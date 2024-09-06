Galco Announces the 2024 Electronics & Automation Show

Galco Industrial Electronics, a distributor of industrial electronics and automation products and services, announced the 2024 Galco Electronics & Automation Show, an event that showcases the latest innovations in automation.

The event will take place on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Galco’s headquarters in Madison Heights, Michigan.

"Our annual show provides a unique opportunity for our current and new customers to meet with manufacturers, network with industry professionals, and be introduced to new technologies,” said Shawna Colantuone, director of sales. “These automation and control advancements enhance safety, increase efficiency, and reduce downtime, driving their businesses forward."

Attendees can anticipate hands-on experiences from exclusive manufacturer exhibits, including ABB, Eaton, Schaltbau, SmartD Technologies, MTE, STEGO, Pepperl+Fuchs and Pfannenberg.

In addition, drive training sessions from ABB and IMO will allow participants to work with Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) to enter motor nameplate data, operate a VFD using local and remote modes and learn drive installation and start-up best practices and troubleshooting tips.

Galco's 2024 Electronics and Automation Show is free and open to anyone interested in industrial electronics and automation. Interested individuals can learn more about the event and register here.