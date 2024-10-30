Industry 5.0: Unpacking Manufacturing’s Latest Buzzword

Unlike the previous four industrial revolutions, which were defined by groundbreaking technological advances such as the steam engine, the assembly line, computers, and digitization, Industry 5.0 does not hinge on a single technological breakthrough. The new 5.0 era is described as a human-centric complement to Industry 4.0.

The humans most impacted by Industry 4,0, and the heart of Industry 5.0 are the frontline workers on the manufacturing shop floor. The integration of IoT and Industry 4.0 has advanced automation and optimization, but has also led to more complex roles and responsibilities for fewer frontline workers. This shift has highlighted a growing skills gap, and the need for a more digitally-connected worker approach.

This connected human-centric approach will not only empower workers and address the evolving skills and training needs of employees, but it will also increase the competitiveness of industry and help attract the best talents.

For the new workforce generation, it’s not about replacing humans with robots, but about creating a collaborative, productive partnership. This includes using smarter devices and may involve working alongside robots and cobots, to enable workers to collaborate, learn new skills, and share knowledge. The results being that they work smarter, not harder and experience a more fulfilling job experience that crushes the outdated negative perceptions of a career in manufacturing.

Taking advantage of this partnership will propel manufacturing into the future, by driving new efficiencies and innovations. We must move on from manufacturing work that was once deemed dull, dangerous, and dirty, to a shop floor that promotes continual learning, development, and collaboration.

This is already having repercussions in manufacturing, where there is not just a skills shortage, but a definite labor shortage, by making these sorts of jobs ‘cool’ for Gen Z, many of whom are disillusioned with further education and are looking for a rewarding and enjoyable lifestyle.

The Technology Empowering Workers of the Future

Current frontline manufacturing workers say that 71 percent of their work tasks are still dull, dirty, or dangerous. Despite being in the midst of a new generation of manufacturing, there is still a need to empower workers and facilitate better cohesion on the shop floor to promote increased productivity, efficiency, and safety. Enter the connected worker approach.

The connected worker approach holds the key to empowering the workforce of the future. Connected workers are equipped with software applications that provide access to the knowledge, skills, and support they need to perform tasks safely and to standard—right on the factory floor. This class of software applications and tools enables workers to seamlessly interface with equipment, processes, data, and other employees in order to facilitate standard work, enhance communication, and improve operational efficiency from top floor to shop floor.

As manufacturing continues to evolve, building a connected frontline workforce is crucial in bridging the gap between traditional shop floor processes and the digital future. Connected workers are the linchpins of smart factories, driving continuous improvement and operational excellence through their ability to blend human ingenuity with technological efficiency.

Industry 5.0 addresses the broader need to connect and empower the people on the shop floor who operate the machinery. During the great digital rush, manufacturers must still focus on connecting the human workforce that keeps everything running smoothly. With adequate top-floor support, frontline workers can take on more responsibilities and feel a sense of accountability to “win every shift”, evolving from machine operators to managers of their responsibilities.

However, human-centric approaches and productivity are not mutually exclusive. In fact, Industry 5.0 is bringing them closer together than ever before. This connected human-centric approach not only empowers workers and addresses the evolving skills and training needs of employees, it also increases the competitiveness of industry and helps attract sought-after talents.

Evidence shows that well-skilled, engaged, and empowered workers contribute positively to key manufacturing metrics such as safety, productivity, and quality. For instance, Poka customer Bosch has reported an eight percent productivity gain from implementing connected worker technologies.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 37 percent turnover rate in manufacturing in 2023, driven by physically demanding work, safety concerns, lower wages, and limited workplace flexibility. While raising wages and offering flexible schedules can help, other strategies to empower frontline workers are also crucial.

Fostering an environment of continual learning and training brings huge benefits to both employers and employees. Skilled workers are safer, more productive, and more likely to stay in their organization when offered development opportunities. According to the Manufacturing Institute, 69 percent of workers under the age of 25 value training opportunities as a key reason for choosing and staying with an employer.

Connected workers benefit from a learning culture that provides access to training materials and skill development directly at the moment and place of need. This reduces reliance on shadowing and accelerates onboarding, making training more effective.

More Versatile and Resilient

A resilient workforce is one that adapts to change and challenge, while maintaining high levels of engagement and productivity. Given the pace of change within the manufacturing industry, this skill is as important as ever.

Versatility is key to workforce resilience, and ensuring that workers have the skills to adapt to new tasks and technologies is essential. Connected worker platforms with role-specific skills management functionality can help identify training gaps and set priorities.

A supportive workplace culture also contributes to resilience, and a factory where workers are valued and empowered to reskill and upskill fosters a positive working environment from the top floor to the shop floor. Adopting a connected worker approach can enhance this culture by prioritizing autonomy, collaboration, visibility, and transparency.

People are and will remain a true competitive differentiator in manufacturing due to their decision-making, creativity, and adaptability. Adopting a connected worker approach to training, alongside embracing Industry 4.0 technologies, will achieve a productive synergy between human ingenuity and machine efficiency.

As Poka co-founder Alex Leclerc has often said, “Any competitor can buy the same equipment and raw materials as you. What gives you a competitive edge is your people and your know-how.” Humans have always been, and will continue to be, crucial in manufacturing. Industry 5.0 represents a welcome shift forward to valuing human contributions amidst the rise of digital transformation.