Federal Officials Recommend Airlines Inspect Door Plugs on Some Older Boeing Jets As Well

Door plugs on one older version of the 737 are identical in design to those on the Max 9.

Associated Press
Jan 22, 2024
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore
NTSB via AP, file

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that airlines inspect the door plugs on certain Boeing 737s that are older than the Max 9 jetliner that suffered a blowout of a similar panel during a flight this month.

The FAA said door plugs on one older version of the 737, called the 737-900ER, are identical in design to those on the Max 9, and some airlines "have noted findings with bolts during the maintenance inspections."

The FAA issued a safety alert late Sunday. As soon as possible, airlines should visually inspect four places where a bolt, nut and pin secure the door plug to the plane, the agency said.

The door plugs are panels that seal holes left for extra doors when the number of seats is not enough to trigger a requirement for more emergency-evacuation exits. From inside the plane, they look like a regular window.

The FAA said that 737-900ERs have logged 3.9 million flights without any known issues involving the door plugs. By contrast, the Max 9 that suffered the blowout had made only 145 flights.

One of the two door plugs on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 flew off the plane in midflight on Jan. 5. Passengers and investigators have described a violent decompression as air rushed out of the pressured cabin at 16,000 feet over Oregon.

The plane made an emergency landing with a hole in its side, and no serious injuries were reported. On a mostly full plane, no one was sitting in the two seats nearest the panel that blew out.

The FAA has grounded all Max 9s with door plugs instead of regular doors in the back of the cabin. Alaska and United Airlines are the only U.S. carriers to use the plane.

Besides grounding 171 Max 9 jets, the FAA is investigating quality-control measures at Boeing and its suppliers and has increased its oversight of the aircraft maker. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the Oregon incident.

"We fully support the FAA and our customers in this action," a Boeing spokeswoman said in a statement Monday.

Boeing delivered about 500 737-900ERs between 2007 and 2019 – mostly to U.S. airlines -- and about 380 have door plugs instead of exits.

Latest in Aerospace
Albedo Simulated Image
Albedo Raises $35M to Commercialize Very Low Earth Orbit
January 23, 2024
Ap24016703905283
United Airlines CEO Says the Airline Will Consider Alternatives to Boeing
January 23, 2024
A rendering of the hybrid-electric flight demonstrator from TX.
Pratt & Whitney Canada Debuts High Voltage Charger for Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator
January 23, 2024
Two United Airlines Boeing 737s are parked at the gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 7, 2022.
United Airlines Expects to Lose Money Over Grounded Boeing Max 9 Jets
January 22, 2024
Related Stories
This image taken from video provided by Melanie Adaros shows sparks shooting from a cargo plane before making an emergency landing at Miami International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami.
Aerospace
Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff at Miami Airport
A United Airlines Boeing 787 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Sept. 2, 2023, with the setting moon in the background.
Aerospace
United Airlines Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Warning About Possible Door Issue
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
U.S. Intensifies Boeing Oversight
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
Deep Dive: The Crashes & Safety Problems Involving Boeing Planes
More in Aerospace
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
Ap24016703905283
Aerospace
United Airlines CEO Says the Airline Will Consider Alternatives to Boeing
Scott Kirby said Tuesday that Boeing needs "real action" to restore its previous reputation for quality.
January 23, 2024
A rendering of the hybrid-electric flight demonstrator from TX.
Aerospace
Pratt & Whitney Canada Debuts High Voltage Charger for Hybrid-Electric Flight Demonstrator
The charger's bidirectional capability allows it to charge and discharge batteries, which creates opportunities to recycle unused energy back into the electrical grid.
January 23, 2024
Two United Airlines Boeing 737s are parked at the gate at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 7, 2022.
Aerospace
United Airlines Expects to Lose Money Over Grounded Boeing Max 9 Jets
Regulators have refused to put a timeline on letting the planes fly again.
January 22, 2024
Midnight
Aerospace
Archer Sets Testing Deal with NASA to Boost eVTOL Supply Chain
They'll focus on developing high-performance battery cells.
January 22, 2024
Staff of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) watch a live streaming of the pinpoint moon landing operation by the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) spacecraft observe a live streaming at JAXA's Sagamihara Campus Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Sagamihara near Tokyo.
Aerospace
Japan Becomes the Fifth Country to Land a Spacecraft on the Moon
The closely watched mission came only 10 days after a moon mission by a U.S. private company failed.
January 22, 2024
Ap24017818791372
Aerospace
Private U.S. Lander Destroyed During Reentry After Failed Mission to Moon
A fuel leak shortly after liftoff had nixed any chance of a moon touchdown.
January 22, 2024
2022 11 Blue Walker 3 Test Satellite Unfolded 3 D Rendered Illustration 3
Aerospace
AT&T, Google Invest in Space-Based Cellular Network
The broadband network will be directly accessible to everyday smartphones.
January 19, 2024
Ap24019343738022
Aerospace
Japan Space Agency Says its Lunar Spacecraft is on the Moon but is Still 'Checking its Status'
The closely watched mission came only 10 days after a moon mission by a U.S. private company failed.
January 19, 2024
This June 22, 2022 photo provided by Thane Ostroth shows the Cozy Mark IV plane that crashed into the ocean off the California coast on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
Aerospace
Home-Built Aircraft Crashed Off California Coast
The small airplane was constructed piece by piece over nearly a decade.
January 19, 2024
This image taken Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing panel on a Boeing 737-9 MAX in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
Boeing Door Plug Blowout Highlights Possible Crisis of Competence
The company needs to make product safety and quality an immediate priority and worry about maximizing production goals and profits after its reputation is restored.
January 19, 2024
This image taken from video provided by Melanie Adaros shows sparks shooting from a cargo plane before making an emergency landing at Miami International Airport on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Miami.
Aerospace
Boeing 747 Cargo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Takeoff at Miami Airport
The plane experienced an engine malfunction and was "shooting sparks" as it flew overhead.
January 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 3 51 04 Pm
Aerospace
Space Force Awards Astroscale $25M for Satellite that Refuels Satellites
The launch-ready prototype will be delivered by 2026.
January 18, 2024
Akasa Air's 737-8 aircraft is seen in foreground as Indian Air Force Sarang helicopters perform an aerobatic display during the 'Wings India 2024,' a biennial aviation event at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.
Aerospace
India's Newest Airline Orders 150 Boeing Max Aircraft
It's the first major sale for the plane maker since a panel blew out of another Max model in midflight.
January 18, 2024
This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
U.S. Officials Say 40 Boeing Jets Have Been Inspected
Investigations continue into midair blowout.
January 18, 2024