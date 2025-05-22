DHL Group Signs MOU with Boston Dynamics for Additional 1,000-Robot Deployment

DHL will expand the robots' role to cover case picking.

Manufacturing.net Staff
May 22, 2025
Dhl Mou Still 768x542
Boston Dynamics

Logistics provider DHL Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with advanced robotics company Boston Dynamics to globally deploy 1,000 of its Stretch units. DHL previously deployed the robot to automate container unloading and will expand its use to additional applications, including case picking.

This agreement builds on the collaboration that began in 2018. DHL Supply Chain, the company's contract logistics division, introduced Stretch commercially in North America in 2023 and expanded deployments to the United Kingdom and across Europe.

According to Boston Dynamics, the Stretch deployments have achieved case unloading rates of up to 700 cases per hour and contributed to higher employee satisfaction by reducing the need for physically demanding work in hot or cold trailers. The partnership has also driven joint product development with end-to-end automation solutions integrating conveyors and palletizers, as demonstrated in the UK project.

“Through our Accelerated Digitalization agenda, we are committed to maximizing the impact of robotics and automation across all our operations and business units,”  DHL Supply Chain Global CIO Sally Miller said. “It’s a fundamental shift that’s reshaping how we operate and elevate service for our customers."

Over the past three years DHL Group has invested over $1.1 billion in automation in its contract logistics division. Across its global network, the company now uses more than 7,500 robots, over 200,000 smart handheld devices and nearly to 800,000 IoT sensors. Currently, more than 90% of DHL warehouses worldwide are equipped with at least one automation or digitalization solution.

Moving beyond a traditional vendor relationship, DHL and Boston Dynamics plan to jointly develop, test and scale solutions in real-time operations. 

As part of Strategy 2030, DHL Group aims to further formalize its partnerships with technology leaders, driving not just deployment at scale, but also joint development, co-investment and deeper collaboration models.

