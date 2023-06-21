Lockheed Martin, Xaba Collaborate to Test Cognitive Autonomous Robots in Airframe Manufacturing

The companies tested how xCognition could empower a commercial robot with greater intelligence.

Industrial Media Staff
Jun 21, 2023
Lockheedmartin
iStock

Xaba, developers of the first AI-driven robotics and CNC machine controller, and Lockheed Martin recently completed a collaboration to evaluate the automation of crucial manufacturing operations using the global aerospace company’s industrial robots integrated with Xaba’s proprietary physics-informed deep artificial neural network model, xCognition.

Xaba and Lockheed Martin identified a use case focused on a typical robotics work cell used in any aerospace factory to test how Xaba’s xCognition “synthetic brain” could empower a commercial robot with greater intelligence and understanding of its body and the task it is about to execute while ensuring required quality and tolerances are achieved.

The test consisted of two phases:

  • Phase 1: Assessing the robot’s performance in maintaining accurate and consistent trajectory positioning with and without Xaba’s xCognition
  • Phase 2: Performing a set of drilling tests on an aluminum test plate with specified positional tolerances

Based on the data collected by the Lockheed Martin and Xaba teams, Xaba’s xCognition improved accuracy and consistency of the commercial robot by a factor of 10X. This test shows how industrial robotics augmented with xCognition can perform crucial manufacturing operations that until now have been exclusively done by more expensive and less flexible CNC machines.

“The accuracy performance of a robotic system limits the type of process it can perform based on the cost efficiency of the accuracy hardware,” said Matthew Galla, Applications Engineer Staff for Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business. “The test with the xCognition controller allows us to rethink how we can accelerate innovation in manufacturing.”

Accurate drilling historically requires expensive, both in hardware and real-estate, static machine tools or the task is manually performed by skilled operators. Using industrial robots and collaborative robots instead of the two options currently embraced by aerospace companies is appealing because they are much more flexible, adaptable and less costly than CNC machine tools.

However, commercial industrial robotics systems have struggled to perform critical manufacturing operations such as drilling, laser welding, light machining and precise assembly. The reason for this is the lack of robotics intelligence required to deliver accuracy, repeatability and to work in path programming mode rather than point-to-point. This challenge is solved with the xCognition AI-driven control system.

“Our xCognition AI-driven control system opens a new world of application opportunities for industrial robots and cobots,” said Massimiliano Moruzzi, CEO of Xaba. “It positions Xaba at the center of intelligent automation for sustainable manufacturing.”

Unlike analytical AI used for predictive modeling, industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) focuses on the physical world. It can model and drive a vehicle, a complex machining center and more complex industrial applications. Xaba is empowering commercial robots and cobots with its proprietary industrial AI software.

Xaba’s xCognition is a “synthetic brain” that integrates seamlessly with every commercial robotics brand to make them more consistent, robust and autonomous, significantly increasing robotics applications and throughput.

Latest in Automation
Lockheedmartin
Lockheed Martin, Xaba Collaborate to Test Cognitive Autonomous Robots in Airframe Manufacturing
June 21, 2023
Participant interacting as a pedestrian in a driver-pedestrian simulator.
Modeling Human Behavior for Autonomous Vehicles
June 20, 2023
Byd Pr Photo
BYD, Cyngn Show Off AI-Powered Autonomous Forklift
June 15, 2023
Unnamed
A Manufacturer’s Executive Guides to Implementing Automation
June 15, 2023
Related Stories
Abb Robotics Amazon Reforestation Pilot Yu Mi Plants 640 Seed Bags Per Morning During The Pilot Program (1)
Automation
World’s Most Remote Robot Automates Amazon Reforestation Project
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
Screenshot 20230608 091552 Gallery
Automation
Boston Dynamics Announces New Features, Hardware for Spot
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
Sponsored
How to Transform your Digital Sales & Self Service
More in Automation
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
Sponsored
8 Game-changing MRP Software Benefits for Small Manufacturers
MRP or manufacturing ERP systems are being rapidly adopted by even the smallest forward-thinking manufacturing companies. Here are the 8 game-changing benefits MRP software can bring to your business.
June 1, 2023
Byd Pr Photo
Automation
BYD, Cyngn Show Off AI-Powered Autonomous Forklift
It uses proprietary AI and computer vision to detect and analyze pallet dimensions in real-time.
June 15, 2023
Unnamed
Automation
A Manufacturer’s Executive Guides to Implementing Automation
Leverage the following tips to create a path to automation that maximizes success.
June 15, 2023
Chip
Automation
Tiny Device Mimics Human Vision and Memory Abilities
Possible applications include bionic vision, autonomous operations in dangerous environments, shelf-life assessments of food and advanced forensics.
June 14, 2023
Abb Robotics Amazon Reforestation Pilot Yu Mi Plants 640 Seed Bags Per Morning During The Pilot Program (1)
Automation
World’s Most Remote Robot Automates Amazon Reforestation Project
A project between ABB Robotics and Junglekeepers demonstrates Cloud tech's role in reforestation.
June 14, 2023
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Automation
Building Trust and Skills in the Age of Automation
Many workers overestimate how quickly technology is taking over the plant floor.
June 9, 2023
Screenshot 20230608 091552 Gallery
Automation
Boston Dynamics Announces New Features, Hardware for Spot
The Spot Arm can now open doors autonomously.
June 8, 2023
A cobot machine-tending application at Konrady Plastics in Indiana.
Automation
Lessons Learned From 400 Smart Manufacturing Projects in Indiana
As more manufacturers adopt Industry 4.0 technologies, best practices emerge for successful technology deployments.
June 7, 2023
20230605 En 4555948 1
Automation
Saab Sees Demand for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
The Sabertooth is capable of performing operations to depths of up to 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 feet).
June 5, 2023
Q Span Thread Gauge 1200px Web
Automation
Top 5 Gauges for Flexible QC Automation
Cobots are making QC automation accessible to small and mid-size manufacturing operations.
June 2, 2023
Comau
Automation
Comau Developing Fully Automated System for Sustainable Battery Recycling, Second-Life Repurposing
The Comau-designed cell will facilitate the manipulation of low-charge batteries.
May 31, 2023
This photo provided by Ford shows the BlueCruise driver system, which gives the driver the option to go hands-free when certain conditions are met.
Automotive
Edmunds: Who Offers Hands-Free Driving Systems for 2023?
Only a few automakers offer hands-free driving, and each gives its own system a different name.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 1423493008
Automation
How Do Automated Guided Vehicles Improve Manufacturing?
Automated guided vehicles share many advantages of stationary robotics but expand them to mobile workflows.
May 18, 2023
66557 Flr Visionic
Automation
Fuzzy Logic, Visionic Partners in Automating Cleaning of Complex Parts in Aeronautics
In order to reduce the difficulty of these tasks, manufacturers are seeking to automate them.
May 11, 2023
78569774 Lel L Qrs Cmyk Vergr Grey Rz Cmyk (2)
Automation
Automated Real-Time LNG Custody Transfer System Provides Product Quality and Quantity Transparency
It eliminates disputes and reduces maintenance costs.
May 8, 2023