Invio Automation Announces Factory of the Future Rapid Automation Assessment Service

Invio Automation announced the launch of their Factory of the Future Rapid Automation Assessment (RAA) service, designed to help manufacturers accelerate their automation journey.

The structured approach of an RAA evaluates a factory’s automation readiness, identifies opportunities and delivers a detailed report with actionable insights, including business cases, estimated costs, timelines and recommendations for success.

“There are complexities and nuances unique to the operations of every manufacturer,” said David Regan, Director of Business Development, Factory of the Future at Invio Automation. “Our Factory of the Future team has walked thousands of factory floors and brings a deep bench of expertise that delivers back to our customers the roadmap and blueprint for successfully deploying automation tjay dramatically de-risks the entire process from start to finish.”

The Invio Rapid Automation Assessment (RAA) service is a lean and faster-moving engineering effort focusing on diagnosing a factory’s automation readiness. A cross-functional engineering team from Invio follows a structured approach to identify, score, rank, and prioritize the landscape of opportunities inside the 4-walls of a factory.

“The RAA benefits manufacturers of all sizes,” said Jeff Chu, Director of Factory of the Future. “The goal of the Factory of the Future team is to invest early in key engineering activities, pulling forward about 3-5% of a project’s total cost, to de-risk the overall scope and budget of major initiatives and pave the way for transformative projects.”