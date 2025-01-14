Bishop-Wisecarver Announces Acquisition of Symation Inc.

The integration introduces Wisecarver Automation.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Jan 14, 2025
Acquisition
iStock.com/Wasan Tita

Linear and rotary motion solutions Bishop-Wisecarver announced the acquisition of Symation, a company that specializes in motion control system integration. This acquisition aligns with Bishop-Wisecarver’s mission to deliver diversity in mechatronic solutions.

The integration of Symation’s capabilities into Bishop-Wisecarver’s portfolio introduces Wisecarver Automation, a new level of expertise in mechanical, electrical, controls and software engineering. The creation of the Wisecarver Automation division ensures customers can now benefit from a single-source supplier offering:

  • Comprehensive Automation System Design: Leveraging 75 years of motion product design and over 30 years of motion control integration expertise
  • Custom Engineered Solutions: Tailored motion, robotic and vision systems designed to meet the unique needs of each customer
  • Enduring Quality: Automation systems built to match the longevity of Bishop-Wisecarver’s mechanical motion products
  • Multidisciplinary Guidance: From component selection to full automation system design, project development and manufacturing
  • Control System Integration: Expertise with the same design maturity and careful attention to detail as Bishop-Wisecarver motion products

With the launch of Wisecarver Automation, Bishop-Wisecarver now offers:

  • Control System Design: Advanced controls integration with foresight for future technological evolution
  • Turnkey Mechatronics Solutions: Combining Bishop-Wisecarver’s patented technologies with Symation’s expertise for complete, customized ready-to-implement solutions
  • Expanded Industry Applications: From aerospace and lab automation to packaging machinery and beyond, the combined portfolio addresses an even wider range of automation challenges that now highlight semiconductor testing and inspection, waste water treatment, drilling line automation, visioning solutions for agriculture, welding automation and alternative energy solutions
