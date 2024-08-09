Australia’s Largest RV Manufacturer Powers Sales, Marketing, Service Across 29 Dealerships with SugarCRM

"The Sugar platform makes the hard things easier."

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 9, 2024
Seneca 37 M Rearint
Jayco Corporation

SugarCRM, a provider of an intelligence-driven sales automation platform, announced that recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco Corporation is leveraging the company to supercharge relationships with its dealers and customers. 

Jayco, Australia’s largest RV manufacturer, has crafted over 200,000 Australian-made vehicles. Each new RV undergoes rigorous testing and is supported by 100 authorized service agents nationwide, all graduates of Jayco’s specialized training academy, alongside its network of 29 independent dealerships.

Jayco engaged CRM Strategy to implement Sugar Sell, Market and Serve to centralize data related to marketing, service, sales and after-sales activities to establish a connected workplace and information sharing between Jayco’s head office and its dealer network.

“Because we were deploying one CRM system across 30-plus instances, the job of managing and synchronizing data was complex, but easily handled with Sugar," CRM Strategy Director of Training and Change Management Paul Western said. "Additionally, Sugar enabled us to navigate an additional layer of complexity – accounting for myriad Goods and Services Tax and sales tax rules for overseas dealers."

Benefits:

  • Marketing gains real-time insights on leads generated by campaigns
  • Sales teams can see which vehicles are trending nationwide and view customer histories to see what products customers have been viewing online
  • Sales reps now enter conversations with more knowledge
  • After-sales teams access all customer history through a unified dashboard for more personalized and proactive service
  • Jayco’s head office is improving processes and conversion tactics with access to real-time insights into dealership pipelines

The Sugar platform streamlines communication and data sharing, empowering dealers with tools and support to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

For local dealership Jayco Adelaide, Sugar eliminated the need for six different systems. As a result of integrated data, Jayco Adelaide has seen a 50% increase in email open rates due to more targeted campaigns.

“Sugar provides Jayco and its dealership network with complete interaction and purchasing history," James Frampton, Chief Revenue Officer at SugarCRM, said. “This integrated approach ensures better follow through on customer promises and enhances overall marketing, sales and service efforts. The Sugar platform makes the hard things easier by improving collaboration among sales, marketing and service teams to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

