with emerging technology.

There are positive signs already. GM in early December announced it will form a joint venture and hire more than 1,100 people at a new plant that it says will be among the largest electric vehicle battery cell factories in the world. And the Lordstown assembly plant that GM shut down in March has been sold to a newly formed company that intends to begin making electric trucks by late 2020.

But the Youngstown region, which for decades has been a symbol of the American Midwest's declining industrial might, faces plenty of competition from places like Detroit, Silicon Valley and China — all of which also are positioning to be centers for electric and autonomous vehicles.

While the electric transformation within the auto industry is just beginning to take shape, it's clear that fewer workers and factories will be needed to make cars that require fewer parts. Where those next clusters of electric vehicle manufacturing will sprout is yet to be determined.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a Democrat who represents the Youngstown area, thinks being involved with the development of electric vehicles early on is the best chance his hometown has had in decades to restore what has been lost.

“For a long time in our community, we were chasing smokestacks, chasing things that were on the decline,” he said. “We're starting to move in a good direction."

Economic development leaders point out that the Youngstown area already is home to a electric battery testing lab and business incubators that are focused on energy and additive manufacturing through 3-D printing. Youngstown State University is breaking ground on an advanced manufacturing technology center and wants to play a part in training students to work in the electric vehicle industry.

“We want to take charge of our future. An opportunity like this really plays to our regional strengths,” said Mike Hripko, the university's associate vice president for economic development and government relations.

For decades now, those in the Mahoning Valley have been counting on “the next big idea" with investors promising to build factories that would make blimps, commuter airplanes and a new version of the Studebaker. The closing of the GM plant that had been churning out cars for 50 years marked the loss of the biggest manufacturing anchor remaining in what once was Ohio's industrial core.

It will take more than a battery cell plant for the Youngstown region to become a hub for electric vehicles, said Brett Smith, director of research at the Center for Automotive Research, an industry think tank in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Technology and research will be centered largely in South Korea, China, Detroit, and California, he said. A big question is whether a place like Ohio that has had a big role in producing traditional engines and transmissions can stake a claim to a new way of making vehicles.

Both GM and Ford Motor Co. announced this year they are investing heavily in their Detroit-area factories, where they plan to build the next generation of electric and autonomous vehicles. Volkswagen is making Tennessee its North American base for electric vehicle production by expanding its plant in Chattanooga.

Where the manufacturing is centered will be determined by a number of factors, Smith said, including logistics, labor contracts, political influences, workforce training and how quickly car buyers embrace electric vehicles. Fully electric vehicles currently make up only 1.5% of U.S. new vehicle sales, and LMC Automotive forecasts that will rise to only 7.5% by the end of the next decade.

“We're still in the early days of this," Smith said.

Uncertainty also surrounds what will happen with the former GM assembly plant. It was bought by Lordstown Motors Corp., a new company that wants to begin making electric trucks by late 2020 but also needs more investors before manufacturing can begin.

While the new owner plans to start out with just 400 workers, CEO Steve Burns said he has a much bigger vision that includes bringing in other like-minded companies and becoming a center for electric vehicle production. There's also talk of potentially building a new generation of mail trucks for the U.S. Postal Service.

“It’s a pretty lofty goal," Burns said. “But we didn’t buy this plant not to fill it up and get to full production. We really want to put the area on the map.”

More in Automotive
Mercedes A Sized Ap
US Fines Mercedes $13M
The NHTSA said the automaker was too slow in reporting safety problems and issuing recalls.
Dec 19th, 2019
A Peugeot 3008 car is parked flanked by a 500 Fiat car in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. Fiat Chrysler and PSA Peugeot have signed a deal for a 50-50 merger, creating the world&apos;s fourth-largest automaker with annual sales of 8.7 million cars.
Auto Merger Could Bring More EVs
Together, they will be able to turn out more plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles and they should be more affordable.
Dec 19th, 2019
Gm Grill Ap
GM Recalls 814K Pickups
Problems need to be fixed with electronic brake controls and battery cables.
Dec 19th, 2019
In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, a Peugeot logo pictured on a car in Bayonne, southwestern France. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world&rsquo;s fourth-largest auto company.
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Ink Merger
No name for the new company has been decided
Dec 18th, 2019
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman installs the front doors on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rouge assembly plant in Dearborn, Mich. Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, that it is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles. At the Dearborn truck plant $700 million will be invested.
Ford to Add 3,000 Jobs in Detroit
The company is investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks, SUVs, and electric and autonomous vehicles.
Dec 18th, 2019
Fiat Logo Ap
FCA and PSA Peugeot to Make Merger Official
They plan to announce a binding memorandum of understanding Wednesday.
Dec 16th, 2019
Mme8 Thumb
Cadillac May Be All-Electric by 2030
The automaker also hinted at some significant name changes for its models.
Dec 16th, 2019
General Motors President Mark Reuss speaks Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the General Motors Wentzville Assembly and Stamping plant in Wentzville, Mo. Reuss announced the plant will receive $1 billion to upgrade the facility as it prepares to produce a next generation of midsize pickup trucks.
GM to Invest $1.5B in MO Plant
In July, Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill providing up to $50 million of tax credits if GM invests $750 million to expand the Wentzville plant.
Dec 16th, 2019
Gm Logo Ap
GM Teases 'Major Announcement'
Gov. Mike Parson, Sen. Roy Blunt and other government officials are scheduled to join GM President Mark Reuss at the Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant.
Dec 13th, 2019
A person looks on as DTE Energy Co.&apos;s old Conners Creek Power Plant is demolished Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Detroit. The power plant that was more than 100 years old was demolished Friday to accommodate a Jeep factory.
Historic Detroit Power Plant Demolished
The land where the 104-year-old facility sat was needed for a Jeep plant to store vehicles.
Dec 13th, 2019
In this Sept. 26, 2013, file photo Jim Lentz, president and chief operating officer of Toyota in North America, listens during an interview in New York. After 38 years in number of leadership roles with the company, Lentz is retiring, effective April 1, 2020. Lentz, 64, will step down in April as CEO of Toyota Motor North America, and will be replaced by Tetsuo &ldquo;Ted&rdquo; Ogawa, who currently chief operating officer, the company said Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Toyota NA CEO Jim Lentz to Retire
He steered it through the Great Recession, started and closed the youth-oriented Scion brand and reorganized the company's North American operations.
Dec 12th, 2019
Mme7 Thumb
Ford's Explorer Rollout Gets Worse
Despite a design overhaul, the 2020 model can't catch a break.
Dec 11th, 2019
The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST is unveiled in Detroit, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making hulking SUVs for U.S. drivers. GM on Tuesday rolled out the next generation of its big truck-based SUVs with more space and features.
GM Rolls Out Big SUVs
Global concerns about climate change are not stopping General Motors from making large SUVs for U.S. drivers.
Dec 11th, 2019
Mme6 Thumb
Daimler, Bosch Test Driverless Cars
The German companies are shuttling a select group of riders along a busy San Jose corridor.
Dec 10th, 2019