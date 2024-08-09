AGVs for Heavy Industry: Automating the Heaviest Assembly Lines

An agricultural manufacturer needed to move a 28-foot tractor chassis weighing 110,000 pounds.

Industrial Media Staff
Aug 9, 2024
Align Production Systems
Align Production Systems

An agricultural manufacturer has partnered with Align Production Systems to implement an Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) system, improving the assembly process for their latest tractor model. This partnership marks a significant step forward in heavy industry automation and highlights that even the heaviest manufacturing processes can be automated.

The agricultural manufacturer faced a significant challenge: moving a 28-foot tractor chassis weighing 110,000 pounds through various assembly stages. Traditionally, such tasks require extensive manual labor and time. 

The solution was a wheeled transporter with Automated Guided Vehicle capability, with self-charging functions. This system enables the tractor to move easily through the assembly line before the AGV returns to the beginning of the line on its own.

The design included:

  • Dual Component AGV System: The design features a tugger unit and a non-powered bogie unit, providing the necessary support and maneuverability to transport the long heavy tractor through the assembly line.
  • Column Lifts and End of Line Lift: These lifts position the tractor for placement on the AGV at the beginning and end of the assembly line.
  • Safety and Automation: Equipped with advanced safety scanners, the AGV system ensures a reliable and secure operation, focusing on worker safety.

A key factor in this project's success was the use of state-of-the-art simulation software for precise path planning. This technology enabled the mapping out of the AGV's route within the assembly plant, providing smooth navigation through all areas of their facility. The detailed input and planning from the agricultural manufacturer were crucial in developing a solution that perfectly met their needs.

The implementation of the AGV system at the agricultural manufacturer's site has already shown promising results, with full production set to begin soon. The system's automation capabilities are expected to improve efficiency, reducing both time and labor costs.

Read the Full Case Study

Latest in Automation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
July 15, 2024
Align Production Systems
AGVs for Heavy Industry: Automating the Heaviest Assembly Lines
August 9, 2024
This automation is crucial as wafers increase in size and chip marking becomes more complex.
A Dicing Proposition: Driving Zero Defects in Today’s Intelligent Vehicles
August 7, 2024
Dynabrade
Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary
August 1, 2024
Related Stories
Seneca 37 M Rearint
Automation
Australia’s Largest RV Manufacturer Powers Sales, Marketing, Service Across 29 Dealerships with SugarCRM
Modular Cell Full Side View 2 080524
Automation
Wauseon Machine Introduces Redeployable Automation Module
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Why Prioritizing Tech Over People Won’t Solve Productivity Woes
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Automation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 15, 2024
This automation is crucial as wafers increase in size and chip marking becomes more complex.
Operations
A Dicing Proposition: Driving Zero Defects in Today’s Intelligent Vehicles
The chip sector is concentrating on automating the few remaining manual tasks in wafer processing.
August 7, 2024
Dynabrade
Automation
Dynabrade Launches New Subsidiary
Autobrade aims to help industries automate surface conditioning solutions.
August 1, 2024
Ep197
Automation
Tesla Quietly Pushes Back Humanoid Robot Timeline
The robots were supposed to be in Tesla factories by the end of this year.
July 25, 2024
Industrial Cyber
Cybersecurity
3 Key Steps to Modernize Your OT
The consequences of inadequate backup strategies and other deficient upgrades can be severe.
July 18, 2024
Massimo automated vehicle assembly robot line.
Automation
Massimo to Launch New Automated Vehicle Assembly Robot Line
The company expects the new process to increase assembly efficiency by 50%.
July 17, 2024
Las Vegas Building Logo
Operations
Antaira Relocates Global Headquarters from California to Las Vegas
The company serves clients in various markets, including industrial automation and transportation.
July 11, 2024
FANUC America’s new 650,000 sq. ft. West Campus facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan represents a $110 million investment built on 67 acres.
Automation
FANUC America Unveils $110 Million Robotics and Automation Campus
The facility provides advanced product manufacturing and customized automation systems.
July 10, 2024
Formic
Operations
Formic Raises $27.4 Million in Series A Funding Round
The company intends to bring automation to more manufacturers.
June 25, 2024
Agilox
Operations
AGILOX North America Opens New Headquarters in Georgia
The company also announced the arrival of a new CEO.
June 17, 2024
Honeywell Process Solutions President Pramesh Maheshwari, left, and Danfoss Power Electronics and Drives President Mika Kulju.
Automation
Danfoss Drives, Honeywell Sign Pact on Automation Solutions
The companies hope to reduce downtime and lower engineering costs.
June 13, 2024
Final Inspection
Operations
TurboFil to Supply Amneal Pharmaceuticals with Automated Assembly, Vial Filling Station
The system will be used to produce naloxone doses, the drug used to counteract opioid overdoses.
June 11, 2024
Technology Wheel
Automation
Standardization for Secure Scalability in Machine Visualization
Visualization needs are consistently shifting, which means implementation strategies need to evolve.
June 6, 2024
ISM330BX Chip
Automation
STMicroelectronics Releases Energy-Efficient Autonomous Inertial Measurement Unit
The new IMU targets vibration sensing and motion tracking in industrial and robotics applications
June 5, 2024
Flexxbotics
Industry 4.0
Flexxbotics Announces Multi-Factory Robot-Driven Manufacturing with Autonomous Process Control
The solution enables continuous operation of unattended robot+machine+inspection workcells.
May 14, 2024