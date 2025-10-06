DMR Technologies to Launch Drone Manufacturing Facility in Louisiana

The company expects the site to assemble 500 to 1,000 drones during its first year of production.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Oct 6, 2025
Drone
iStock.com/bjorn999

DMR Technologies announced plans to establish its first full-scale U.S. manufacturing facility in Lafayette, Louisiana, where it intends to produce and deploy its flagship Field Ranger X50 unmanned aerial systems.

The company expects the facility to create 521 direct new jobs over the next 10 years. Louisiana Economic Development (LED) estimates that the project will also generate 766 indirect jobs.

The Lafayette site will serve as DMR’s primary domestic production hub, integrating advanced flight control printing, rotor manufacturing, assembly, quality control, warehousing and logistics staging. It will also house co-located engineering and compliance teams.

The company expects the location to assemble 500 to 1,000 drones during its first year of production.

"Being located in Louisiana gives us a strong logistics footprint to serve both U.S. and international clients,” DMR Technologies Co-founder and Head of U.S. Operations Ryan Case said. “With the launch of our Lafayette facility, we’re eliminating lead time issues and delivering next-day fulfillment for many of our U.S. customers."

Renovations at the 10,000-square-foot facility are already underway, with production slated to begin by the end of the year.

The state of Louisiana offered DMR a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $1 million performance-based grant for leasehold improvements and equipment costs. LED also expects the company to participate in the state’s High Impact Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

Latest in Aerospace
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
Sponsored
Accounting for Manufacturing Companies
October 1, 2025
I Stock 1419848556
How the Drone Wars Are Rebuilding America's Industrial Base
October 6, 2025
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
Ukraine Claims It Struck Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal and Weapons Depot
October 6, 2025
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
October 2, 2025
Related Stories
I Stock 1419848556
Aerospace
How the Drone Wars Are Rebuilding America's Industrial Base
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
Aerospace
Ukraine Claims It Struck Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal and Weapons Depot
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Aerospace
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
Aerospace
Ukraine Claims It Struck Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal and Weapons Depot
Uncertain of what Western support it can count on, Ukraine has advanced its defense manufacturing.
October 6, 2025
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Aerospace
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
How engineers reimagined parachutes with a few simple cuts.
October 2, 2025
Eaton
Aerospace
Eaton's $46M Aerospace Manufacturing Investment to Create More Than 50 Jobs
Plans include a new facility adjacent to an existing site.
October 1, 2025
The Wave Engine Scitor-P UAV powered by the J-1 Wave Engine.
Aerospace
Wave Engine Powers Scitor-P UAV in Test Flight
WATCH: How wave engines may be rewriting aerospace engineering.
September 29, 2025
The second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is on the assembly line in Renton, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015.
Aerospace
FAA Restores Boeing's Ability to Certify Max Jets for Flight More Than 6 Years After Fatal Crashes
The FAA ended the company's right to self-certify Dreamliners in 2022.
September 29, 2025
An upgraded SLM F/A-18 Super Hornet departs St. Louis heading back to the U.S. Navy fleet.
Aerospace
Boeing Moves F/A-18 Work Out of St. Louis
Some work needs to be relocated as Boeing expands in the area.
September 25, 2025
The International Space Station will be brought down in 2030.
Aerospace
NASA Will Say Goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
And welcome in the age of commercial space stations.
September 25, 2025
CCAs to use Pratt & Whitney's engines.
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Completes Critical Engine Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft
Current production engines can offer up to 20% increased thrust for unmanned applications.
September 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 24 At 8 30 49 Am
Aerospace
Raytheon Tests Ground-Launched Version of StormBreaker Smart Weapon
It was designed and developed in 50 days.
September 24, 2025
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing's Stock Rises on New Foreign Deal
U.S. officials signal China may be next to order planes.
September 24, 2025
A Starfighters F-104 aircraft.
Aerospace
GE Aerospace Successfully Completes Supersonic Flight Tests of a Solid-Fueled Ramjet
Captive carry flights mark critical milestone in advancing solid fuel ramjet technology.
September 23, 2025
The U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Aerospace
RTX's Advanced Electronic Warfare Prototype for Super Hornet Passes Critical Review
New technology will accelerate capability for the Navy's primary Strike Fighter.
September 22, 2025
Kawasaki Motors and Dronamics teams in front of the Black Swan UAV in Sofia, Bulgaria
Aerospace
Kawasaki Motors, Dronamics Announce Partnership to Create Aviation Engines
The two companies begin collaboration on aero piston engine integration.
September 19, 2025
This image provided by NASA shows Northrop Grumman's newly arrived cargo capsule at the International Space Station on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Cargo Ship Reaches the International Space Station a Day Late After Engine Issue
Engineers traced the problem to an overly conservative software setting.
September 18, 2025