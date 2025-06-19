NTSB Urges Quick Fix on Boeing Plane Engines

To prevent smoke from filling the cockpit or cabin following a bird strike.

Josh Funk
Jun 19, 2025
A worker wearing a mask walks past a Boeing 737 Max 9 as it is prepared for a flight from Renton Municipal Airport, Nov. 18, 2020, in Renton, Wash.
A worker wearing a mask walks past a Boeing 737 Max 9 as it is prepared for a flight from Renton Municipal Airport, Nov. 18, 2020, in Renton, Wash.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Safety experts recommended Wednesday that the engines on Boeing's troubled 737 Max airplanes be modified quickly to prevent smoke from filling the cockpit or cabin after a safety feature is activated following a bird strike.

The problem detailed by the National Transportation Safety Board emerged after two bird strikes involving Southwest Airlines planes in 2023 — one in Havana, Cuba, and another in New Orleans. The Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing already warned airlines and pilots about the problem and the engine maker has been working on a fix.

The NTSB said that the engines CFM International makes for the Boeing plane can inadvertently release oil into the hot engine when the safety feature, called a load reduction device, is activated after a bird strike or similar engine issue. The resulting smoke feeds directly into either the cockpit or passenger cabin depending on which engine was struck.

Similar engine models with the same safety feature are also used on Airbus A320neo planes and C919 planes made by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. The NTSB urged European and Chinese aviation safety regulators to evaluate those engine models to determine if they could also be susceptible to the smoke problem.

Safety device solved one problem but created another

The new safety device that CFM added to its engines solved one problem by limiting damage when an engine starts to come apart, but created a new problem by releasing the oil that burns and generates smoke.

"This is a case of an unintended consequence of a new and innovative safety idea where if the fan gets unbalanced that this is a way to alleviate the load and thereby doing less damage to the engine, the engine pylon, all of that," said aviation safety expert John Cox, who is CEO of the Safety Operating Systems consulting firm.

CFM said in a statement that it is "aligned with the NTSB's recommendations and the work is already underway, in close partnership with our airframers, to enhance the capability of this important system." The company, which is a joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines, confirmed it is working on a software update for the 737 Max's engines and said it is evaluating similar engine models.

Boeing said it is working with CFM on the update and the planemaker supports NTSB's recommendations. Boeing also updated some of the checklists pilots rely on to help them take appropriate actions.

The NTSB investigated a December 2023 incident in which a Southwest Airlines plane struck a bird while taking off from New Orleans and had to land quickly after thick smoke filled the cockpit — even making it hard for the pilot to see the instrument panel or his copilot.

In an incident nine months earlier involving another Southwest 737 Max, smoke filled the cabin after a bird strike after takeoff in Havana.

Air from the left engine on a 737 Max flows directly into the cockpit while air from the right engine flows into the passenger cabin.

FAA says it will require airlines to implement a permanent fix when it's available

While these incidents were both bird strikes, the NTSB said this could happen in certain other circumstances.

The FAA said in a statement that it agrees with the NTSB recommendations and when "the engine manufacturer develops a permanent mitigation, we will require operators to implement it within an appropriate timeframe."

Pilots can act to limit smoke in the plane by manually cutting off airflow from the engines, but smoke can quickly start to fill the cabin within a few seconds. The engine manufacturer is working on a software update that should do that automatically, but that's not expected to be ready until sometime in the first quarter of next year.

The NTSB said in its report that several pilots who fly Boeing 737s told investigators they weren't aware of these incidents despite the efforts Boeing and the FAA have made. The NTSB said "it is critical to ensure that pilots who fly airplanes equipped with CFM LEAP-1B engines are fully aware of the potential for smoke in the cockpit."

Airbus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Southwest spokesperson said the airline has been in close contact with the FAA, Boeing and the engine maker since the incidents and notified its pilots after they happened. The spokesperson said the airline continues to address the issue through its training and safety management systems.

Persistent troubles for the 737 Max

The Boeing 737 Max planes have been the focus since they were involved in both incidents, and there has been a history of other problems with that plane.

The Max version of Boeing's bestselling 737 airplane has been the source of persistent troubles for Boeing after two of the jets crashed. The crashes, one in Indonesia in 2018 and another in Ethiopia in 2019, killed 346 people.

The problem in those crashes stemmed from a sensor providing faulty readings that pushed the nose down, leaving pilots unable to regain control. After the second crash, Max jets were grounded worldwide until the company redesigned the system.

Last month, the Justice Department reached a deal to allow Boeing to avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly misleading U.S. regulators about the Max before the two crashes.

Worries about the plane flared up again after a door plug blew off a Max operated by Alaska Airlines, leading regulators to cap Boeing's production at 38 jets per month. The NTSB plans to meet next Tuesday to discuss what investigators found about that incident.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
May 1, 2025
The Parrot Anafi UKR drone is presented at the Paris Air Show, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris.
For European Drone Manufacturers, Ukraine Is the Place to Be
June 19, 2025
This image provided by rocketfuture.org shows a SpaceX rocket explodes at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas late Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
SpaceX Starship Undergoing Testing in Texas Explodes
June 19, 2025
A member of the National Disaster Response Force is seen at Thursday's Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Black Boxes Analyzed for Cause of Air India Crash that Killed 270
June 17, 2025
Related Stories
The Parrot Anafi UKR drone is presented at the Paris Air Show, Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in Le Bourget, north of Paris.
Aerospace
For European Drone Manufacturers, Ukraine Is the Place to Be
This image provided by rocketfuture.org shows a SpaceX rocket explodes at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas late Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
Aerospace
SpaceX Starship Undergoing Testing in Texas Explodes
A rendering of JetZero's factory in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Aerospace
JetZero Plans $4.7 Billion Plant in North Carolina, Aims to Create 14,500 Jobs
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
This image provided by rocketfuture.org shows a SpaceX rocket explodes at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas late Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
Aerospace
SpaceX Starship Undergoing Testing in Texas Explodes
WATCH: The rocket "experienced a major anomaly."
June 19, 2025
A member of the National Disaster Response Force is seen at Thursday's Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
Aerospace
Black Boxes Analyzed for Cause of Air India Crash that Killed 270
Black boxes may hold the key to understanding the catastrophic plane crash.
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump drops papers as he meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada.
Automotive
U.S., UK Strike Trade Deal on Auto, Aerospace Tariffs
How to handle steel production remains unresolved.
June 17, 2025
An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner performs its demonstration flight during the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, on June 18, 2013.
Aerospace
Air India Flight Returns to Hong Kong Due to Midair Technical Issue
This plane was the same model as the one that crashed days ago.
June 16, 2025
Onlookers watch wreckage from Thursday's Air India plane crash lying atop a building in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Aerospace
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigating the Deadly Boeing 787 Disaster
Unthinkable tragedy strikes: Air India crash reveals devastating human loss.
June 16, 2025
This image provided by the European Space Agency depicts the two spacecraft of the Proba-3 mission aligning to create an eclipse to capture a coronagraph in space.
Aerospace
How Two Satellites Are Mimicking Total Solar Eclipses in Space
The $210 million mission has generated 10 successful solar eclipses so far.
June 16, 2025
Ursa Major Rocket.
Aerospace
Ursa Major Awarded $32.9M Contract to Deliver Upgraded Engines for Hypersonic Test Program
Hypersonic speed meets unparalleled performance: The future of aerospace engineering unfolds.
June 16, 2025
Spyder Hypersonic Rocket lifts off from White Sands Missile Range.
Aerospace
UP Aerospace Launches Maiden Flight of Spyder Hypersonic Rocket
The launch sets the stage for integrating guidance and control systems.
June 16, 2025
A rendering of JetZero's factory in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Aerospace
JetZero Plans $4.7 Billion Plant in North Carolina, Aims to Create 14,500 Jobs
Futuristic jet technology meets massive job creation in groundbreaking venture.
June 12, 2025
ATI Pageland Operations.
Aerospace
ATI Expands Portfolio to Produce Titanium Alloy Sheet For Aerospace
ATI recently announced a multi-year agreement with Airbus for aircraft titanium.
June 12, 2025
This photo shared by India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shows debris of a plane that crashed in the northwestern Indian city of Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Aerospace
Boeing Flight with More Than 240 Aboard Crashes after Takeoff
One passenger survived the crash.
June 12, 2025
Samson Sky's Switchblade Flying Car
Aerospace
Samson Sky Reveals Flying Car Manufacturing Program
Samson expects to deliver the first Switchblades in 2026.
June 11, 2025
The PrSM solid rocket motor static qualification test.
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Drives Military Innovation with Precision Strike Missile
WATCH: The successful test series from the M270A2 launcher reinforces PrSM's performance under diverse conditions.
June 10, 2025
SwRI will continue its decades-long support of aging military aircraft with a new $250 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract. The contract will continue aircraft life extension programs, such as fatigue testing that this T-38 Talon supersonic trainer underwent in SwRI’s structural testing laboratory.
Aerospace
SwRI Receives up to $250M to Sustain Aging U.S. Military Aircraft Structure
Air Force widens scope to include new fleets of older aircraft.
June 10, 2025