OTTO Motors Launches Midsize Autonomous Mobile Robot

OTTO Motors, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), unveiled its newest AMR, OTTO 600. The AMR unlocks new workflows with its ability to move pallets, carts and other payloads up to 600 kg (1,322 lb).

Features include:

Maneuverable in tight spaces

R ugged, all-metal body that can withstand dust and fluids

Fast and safe around people and objects with advanced sensors and autonomy software

C apable of moving carts and pallets, as well as connecting islands of automation

Key specs:

1,322 lb (600 kg) payload capacity

4.5 mph (2 m/s) maximum speed

1050/700/320 mm footprint

IP54 rating

OTTO’s latest software release, 2.28, delivers faster and safer traffic movement and a new facility configuration interface for quicker workflow set-up. This marks the sixth software release in the last three years.

Features include:

Team-based traffic control

New and intuitive facility configuration interface

Interoperability

S upports BulkPak 4845 HDMP series bins

