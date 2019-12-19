GM Recalls 814K Pickups

Problems need to be fixed with electronic brake controls and battery cables.

Associated Press
Dec 19th, 2019
Gm Grill Ap
AP file

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019. The company says in government documents that a software error can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems. T hat can increase the risk of a crash.

Dealers will reprogram the brake computer starting Jan. 27, according to documents posted Thursday on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups. A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it. That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire. Starting Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.

The documents in both cases don't mention any crashes, fires or injuries.

