ServiceNow Announces AI-Powered Purpose‑Built Solutions for Manufacturing Industry

ServiceNow announced new purpose‑built solutions for the manufacturing industry to help power faster, more efficient operations and better employee experiences.

Manufacturing Commercial Operations (MCO) incorporates generative AI (GenAI) to streamline sales, service and support and order‑to‑cash processes. Employee Center (EC) Pro Kiosk brings intelligent self‑service experiences to deskless workers, making it easy for them to access company communications, relevant resources and seamlessly navigate hire‑to‑retire processes.

MCO and EC Pro Kiosk address these challenges by connecting systems, processes and people on a single, intelligent platform.

Transforming end‑to‑end operations for manufacturers

Manufacturing Commercial Operations puts the power of the Now Platform to work for manufacturers with purpose‑built solutions that simplify operations across sales, support and service and order‑to‑cash processes. MCO is built on top of ServiceNow Customer Service Management and Sales and Order Management.

It offers a single, generative AI‑powered solution for order exceptions, dealer operations, customer service and support, order‑to‑cash operations and product and quality management.

Capabilities within Manufacturing Commercial Operations allow manufacturers to:

Streamline sales management: MCO empowers agents to identify customer needs and dynamically suggests relevant products or services, transforming the service center into a profit driver.

Streamline sales management: MCO empowers agents to identify customer needs and dynamically suggests relevant products or services, transforming the service center into a profit driver.

Scale service management:

Digital workflows streamline how manufacturers respond to issues and manage support interactions across the front, middle and back‑offices, driving faster resolutions for customers and, ultimately, a more efficient and cost‑effective service operation. Agents can manage order exceptions and invoice disputes, help customers troubleshoot product complications or quality issues and coordinate with suppliers — all from a single screen. Transform field operations: MCO integrates with ServiceNow Field Service Management , making it easy for manufacturers to deliver proactive, preventative maintenance and dispatch and route technicians to the right work to fix problems fast. Real‑time updates are sent to the technician’s mobile device, including the customer’s location and details about the product model.

MCO integrates with ServiceNow , making it easy for manufacturers to deliver proactive, preventative maintenance and dispatch and route technicians to the right work to fix problems fast. Real‑time updates are sent to the technician’s mobile device, including the customer’s location and details about the product model. Connect with customers and channel partners: Through ServiceNow Service Bridge , manufacturers can connect with customers and channel partners who use ServiceNow in a single interface.

Empowering the deskless workforce

Deskless workers — most often those who are working in a factory, in the field or on the go — face a unique set of challenges, including infrequent access to company‑wide information and self‑service resources to complete company‑related tasks that their desk‑bound counterparts take for granted.

Employee Center Pro Kiosk is an intelligent self‑service walk‑up experience that provides a front door for everything the manufacturing factory worker needs, from requesting time off, to reviewing benefits, asking a payroll question or accessing the latest company news and information.

With EC Pro Kiosk — part of ServiceNow HR Service Delivery — employees can access critical company information and applications via a kiosk on the manufacturing floor by scanning a QR code on a personal phone or through personalized SMS messages.