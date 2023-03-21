OTTO Motors Launches Midsize Autonomous Mobile Robot

With a payload capacity of 1,322 lbs.

Industrial Media Staff
Mar 21, 2023
Otto 600 In Factory 3 1
OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors, a provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), unveiled its newest AMR, OTTO 600. The AMR unlocks new workflows with its ability to move pallets, carts and other payloads up to 600 kg (1,322 lb). 

Features include:

  • Maneuverable in tight spaces
  • Rugged, all-metal body that can withstand dust and fluids 
  • Fast and safe around people and objects with advanced sensors and autonomy software
  • Capable of moving carts and pallets, as well as connecting islands of automation

Key specs:

  • 1,322 lb (600 kg) payload capacity
  • 4.5 mph (2 m/s) maximum speed
  • 1050/700/320 mm footprint
  • IP54 rating

OTTO’s latest software release, 2.28, delivers faster and safer traffic movement and a new facility configuration interface for quicker workflow set-up. This marks the sixth software release in the last three years. 

Features include:

  • Team-based traffic control
  • New and intuitive facility configuration interface
  • Interoperability
  • Supports BulkPak 4845 HDMP series bins

ottomotors.com

