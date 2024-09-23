Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX

The company accused SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging property that it purchased as a stunt.

Associated Press
Sep 23, 2024
Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, 2024.
Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, 2024.
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk's SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas.

In a lawsuit filed this week at a Texas court, Cards Against Humanity alleges SpaceX has essentially treated the game company's property — located in Cameron County — as its own for at least the past six months.

The lawsuit said SpaceX, which had previously acquired other plots of land near the property, has placed construction materials, such as gravel, and other debris on the land without asking for permission to do so.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cards Against Humanity, which is headquartered in Chicago, had purchased the plot of land in 2017 as part of what it said was a stunt to oppose former president Donald Trump's efforts to build a border wall.

The company said 150,000 people had each contributed $15 towards the effort.

Over the years, Cards Against Humanity says the land has been maintained in its natural state. It also says it contained a "no trespassing" sign to warn people they were about to step on private property.

The company is asking for $15 million in damages, which it says includes a loss of vegetation on the land.

Latest in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 16, 2024
Electra's hybrid-electric Ultra Short prototype.
Electra Conducts Multiple Flight Demonstrations of Ultra Short Aircraft for U.S. Military
September 23, 2024
Elon Musk arrives before a joint meeting of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, July 24, 2024.
Cards Against Humanity Sues SpaceX
September 23, 2024
A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington.
A Strike by Boeing Factory Workers Shows No Signs of Ending After First Week
September 23, 2024
Related Stories
Thousands of Boeing machinists make their way to the exits to cast their vote after the 'stop work meeting' and strike sanction at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, July 17, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing Factory Workers Are Voting Whether to Strike
The empty Boeing Starliner capsule sits at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, late Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, after undocking from the International Space Station.
Aerospace
Boeing's Troubled Capsule Returns to Earth Empty
Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are shown on the assembly line during a media tour at the Boeing facility in Renton, Wash., June 25, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing Says It Has Deal to Avoid Strike Involving More Than 30,000 Machinists
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsor Content
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 16, 2024
Electra's hybrid-electric Ultra Short prototype.
Aerospace
Electra Conducts Multiple Flight Demonstrations of Ultra Short Aircraft for U.S. Military
The demonstrations showcased the aircraft's dual-use capabilities for logistics operations in austere environments.
September 23, 2024
A strike sign is waved on the union machinist picket line near Boeing's factory in Everett, Washington.
Aerospace
A Strike by Boeing Factory Workers Shows No Signs of Ending After First Week
Workers want raises of 40% and a restoration of traditional pension benefits.
September 23, 2024
The Boeing logo is displayed in El Segundo, Calif.
Aerospace
Head of Boeing's Defense and Space is Out as Company Tries to Fix Troubled Contracts
Since the start of 2022, the defense and space division has lost $6 billion.
September 23, 2024
Untitled
Aerospace
Air Force to Deploy Osprey Aircraft in Weeks Following Review Over Deadly Crash
The Osprey has faced numerous mechanical and safety issues.
September 19, 2024
Twelve's AirPlant One in Moses Lake, WA - under construction.
Aerospace
Twelve Announces $645 Million in Funding to Transform CO2 into Jet Fuel
The carbon transformation company has sights set on decarbonizing commercial aviation operations.
September 19, 2024
Boeing workers wave picket signs as they strike after union members voted to reject a contract offer, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, near the company's factory in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing CEO Says Company Will Furlough Employees Soon to Preserve Cash Amid Strike
The company's CEO will begin furloughing “a large number” of employees.
September 19, 2024
Cathay Pacific airline airplanes grounded at Hong Kong International airport.
Aerospace
Investigation Links Airbus Engine Fire to Defective Fuel Hose
The steel braided sheath of a fuel hose connecting to a fuel spray nozzle was ruptured.
September 19, 2024
Uaw
Labor
Over 500 UAW Members Go on Strike at Eaton Plant in Michigan
The union said Eaton wants a retirement system that ends the pension plan and 401(k) for new hires.
September 18, 2024
Alef's flying car model parked along the street.
Aerospace
Alef Signs Mass Manufacturing Flying Car Agreement
A manufacturing agreement for aviation grade parts goes toward Alef's 3,200 pre-orders.
September 18, 2024
The SpaceX logo is displayed on a building, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
FAA Wants to Fine SpaceX $633,000 for Alleged Safety Violations
The agency says failure to comply with the safety requirements "will result in consequences."
September 18, 2024
I Stock 1937755066
Aerospace
6 Benefits of Product Roadmap Management (PRM) in Aerospace & Defense
Manufacturers in every sector can benefit from communication and collaboration tools, and none are more comprehensive than PRM.
September 17, 2024
Solomon Hammond, 33, left, and John Olson, 45, right, both toolmakers at Boeing's Renton factory, hold picket signs after union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a contract offer and go on strike Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, outside the company's factory in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Factory Workers Go On Strike After Rejecting Contract Offer
Nearly 95% of voting workers rejected the proposed contract.
September 13, 2024
Thousands of Boeing machinists make their way to the exits to cast their vote after the 'stop work meeting' and strike sanction at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, July 17, 2024.
Aerospace
Boeing Factory Workers Are Voting Whether to Strike
A strike would stop production of the 737 Max, the 777 jet and the 767 cargo plane.
September 12, 2024
Heart Aerospace’s first full-scale demonstrator airplane named Heart Experimental 1.
Aerospace
Heart Aerospace Unveils First Full-Scale Demonstrator for 30-Seat Hybrid-Electric Airplane
The demonstrator will serve as a platform for testing and development of Heart's ES-30 aircraft.
September 12, 2024