Archer Aviation Completes Construction of High-Volume Manufacturing Facility

The company plans to produce Midnight, its eVTOL aircraft, at the site.

Manufacturing.net Staff
Dec 19, 2024
Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc. announced that it received the certificate of occupancy for its high-volume manufacturing facility, ARC, which is connected to the Covington Municipal Airport in Georgia. The company will now work to complete the tooling load-in for the initial manufacturing line at the facility.

Archer expects production to begin in early 2025 and hopes to achieve a monthly rate of two aircraft by 2026. At ARC, the company plans to produce its all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, Midnight, which is designed to offer passengers a sustainable, low-noise and safe alternative to ground transportation in congested cities around the world.

Archer built ARC in close partnership with Stellantis, and the two companies continue to progress their plans to mass-produce Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Stellantis is contributing capital, advanced manufacturing technology and expertise and experienced personnel with the goal of scaling this facility to 650 aircraft annually by 2030.

“The completion of this facility is a testament to the state of the industry, shifting from R&D into commercialization," Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said. "With construction on ARC now complete, our team is focused on the start of production planned for early next year. From there, it’s all about execution and scaling. I’m incredibly proud of the Archer team and our partners for getting this done so fast and on budget and can’t wait to see our facility begin producing aircraft."

Last week, Archer unveiled a new partnership with Anduril to jointly develop a hybrid VTOL aircraft for critical defense applications, targeting a potential program of record from the DOD.

