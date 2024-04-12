Create a free Manufacturing.net account to continue

SAFRAN Aircraft Engines Boosts Training Next Generation of CAM Programmers, Machine Operators, Engineers

With Hexagon digital twin simulator.

Industrial Media Staff
Apr 12, 2024
Hx Gn Machine Trainer And Safran
Safran Aircraft Engines

Safran Aircraft Engines (SAE) has selected new training technology now available globally from Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, which leverages the power of its digital twins to halve the time taken to help train new machinists to use valuable shop-floor equipment as part of SAE’s strategy to train the urgently needed aerospace workforce.

The new highly realistic training simulator reduces the risk of damage to business-critical production machinery by training new engineers that would previously have been given access to sophisticated shop-floor equipment with limited “hands on” experience.

Training aerospace engineers to use CNC machines and similar tools is expensive, slow and potentially dangerous. As part of SAE’s revised training strategy for new engineers, by using HxGN Machine Trainer, trainees can accurately and interactively replicate 'real world' scenarios with a physical simulator, making is possible for SAE to onboard and upskill their new employees faster than ever before.

HxGN Machine Trainer will play a significant part in SAE’s new training programs, including ‘Adaptative Machining’ by providing less theoretical and more practical experiences to enable trainees to become autonomous in half the previous time.

The shortage of pilots and maintenance technicians is recognized inside and outside aviation circles, but aerospace manufacturing is also struggling with employee retention, turnover and workforce capacity.

SAE operates a fleet of nearly four-hundred valuable business-critical CNC machines that are dedicated to the production of LEAP Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion jet engines, which that could be damages is used to train and onboard new engineers who are not familiar with the equipment. HxGN Machine Trainer solves the problem, as the simulator is designed to be as realistic as possible, with hardware that replicates the look and feel of a real machine. Its 43-inch screen displays accurate simulations of a large variety of machine and cutting tools, complemented by a light tower, physical CNC hand wheel that enables trainees to take control and respond to issues exactly as they would on the shop floor.

SAE’s first practical work on their ‘Adaptive Machining’ training modules will be undertaken by new trainees on the HxGN Machine Trainer before the end of the year at Campus FAB a state-of-the-art industrial training center that showcases all aspects of the connected factory. In addition, HxGN Machine Trainer will also be made available to various schools throughout France to show how SAE is driving innovation and inspire future aerospace engineers.

Latest in Aerospace
Hx Gn Machine Trainer And Safran
SAFRAN Aircraft Engines Boosts Training Next Generation of CAM Programmers, Machine Operators, Engineers
April 12, 2024
In this photo from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, British soldiers launch a drone during Project Convergence exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2022.
US-China Competition to Field Military Drone Swarms Could Fuel Global Arms Race
April 12, 2024
Ap24100596448433
AI-Operated Fighter Jet Will Fly with Air Force Secretary as a Passenger
April 10, 2024
Lockheed Martin will develop a low size, weight, and power airborne defense system for expected use on the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R multi-mission helicopter.
Lockheed Partners with Intel to Make Microelectronics for Navy's MH-60R Helicopter in U.S.
April 10, 2024
Related Stories
Boeing CEO David Calhoun speaks briefly with reporters after a meeting in the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2024.
Aerospace
Congress Summons Boeing's CEO to Testify on Jetliner Safety Following New Whistleblower Charges
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.
Aerospace
Spirit to Defer Airbus Plane Deliveries
This image taken Jan. 7, 2024, and released by the National Transportation Safety Board, shows a section of the Boeing 737-9 Max that lost a panel in flight, in Portland, Ore.
Aerospace
Major Airlines Want to Hear How Boeing Plans to Fix Problems in Manufacturing of Its Planes
The American Airlines logo is seen atop the American Airlines Center, Dec. 19, 2017, in Dallas.
Aerospace
Braking System 'Anomaly' Caused Boeing Jet to Exceed Dallas Runway
More in Aerospace
In this photo from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, British soldiers launch a drone during Project Convergence exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif., on Nov. 4, 2022.
Aerospace
US-China Competition to Field Military Drone Swarms Could Fuel Global Arms Race
Military planners are gearing up for a new kind of warfare.
April 12, 2024
Ap24100596448433
Aerospace
AI-Operated Fighter Jet Will Fly with Air Force Secretary as a Passenger
"There will be a pilot with me who will just be watching, as I will be, as the autonomous technology works."
April 10, 2024
Lockheed Martin will develop a low size, weight, and power airborne defense system for expected use on the U.S. Navy’s MH-60R multi-mission helicopter.
Aerospace
Lockheed Partners with Intel to Make Microelectronics for Navy's MH-60R Helicopter in U.S.
The technology will help defense systems detect and identify threats with greater speed and accuracy.
April 10, 2024
Ula Delta Iv Heavy Nrol70
Aerospace
United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Final Delta IV Heavy Rocket
It initiates the future of heavy lift on ULA's next generation Vulcan rocket.
April 10, 2024
Recovered Electron Stage From Four Of A Kind Launch
Aerospace
Rocket Lab Takes Important Step Toward 'World’s First' Reusable Small Orbital Launch Vehicle
A previously flown first stage tank is heading back to the production line for the first time.
April 10, 2024
Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport, Friday, March 31, 2017, in North Charleston, S.C.
Aerospace
Warning Light Prompts Boeing 737 to Make Emergency Landing in Idaho
The problem was caused by a faulty cargo hold indicator.
April 10, 2024
Boeing CEO David Calhoun speaks briefly with reporters after a meeting in the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2024.
Aerospace
Congress Summons Boeing's CEO to Testify on Jetliner Safety Following New Whistleblower Charges
The safety concerns could create "potentially catastrophic safety risks."
April 10, 2024
In this photo released by Roscosmos space corporation on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 an Angara-A5 rocket is seen during preparation for the launch at Vostochny space launch facility outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia. The Angara-A5 is a new heavy-lift rocket developed in Russia.
Aerospace
Russia Aborts Planned Test Launch of New Heavy-Lift Space Rocket
The automatic safety system canceled the launch after registering a flaw in the oxidizer tank pressurization system.
April 9, 2024
A Spirit Airlines 319 Airbus approaches Manchester Boston Regional Airport for a landing, June 2, 2023, in Manchester, N.H.
Aerospace
Spirit to Defer Airbus Plane Deliveries
The airline said the move will bolster its liquidity by about $340 million over the next two years.
April 8, 2024
Ap24096821370293
Aerospace
Boeing's CEO Got Compensation Worth Nearly $33 Million Last Year
But he lost a $3 million bonus.
April 8, 2024
An airplane flies over a sign on Boeing's 737 delivery center, Oct. 19, 2015, at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Aerospace
Engine Cover on Southwest Plane Rips Off
The aircraft was forced to return to Denver.
April 8, 2024
Ap24095582925752
Aerospace
Boeing Pays Alaska Airlines $160 Million in Compensation
The settlement comes after a panel on a Boeing 737 Max jet blew out mid-flight.
April 5, 2024
Ap24095725151759
Aerospace
Pilot Says Brakes Seemed Less Effective Before United Airlines Jet Slid Off Taxiway
The captain said the runway looked dry, but the co-pilot thought it looked wet.
April 5, 2024
Lrasm Ite 12 Thumbnail 2
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Conducts Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile Flight Test
The trial put four missiles in the air at the same time.
April 4, 2024
Lmtf Photomedres
Aerospace
Boeing Contract Extended for Environmental Testing of Defense Platforms
Boeing has operated and maintained the Little Mountain Test Facility for 50 years.
April 3, 2024