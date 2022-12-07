First 3D Robot Camera Optimized for the Outdoors

Stereolabs' perception platform lets robots navigate and detect obstacles in complex environments.

Industrial Media Staff
Dec 7, 2022
Zed X Photo
Stereolabs

Stereolabs announced the launch of the ZED-X, the first stereo camera designed for robotic navigation and process automation in tough indoor and outdoor environments.

By fusing 3D spatial data from multiple ZED-X stereo cameras, Stereolabs’ perception platform allows robots to navigate and detect obstacles in any complex environment while being much more affordable and easier to install than Lidar-based alternatives.


Powered and supported by Stereolabs’ extensive software ecosystem, the ZED-X unlocks the potential for rapid commercial deployments of robots in agriculture, construction, logistics and last-mile delivery.

Powered by ZED-X

With its IP66-rated aluminum enclosure, GMSL2 connection and native multi-camera synchronization, the ZED-X is built for production-scale deployments of autonomous robots under the most rugged conditions.

With the ZED SDK and the ZED Hub multi-camera control platform, the ZED-X delivers advanced capabilities for 3D perception, including 360-degree depth sensing, localization, object detection and skeleton tracking.

The ZED-X camera is an ideal fit for manufacturers ready to mass produce robots for industrial and outdoor environments. Available in two form factors, the ZED-X and the ZED-X Mini, the stereo cameras provide 3D perception at a range of .2 to 20 meters for navigation and up-close at a range of .08 to 12.5 meters for object detection during core process automation.

For example, an autonomous tractor can use ZED-X for safe navigation and ZED-X Mini for crop detection.

ZED-X standout features include:

  • High-resolution RGB sensor with global shutter - The ZED-X’s state-of-the-art 1920x1200 global shutter RGB sensor produces imaging that accurately captures any action-filled environment. Moving scenes are rendered quickly up to 120 fps and the 3.0 µm pixel size guarantees image quality in both low-light and bright conditions, making ZED-X the ideal camera for indoor and outdoor applications.
  • IMU designed for robots that experience high vibration - The built-in IMU combines a 16-bit digital triaxial accelerometer and a 16-bit digital triaxial gyroscope to achieve exceptionally accurate detection of motion and measurement of orientation. The low drift ensures that calibration isn’t lost even on rugged terrain. Thanks to strong vibration robustness, the IMU can endure the harsh environments that accompany industrial applications. ZED-X also reduces design costs and offers extended operational lifespan due to its superior temperature stability.
  • A secure GMSL2 connection - GMSL2 output is the ideal connection protocol for robotics since it supports high-speed video data transfer. In a multigigabit point-to-point connection, GMSL2 transfers raw video data from the ZED-X to an AI gateway at a speed of up to 6 GB per second. This means the robot can respond quickly to changes in its environment or fast-moving objects. For large robots, additional cameras can be placed farther from the gateway, at 15 m distance, while still delivering lower latency with less power and a higher frame rate than USB 3.0, without EMI.

Optimized for use with NVIDIA’s Jetson AGX Orin supercomputer, the ZED-X can be quickly integrated into an intelligent end-to-end workflow, accelerating deployment from the prototype stage to production-scale implementation. Each Jetson module can control four ZED-X cameras, reducing cost, weight and onboard space requirements.

Zed X Side ViewStereolabs

Multi-camera fusion powered by the ZED ecosystem

In conjunction with the release of the ZED-X, Stereolabs is also launching a new multi-camera management platform, ZED Hub, and a new 4.0 version of the ZED SDK.

This combined solution enables a 360-degree surround view around the robot, which is necessary for safe navigation. Users can now fuse data from multiple cameras automatically, eliminating the challenges that previously made this a complex, time-consuming process.

“Today’s robots need to navigate in harsh environments and respond quickly as they operate. Building an affordable, industrial-grade surround 3D perception solution is critical to production-scale deployment of next-generation robotics and smart analytics,” said Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO of Stereolabs. “Our camera-based solution dramatically simplifies 360-degree spatial perception, and is backed by an ecosystem of tools to integrate and control them at a price point that makes it easy to add 3D vision to any machine.”

The ZED-X is available now for preorder at $599, and the ZED-X Mini at $549 per camera. The ZED SDK 4.0 and ZED Hub management software are available immediately and are compatible with the entire ZED range of cameras.

globenewswire.com

