Ukraine Claims It Struck Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal and Weapons Depot

Uncertain of what Western support it can count on, Ukraine has advanced its defense manufacturing.

Illia Novikov
Hanna Arhirova
Oct 6, 2025
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
Alexander Polikarkin/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Long-range Ukrainian drones and missiles hit a major Russian ammunition plant, a key oil terminal and an important weapons depot behind the front line, Ukraine's president and military said Monday, as Kyiv cranked up pressure on Moscow's military logistics.

The Ukrainian General Staff said it struck the Sverdlov ammunition plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of western Russia overnight, causing multiple explosions and a fire. It said the plant supplies Russian forces with aviation and artillery ordnance, aviation bombs and anti-aircraft and anti-tank munitions.

Ukraine also hit an oil terminal in Crimea, starting a blaze, and an ammunition depot of Russia's 18th Combined Arms Army, the General Staff said.

Russian authorities acknowledged a major Ukrainian drone attack over 14 Russian regions, as well as the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and around the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. But they gave few details beyond claiming that air defenses shot down 251 Ukrainian drones — making it one of the biggest Ukrainian barrages of Russian territory since the war began more than three years ago.

Gleb Nikitin, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, said that air defenses fended off an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones on a local industrial zone that includes the ammo plant and that no facilities were damaged.

Ukraine's long-range attacks on refineries and other oil facilities contributed to Russian fuel shortages at the pump in August.

Ukraine's own weapons productions grows

Improving domestically produced weapons, especially drones, has been one of Ukrainian authorities' chief goals as it strives to counter Russian's invasion and reach deeper into Russia with strikes that put military, political and social pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Though Russia's national economy and army are much bigger than Ukraine's, Kyiv has largely limited Russian battlefield gains to slow and costly progress across the Ukrainian countryside as cutting-edge drone technology makes up in part for its shortage of soldiers.

Uncertain of what Western military support it can count on to thwart Russia's invasion, Ukraine has swiftly developed its defense manufacturing capacity. It is already sharing its drone expertise with European countries and is discussing possible technology and production cooperation with the United States.

Ukrainian officials have suggested they would like the United States to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles so that more Russian assets in the rear can be targeted. Meantime, Ukraine is increasingly using domestically developed long-range drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday, and Ukraine expects to expand such capabilities if it can ensure funding from abroad.

He also indicated that Ukraine had used its own missiles for the strikes on Russian soil.

"The main thing to understand is that in recent days Ukraine has used exclusively Ukrainian-made weapons, not only drones," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Kyiv.

"We expect greater capabilities, but they depend on financial resources," he said.

Many Ukrainian weapons on the front are domestically produced

Ukraine's mushrooming defense industry could begin exporting surplus weapons production by the end of this year, using the revenue to help buy sophisticated systems it can't make itself, Zelenskyy said Monday.

By the end of this year, Ukraine hopes to provide at least half the weapons its troops need on the front line, Zelenskyy told a defense industry forum in Kyiv.

"Already at the front, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a speech.

Ukraine last year produced and delivered 2.4 million shells to the front line, according to the Ukrainian leader.

Ukraine is currently producing 40 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems a month, Zelenskyy said. By comparison, the production rate in April 2024 stood at 10 units per month.

"The time has come to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons — those types of weapons that we have in surplus, and therefore can be exported, so that there is funding for those types of weapons that are especially needed for defense," Zelenskyy said in a speech, possibly referring to American-made Patriot air defense systems.

He said Ukraine already has agreements to start exports to Europe, the United States and the Middle East, and purchases could begin by the end of this year.

Latest in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 30, 2025
I Stock 1419848556
How the Drone Wars Are Rebuilding America's Industrial Base
October 6, 2025
In this photo taken and distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a Russian soldier attends a combat training at one of the training grounds of the Moscow Military District.
Ukraine Claims It Struck Russian Ammo Plant, Oil Terminal and Weapons Depot
October 6, 2025
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
October 2, 2025
Related Stories
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Aerospace
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
Eaton
Aerospace
Eaton's $46M Aerospace Manufacturing Investment to Create More Than 50 Jobs
The Wave Engine Scitor-P UAV powered by the J-1 Wave Engine.
Aerospace
Wave Engine Powers Scitor-P UAV in Test Flight
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsor Content
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
September 30, 2025
I Stock 1419848556
Aerospace
How the Drone Wars Are Rebuilding America's Industrial Base
America's next manufacturing renaissance has already begun.
October 6, 2025
Laser cutting of a closed-loop kirigami pattern allows a plastic sheet to adopt the shape of an inverted bell.
Aerospace
Engineers Make a Working Parachute Cut from a Sheet of Plastic
How engineers reimagined parachutes with a few simple cuts.
October 2, 2025
Eaton
Aerospace
Eaton's $46M Aerospace Manufacturing Investment to Create More Than 50 Jobs
Plans include a new facility adjacent to an existing site.
October 1, 2025
The Wave Engine Scitor-P UAV powered by the J-1 Wave Engine.
Aerospace
Wave Engine Powers Scitor-P UAV in Test Flight
WATCH: How wave engines may be rewriting aerospace engineering.
September 29, 2025
The second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built is on the assembly line in Renton, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015.
Aerospace
FAA Restores Boeing's Ability to Certify Max Jets for Flight More Than 6 Years After Fatal Crashes
The FAA ended the company's right to self-certify Dreamliners in 2022.
September 29, 2025
An upgraded SLM F/A-18 Super Hornet departs St. Louis heading back to the U.S. Navy fleet.
Aerospace
Boeing Moves F/A-18 Work Out of St. Louis
Some work needs to be relocated as Boeing expands in the area.
September 25, 2025
The International Space Station will be brought down in 2030.
Aerospace
NASA Will Say Goodbye to the International Space Station in 2030
And welcome in the age of commercial space stations.
September 25, 2025
CCAs to use Pratt & Whitney's engines.
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Completes Critical Engine Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft
Current production engines can offer up to 20% increased thrust for unmanned applications.
September 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 24 At 8 30 49 Am
Aerospace
Raytheon Tests Ground-Launched Version of StormBreaker Smart Weapon
It was designed and developed in 50 days.
September 24, 2025
The Boeing logo is displayed at the company's factory, Sept. 24, 2024, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing's Stock Rises on New Foreign Deal
U.S. officials signal China may be next to order planes.
September 24, 2025
A Starfighters F-104 aircraft.
Aerospace
GE Aerospace Successfully Completes Supersonic Flight Tests of a Solid-Fueled Ramjet
Captive carry flights mark critical milestone in advancing solid fuel ramjet technology.
September 23, 2025
The U.S. Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
Aerospace
RTX's Advanced Electronic Warfare Prototype for Super Hornet Passes Critical Review
New technology will accelerate capability for the Navy's primary Strike Fighter.
September 22, 2025
Kawasaki Motors and Dronamics teams in front of the Black Swan UAV in Sofia, Bulgaria
Aerospace
Kawasaki Motors, Dronamics Announce Partnership to Create Aviation Engines
The two companies begin collaboration on aero piston engine integration.
September 19, 2025
This image provided by NASA shows Northrop Grumman's newly arrived cargo capsule at the International Space Station on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Cargo Ship Reaches the International Space Station a Day Late After Engine Issue
Engineers traced the problem to an overly conservative software setting.
September 18, 2025