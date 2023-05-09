Ryanair to Order Between 150 and 300 Boeing 737 Max Jets

The deal could be worth more than $40 billion.

Associated Press
May 9, 2023
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 13, 2021.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, file

Ryanair will order 150 Boeing 737 Max planes with an option for 150 more, marking the biggest aircraft purchase in the Irish airline's history and a boost for Boeing.

At Boeing's list prices, the deal would be worth more than $40 billion if Ryanair exercises all the options, but airlines routinely get deep discounts. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said Tuesday that the planes will replace some of the airline's older Boeing jets and provide room for growth. The airline selected the largest version of the Max, which O'Leary said will have 21% more seats but burn 20% less fuel than the airline's current 737s.

The airline expects to take delivery of the planes between 2027 and 2033.

Boeing is benefitting from a boom in airplane orders, as air travel around the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arlington, Virginia, company has struggled however with production issues affecting the Max and a larger plane the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing announced last month that deliveries of a "significant" number of new Max jets will be delayed while the company and supplier Spirit AeroSystems fix incorrect fitting between the fuselage and tail sections, a problem that was discovered to date back to 2019.

Latest in Aerospace
Screen Shot 2023 05 03 At 10 01 25 Am
Airbus Delivers First Protected-Wounded Transport Container
May 3, 2023
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL
May 3, 2023
Ap23118606307883
US Army: Helicopters Crashed in Mountains, Fair Weather
May 1, 2023
Rocket
Lockheed Martin Scores $4.79B Production Contract for All-Weather Rocket
May 1, 2023
Related Stories
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
Aerospace
Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Report: FAA Overruled Engineers, Let Boeing Max Keep Flying
Boeing is expanding its ecoDemonstrator program to include “Explorer” platforms that will focus on short-term testing of a specific technology.
Aerospace
Boeing Expands ecoDemonstrator Flight Testing with 'Explorer' Airplanes
Nasa
Aerospace
Old NASA Satellite Falling to Earth, Risk of Danger 'Low'
More in Aerospace
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
Sponsored
6 Brutal Questions That Leave Small Manufacturers Exhausted
The manufacturing sector is going through a deeply challenging period that affects small businesses most of all. Here are six brutal questions that small manufacturers wrestle with in their day-to-day operations.
May 8, 2023
Dji 0171
Aerospace
Rocket Lab Launching Storm Monitoring Constellation for NASA
The TROPICS constellation will monitor the formation and evolution of tropical cyclones, including hurricanes.
May 8, 2023
Pyka
Aerospace
Pyka Awarded $7M to Expand Manufacturing of Zero-Emission Autonomous Aircraft
The credit will help the company generate more than 140 new jobs in California.
May 3, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 03 At 10 01 25 Am
Aerospace
Airbus Delivers First Protected-Wounded Transport Container
In the GVTC, two paramedics can treat up to eight patients.
May 3, 2023
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
Aerospace
Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL
Ford Aerospace’s technical skills in ‘space compensating’ management attracted SPIROL.
May 3, 2023
Ap23121641355145
Aerospace
FAA Sued Over SpaceX Launch
The rocket's self-destruct system caused the nearly 400-foot rocket to blow up.
May 2, 2023
In this April 30, 2021, file image taken by the Mars Perseverance rover and made available by NASA, the Mars Ingenuity helicopter, right, flies over the surface of the planet.
Aerospace
China's Mars Rover Finds Signs of Recent Water in Sand Dunes
Water may be more widespread than previously thought.
May 1, 2023
Ap23118606307883
Aerospace
US Army: Helicopters Crashed in Mountains, Fair Weather
Two U.S. Army helicopters that crashed last week in Alaska, killing three soldiers.
May 1, 2023
Rocket
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Scores $4.79B Production Contract for All-Weather Rocket
The contract calls for the production of GMLRS Unitary and Alternative Warhead rockets.
May 1, 2023
Himars Release High
Aerospace
U.S. Army Awards Lockheed Martin $615M for Long-Range Missile Launchers
Lockheed Martin builds HIMARS at its Precision Fires Center of Excellence in Camden, Arkansas.
May 1, 2023
Ap23118610689722
Aerospace
Key Radar Antenna Stuck on Europe's Jupiter-Bound Spacecraft
The 52-foot radar antenna on Juice unfolded only one-third of the way following liftoff.
May 1, 2023
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020.
Aerospace
Report: FAA Overruled Engineers, Let Boeing Max Keep Flying
An estimate said the chance of another crash was over 13 times greater than FAA guidelines allow.
May 1, 2023
Joby And Toyota Tilt Actuator
Aerospace
Toyota Signs Long-Term Production Deal with eVTOL Maker Joby
Toyota is also Joby’s largest external shareholder, having invested around $400 million in the company.
April 28, 2023
Albedo Vis Sharpened Thermal Imagery Updated
Aerospace
Albedo Wins U.S. Air Force Contract for Nighttime Thermal Infrared Imaging
The company will natively co-collect commercial satellite imagery available in the visible and thermal infrared spectrums.
April 27, 2023
Boeing is expanding its ecoDemonstrator program to include “Explorer” platforms that will focus on short-term testing of a specific technology.
Aerospace
Boeing Expands ecoDemonstrator Flight Testing with 'Explorer' Airplanes
The company announced its 2023 plan to assess 19 technologies on the Boeing 777 ecoDemonstrator.
April 27, 2023