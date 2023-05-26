Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy

The expansion of Stratolaunch's fleet will increase its in-flight test capacity.

Industrial Media Staff
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch 1
Stratolaunch

Stratolaunch, LLC announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to acquire Virgin Orbit's modified Boeing 747 and its related parts and equipment, marking an expansion of Stratolaunch's air-launch fleet. The acquisition is expected to close by July 31, 2023.

Stratolaunch is a technology accelerator that enables reusable and routine hypersonic testing through world-class aerospace vehicles and in-flight test capabilities. Upon closing of the acquisition, the additional aircraft will be repurposed as a launch platform for Stratolaunch's Talon-A reusable hypersonic testbeds and is expected to be fully operational in 2024.

The expansion of Stratolaunch's fleet will increase its in-flight test capacity and ability to support government and commercial customers globally.

"The addition of this aircraft is a transformational milestone," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, President and CEO of Stratolaunch. "With Roc remaining as our mainstay aircraft, an additional 747 brings expanded capabilities and flexibility to our platform. We will be able to increase both our flight test capacity and reach to become an even stronger partner to global customers."

The acquisition of the modified 747 follows Stratolaunch's first successful Talon-A vehicle separation test on May 13. During the separation release trial, Stratolaunch demonstrated clean and safe separation of hypersonic vehicles and confirmed telemetry between the vehicles and on-the-ground communication assets. With this landmark test complete, Stratolaunch will progress toward its first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 expendable testbed in late summer 2023.     

"The need for hypersonic testing has never been greater and we are committed to fulfilling this national imperative," Krevor said. "We are making tremendous strides as we continue to enable the future of hypersonic testing. With the recent successful Talon-A separation test, we are excited to prepare for our first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 testbed."

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Following closing of the acquisition, the aircraft will undergo maintenance and modification to accommodate its new hypersonic test mission. The launch platform will also be renamed in the coming months.

Latest in Aerospace
Military vehicles carry an earlier version of China’s hypersonic missile during a 2019 parade.
China's Hypersonic Missiles Threaten U.S. Power in the Pacific
May 26, 2023
Boeing
Boeing Begins Construction on New Phantom Works Facility
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch 1
Stratolaunch Buys Virgin Orbit's Modified Boeing 747 After Bankruptcy
May 26, 2023
Ap23145631509367
Virgin Galactic Completes Final Test Flight Before Launching Paying Customers to Space
May 26, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1182219832
Aerospace
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
Aerospace
Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Report: FAA Overruled Engineers, Let Boeing Max Keep Flying
More in Aerospace
Military vehicles carry an earlier version of China’s hypersonic missile during a 2019 parade.
Aerospace
China's Hypersonic Missiles Threaten U.S. Power in the Pacific
An aerospace engineer explains how the weapons work and the unique threats they pose.
May 26, 2023
Boeing
Aerospace
Boeing Begins Construction on New Phantom Works Facility
The construction phase of the 47,500 square-foot facility is underway, and the center is expected to be operational in 2025.
May 26, 2023
Ap23145631509367
Aerospace
Virgin Galactic Completes Final Test Flight Before Launching Paying Customers to Space
About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each.
May 26, 2023
Natilus Zero Avia Rendering Small 1
Aerospace
Natilus, ZeroAvia to Jointly Develop Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Engines
ZeroAvia’s ZA600 will be the sole hydrogen-electric propulsion source offered for the novel Kona short-haul feeder.
May 26, 2023
Stratolaunch
Aerospace
World's Largest Airplane Successfully Releases Hypersonic Test Vehicle
Stratolaunch will progress toward its first hypersonic flight of the TA-1 expendable testbed in late summer of 2023.
May 23, 2023
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Dragon capsule and a crew of four private astronauts, lifts off from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Aerospace
SpaceX Sends Crew with 1st Saudi Woman to Space
It was a chartered multimillion-dollar flight.
May 22, 2023
Ap23139555491438
Aerospace
NASA Picks Bezos' Blue Origin to Build Lunar Landers for Moonwalkers
Blue Origin received a $3.4 billion contract Friday to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon.
May 22, 2023
I Stock 1182219832
Aerospace
GracoRoberts Acquires Pacific Coast Composites
PCC is a distributor for 3M, Hexcel, Aerovac and Isovolta.
May 18, 2023
Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines hope to bring self-flying, all-electric air taxi services to Japan.
Aerospace
Wisk Aero, Japan Airlines Partner on Autonomous Air Taxis
The companies want to bring autonomous aircraft into the nation's airspace.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 10 At 9 25 38 Am
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Forms New Company Around Hybrid Airship Efforts
AT2 Aerospace will be responsible for continued development of the Z1, the company's proposed hybrid airship.
May 10, 2023
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
Aerospace
Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets
The deal could be worth more than $40 billion.
May 9, 2023
Raytheon Oxyjump Ng
Aerospace
Collins Aerospace Launches Oxygen Supply System for Military Parachutists
The OXYJUMP NG system operates automatically and includes an ergonomically designed mask.
May 9, 2023
Rapid Flight M2 Coastal Scene
Aerospace
RapidFlight Intros Fixed Wing Unmanned Aircraft System
The M2 uses Digital Engineering and 3D Additive Manufacturing making it a unique and adaptable system that can be produced at scale.
May 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 09 At 8 59 11 Am
Aerospace
Spacecraft Raises Orbit Using Distilled Water as a Propellant
It produces thrust by expelling extremely hot gases through a rocket nozzle.
May 9, 2023
Northrop
Aerospace
Northrop Grumman Notches Another Successful Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Test
The missile successfully detected, identified, located and engaged an advanced, land-based, emitter target.
May 8, 2023