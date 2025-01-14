Bishop-Wisecarver Announces Acquisition of Symation Inc.

Linear and rotary motion solutions Bishop-Wisecarver announced the acquisition of Symation, a company that specializes in motion control system integration. This acquisition aligns with Bishop-Wisecarver’s mission to deliver diversity in mechatronic solutions.

The integration of Symation’s capabilities into Bishop-Wisecarver’s portfolio introduces Wisecarver Automation, a new level of expertise in mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineering. The creation of the Wisecarver Automation division ensures customers can now benefit from a single-source supplier offering:

Comprehensive Automation System Design: Leveraging 75 years of motion product design and over 30 years of motion control integration expertise

Custom Engineered Solutions: Tailored motion, robotic and vision systems designed to meet the unique needs of each customer

With the launch of Wisecarver Automation, Bishop-Wisecarver now offers: