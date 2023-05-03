Ford Aerospace Acquired by SPIROL

Ford Aerospace’s technical skills in ‘space compensating’ management attracted SPIROL.

Industrial Media Staff
May 3, 2023
Pr Ford Engineering Masthead Mar2023
SPIROL

SPIROL announced that Ford Aerospace Ltd based in South Shields, UK will be joining the SPIROL group of companies. 

Ford Aerospace was founded at Tyne Dock in 1910 by Robert Ford and the family business has most recently been led by the founder’s great-grandson, Chris Ford. The company specializes in manufacturing high precision metal components and sub-assemblies for the aerospace, industrial and high-technology sectors. It’s been a leading supplier over its 113-year history dating back almost as far as the first recorded flight in 1903 by the Wright Brothers.

SPIROL is a family-owned company with a history also closely tied to aviation development. Founded in 1948 by Herman Koehl, the grandfather of the current chief executive officer, Jeff Koehl, SPIROL has grown from a single manufacturing facility in the U.S. to a global enterprise with manufacturing or distribution locations on four continents and twelve countries across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. 

With a legacy spanning 75 years as an expert in fastening, joining and assembly, SPIROL’s well-established global footprint will take the UK based Ford Aerospace’s products to a wider international market.

In addition, one of SPIROL’s core principles is to continuously reinvest back into the business to ensure long-term, enhanced success and better serve its customers.  

“Our two companies have a long history of working together, dating back to 1980 where SPIROL licensed a specialized manufacturing process from Ford Aerospace, which is still in use today," Chris Ford said. "SPIROL respects Ford’s strong position in the UK market and our product manufacturing knowledge."

Ford Aerospace’s technical skills in ‘space compensating’ management – the production of laminated and solid shims which ensures fast, precision tolerance compensation used on products such as fuselages, gearboxes and movable components – was a key offering that attracted SPIROL.

These solid and laminated shims enable clients to reduce stock of individual shims and offers the option of “sizing” a particular shim by adjusting the shim pack to the desired thickness on assembly. These products simplify the assembly process while simultaneously reducing the overall cost of the assembly.

“We are excited to have Ford Aerospace join SPIROL and to be able to offer a more complete solution to our customers in Europe and beyond," SPIROL division president Ken Hagan said. "We anticipate running Ford as a standalone business unit within the SPIROL group of companies. By combining the capabilities of both companies, our objective is to enhance our value-added offering to our customers both in technical expertise and products.”

