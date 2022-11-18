World’s Fastest Autonomous Racecar Showcased at LA Auto Show

The Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC), at the 2022 LA Auto Show, showcased the world’s fastest autonomous racecar equipped with three long-range lidar sensors from Luminar and announced a long-term partnership with the automotive technology company.

Lidar has emerged as the primary sensor necessary to unlock autonomy and allow the IAC’s Dallara AV-21 racecars to safely reach record-setting autonomous driving at land speeds of up to 192.2 mph and oval track racing speeds of 173 mph.

IAC's and Luminar's three-year partnership includes transitioning from Luminar’s R&D Hydra sensors to its series production Iris sensors. The change to the Iris units, which will occur in 2023, reflects the IAC’s commitment to cultivating the technology pipeline between autonomous race cars and autonomous consumer vehicles.

“We are working with university teams around the world to accelerate the pace of technology development and commercialization of ADAS and autonomous systems, with a focus on high-speed automation,” said Paul Mitchell, president, Indy Autonomous Challenge. “Luminar is now the exclusive lidar sensor technology supplier of the IAC for the next three years due to its commitment to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous through its rapidly growing industry partnerships, including seven of the top 10 global automakers.”

luminartech.com