FAA Head Pledges to Hold Boeing Accountable for Any Violations of Safety Rules

He is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee.

Associated Press
Feb 6, 2024
Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration says the agency will use more people to monitor aircraft manufacturing and hold Boeing accountable for any violations of safety regulations.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker is expected to face a barrage of questions Tuesday about FAA oversight of the company since a door panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner over Oregon last month.

Separately, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to release a preliminary report on the Jan. 5 incident as early as Tuesday.

Whitaker is scheduled to testify before the House Transportation Committee. Leaders of the committee spelled out questions they want answered, including whether FAA found "persistent quality control lapses" at Boeing before the accident, and any since then.

No Boeing representatives are scheduled to testify.

Boeing and the FAA have been under renewed scrutiny since last month's incident on an Alaska Airlines Max 9. Criticism of both the company and its regulator go back to deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019 of Max 8 jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The FAA provided excerpts of Whitaker's written testimony ahead of Tuesday's hearing. He vowed that FAA will "take appropriate and necessary action" to keep the flying public safe.

Without giving specifics, Whitaker said the FAA will increase staffing to monitor aircraft manufacturing, "and we will consider the full extent of our enforcement authority to ensure Boeing is held accountable for any non-compliance" with regulations.

After the incident on the Alaska jet, the FAA grounded most Max 9s for three weeks until panels called door plugs could be inspected. FAA also said it won't let Boeing increase the production rate of new Max jets until it is satisfied with the company's safety procedures.

On Sunday, Boeing, which is based in Arlington, Virginia, disclosed that improperly drilled holes in the window frames will require the company to rework about 50 planes before they can be delivered to airline customers.

Latest in Aerospace
Michael Whitaker testifies during his nomination to be administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, Oct. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
FAA Head Pledges to Hold Boeing Accountable for Any Violations of Safety Rules
February 6, 2024
Drone
BAE Systems Acquires Malloy Aeronautics
February 6, 2024
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Boeing Flags Potential Delays after Supplier Finds Another Problem with Some 737 Fuselages
February 5, 2024
Boeing
Boeing CEO Announces New Measures as Part of 'Increased Scrutiny'
February 2, 2024
Related Stories
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Boeing Flags Potential Delays after Supplier Finds Another Problem with Some 737 Fuselages
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 takes off on its first flight on March 16, 2018, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Withdraws Request for Safety Exemption for New Model
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Aerospace
What You Should Know If You're About to Fly on a Boeing Max 9
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore
Aerospace
Federal Officials Recommend Airlines Inspect Door Plugs on Some Older Boeing Jets As Well
More in Aerospace
Drone
Aerospace
BAE Systems Acquires Malloy Aeronautics
The companies recently showcased the T-600 electric uncrewed demonstrator aircraft.
February 6, 2024
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Boeing Flags Potential Delays after Supplier Finds Another Problem with Some 737 Fuselages
Improperly drilled holes were discovered.
February 5, 2024
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing CEO Announces New Measures as Part of 'Increased Scrutiny'
He called on workers from the factory floor, because they "know what we must do to improve better than anyone."
February 2, 2024
Starlab Vew 7 Brand
Aerospace
Starlab Picks SpaceX to Launch Its Commercial Space Station to Low-Earth Orbit
It will launch in a single mission prior to the decommissioning of the ISS.
February 2, 2024
Northrop+grumman+passes+preliminary+design+review+for+next+generation+interceptor+solution+
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Completes Anti-Ballistic Missile Review One Year Early
It demonstrated that the design would maintain full capability while surviving challenging environments.
January 31, 2024
A woman walks by models of Boeing Co. aircraft, including the manufacturer's new Boeing 777X, at the Dubai Air Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Aerospace
Boeing Cuts 4Q Loss to $30 Million
But that was before one of its jets lost a panel in flight.
January 31, 2024
Space Shuttle Endeavour is lifted into the site of the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Los Angeles.
Aerospace
Space Shuttle Endeavour Hoisted for Vertical Installation at Museum
A massive crane delicately began lifting the orbiter, which is 122 feet long and has a 78-foot wingspan.
January 30, 2024
A Boeing 737 MAX 7 takes off on its first flight on March 16, 2018, in Renton, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Withdraws Request for Safety Exemption for New Model
The safety standard is designed to prevent part of an engine housing from overheating and detaching.
January 30, 2024
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 awaits inspection at the airline's hangar at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Jan. 10, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash.
Aerospace
What You Should Know If You're About to Fly on a Boeing Max 9
Max 9 flights are resuming.
January 29, 2024
The Liberty Lifter program aims to create an aircraft that can fly long distances while close to the ocean's surface, even in rough conditions.
Aerospace
Aurora's Boat That Flies Progresses Through Preliminary Testing
The Boeing subsidiary's Liberty Lifter X-plane could reinvent the seaplane.
January 26, 2024
Albedo Simulated Image
Aerospace
Albedo Raises $35M to Commercialize Very Low Earth Orbit
The company's mission is to provide commercial and defense users with ultra-high resolution satellite imagery.
January 23, 2024
Ap24016703905283
Aerospace
United Airlines CEO Says the Airline Will Consider Alternatives to Boeing
Scott Kirby said Tuesday that Boeing needs "real action" to restore its previous reputation for quality.
January 23, 2024
A rendering of the hybrid-electric flight demonstrator from TX.
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Canada Debuts High Voltage Charger for Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator
The charger's bidirectional capability allows it to charge and discharge batteries, which creates opportunities to recycle unused energy back into the electrical grid.
January 23, 2024
Two United Airlines Boeing 737s are parked at the gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 7, 2022.
Aerospace
United Airlines Expects to Lose Money Over Grounded Boeing Max 9 Jets
Regulators have refused to put a timeline on letting the planes fly again.
January 22, 2024
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore
Aerospace
Federal Officials Recommend Airlines Inspect Door Plugs on Some Older Boeing Jets As Well
Door plugs on one older version of the 737 are identical in design to those on the Max 9.
January 22, 2024