Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

Expect the Cost of Your Airfare to Continue to Rise

Fuel costs remain high and a push to decarbonize has carriers fighting for sustainable aviation fuel.

Jon Gambrell
Jun 3, 2024
A Boeing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, on July 18, 2022.
A Boeing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, on July 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The cost of your next flight is likely to go up.

That's the word from the International Air Transport Association, which held its annual meeting Monday in Dubai, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates.

While carriers recover from the groundings worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic, industry leaders told journalists that there are several costs likely to push those ticket prices ever higher.

Part of that comes from worldwide inflation, an ongoing problem since the pandemic started. Jet fuel costs, roughly a third of all airline expenses, remain high. Meanwhile, a global push for the aviation industry to decarbonize has more carriers fighting for the little amount of so-called sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, available in the market.

"The airlines will continue to do everything they can to keep costs in control as much as possible for the benefit of consumers," said Willie Walsh, the director-general of the the International Air Transport Association, an industry-trade group. "But I think it's unrealistic to expect that airlines can continue to absorb all of the costs. ... It's not something we like to do, but it's something we have to do."

Also pressuring the industry is a pandemic hangover in aircraft production as well, they say. Carriers now keep older planes that burn more fuel flying longer. There also aren't enough new aircraft to expand routes and increase supply to bring down overall prices.

That warning comes as the IATA estimates globally, airline revenue will reach nearly $1 trillion in 2024, a record high. There will be 4.96 billion travelers on airplanes this year, with total expenses for carriers reaching $936 billion — another record high.

But industry profits also are expected to be nearly $60 billion this year.

In particular, Emirates, a main driver for Dubai's economy, saw record profits of $4.7 billion in 2023 off revenues of $33 billion.

The Emirates' results track with those for its base, Dubai International Airport. The world's busiest airport for international travelers had 86.9 million passengers last year, surpassing numbers for 2019 just before the coronavirus pandemic grounded global aviation.

The airport now plans to move to the city-state's second, sprawling airfield in its southern desert reaches in the next 10 years in a project worth nearly $35 billion.

Tim Clark, the airline's president, obliquely acknowledged that Monday by saying that he didn't want people to "get boxes of tissues out and play the violins" when warning that the industry's profit margins sit in the low single digits. However, he contended that as airlines have grown larger and carriers consolidated, cost savings have quietly been passed onto consumers now able to book flights across the world.

"It is quite amazing that ticket prices are where they are today," Clark said. "I think the value-for-money proposition that the consumers have had the benefit from for many decades is something that is one of those hidden bits of the narrative."

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, the CEO of RwandAir, also highlighted the taxes and fees imposed on carriers by the countries they operate in. She specifically cited those paid by carriers flying out of African nations as "already ridiculous."

Latest in Aerospace
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as she holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Families of Those Who Died in Boeing Crashes Press DOJ to Prosecute
June 3, 2024
A Boeing 777X plane takes off at the Farnborough Air Show fair in Farnborough, England, on July 18, 2022.
Expect the Cost of Your Airfare to Continue to Rise
June 3, 2024
Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, sits the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 after being scrubbed Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Boeing's First Astronaut Flight Called Off at Last Minute
June 3, 2024
Lm Hsv Glamor Shot Lowres
Lockheed Martin Opens 122,000-Square-Foot Engineering Facility In North Alabama
May 31, 2024
Related Stories
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as she holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Families of Those Who Died in Boeing Crashes Press DOJ to Prosecute
The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014.
Aerospace
Saudi Arabia's National Carrier Orders More Than 100 New Airbus Jets
Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, second from left, and Elon Musk, second from right, sign an agreement on enhancing connectivity at a public health center in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Aerospace
Elon Musk Launches Starlink in Indonesia
Archer’s recently completed high-volume battery pack manufacturing line in San Jose, California.
Aerospace
Archer Completes Installation Of High-Volume Battery Pack Manufacturing Line
More in Aerospace
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as she holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Families of Those Who Died in Boeing Crashes Press DOJ to Prosecute
The DOJ recently determined that Boeing violated a settlement that let the company avoid prosecution.
June 3, 2024
Boeing's Starliner capsule, atop an Atlas V rocket, sits the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 after being scrubbed Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Aerospace
Boeing's First Astronaut Flight Called Off at Last Minute
It's the latest issue in a string of delays over the years.
June 3, 2024
Lm Hsv Glamor Shot Lowres
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Opens 122,000-Square-Foot Engineering Facility In North Alabama
It has space for 500 employees.
May 31, 2024
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Firefighters Ratify Contract with Big Raises
They say it will end their three-week lockout.
May 31, 2024
A Boeing ecoDemonstrator Explorer, a 787-10 Dreamliner, sits on the tarmac at their campus in North Charleston, S.C., May 30, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Tells Feds How It Plans to Fix Manufacturing Quality and Safety Problems
The company's roadmap includes increased inspections and tighter controls over suppliers.
May 31, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 30 At 9 36 26 Am
Aerospace
Amazon Expanding Drone Deliveries After Earning FAA Approval
Testing included flying in the presence of real planes, helicopters, and a hot air balloon.
May 30, 2024
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Reaches Deadline for Turnaround Plan
Regulators want to know how the plane maker will fix aircraft safety and quality problems.
May 30, 2024
Electra Td In Flight
Aerospace
Electric Plane Takes Off and Lands in Space Smaller than a 747 Wingspan
It flew as slowly as 25 knots (about 29 mph) on takeoff and landing.
May 29, 2024
Axogenerale800px
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Canada Starts Construction of its New Facility
It will produce detailed static and structural machined parts for the company’s aircraft engines.
May 28, 2024
Spokane
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Invests $200M to Expand Carbon Brake Production Site
The company plans to add 70,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space.
May 28, 2024
240404 F Tw412 6002
Aerospace
New Photos Show Air Force's B-21 Raider in Flight
The B-21 is a long-range stealth bomber that will replace the B-1 and B-2.
May 24, 2024
Saoc Flying Credited
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Awarded 'Doomsday Plane' Subcontract
The project will recapitalize the costly and aging E-4B fleet with next-generation capabilities.
May 23, 2024
Sikorsky Ancillary Rbw In Flight Hires
Aerospace
Sikorsky Flight-Tests Scalable ‘Rotor Blown Wing’ UAS For DARPA Project
The term ‘rotor blown wing’ refers to the constant airflow from the proprotor wash across the wing.
May 23, 2024
Northrop+grumman's+autonomous+vtol+x Plane+advances+to+next+design+phase+for+darpa Be874bb7 6bc2 43b6 97b7 2fcedaf32e79 Prv
Aerospace
Autonomous VTOL X-Plane Advances to Next Design Phase for DARPA
The UAS would be able to launch and recover from ship flight decks and small austere land locations.
May 23, 2024
Northrop+grumman+successfully+tests+first+digitally+designed+large+solid+rocket+motor Db471f5c 5fa6 444d Bf69 Badad0e88abc Prv
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Tests First Digitally Designed Large Solid Rocket Motor
The digital lifecycle will help improve technical performance.
May 23, 2024