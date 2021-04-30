Strike Ends at Volvo Plant in Virginia

A tentative deal appears to have been struck.

Apr 30th, 2021
Associated Press
This Feb. 6, 2020 file photo shows The Volvo logo in the lobby of the Volvo corporate headquarters in Brussels. A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker.The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday, April 30, 2021, that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal between the workers' union and automaker.

The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.

Ray Curry, UAW secretary-treasurer and director of the UAW heavy truck department, said in a statement that the workers achieved “significant gains toward fair pay, benefits and job security protections.”

The council said that details of the tentative agreement will be withheld until UAW members can be briefed prior to taking a ratification vote in the coming days.

