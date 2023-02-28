Lufthansa Subsidiary to Use Drones for Marine Search and Rescue

The drones can map areas, measure core vitals and locate survivors.

Nolan Beilstein
Feb 28, 2023
Drone
iStock

Draganfly Inc. President and CEO Cameron Chell announced that the company entered into a letter of intent with IT service provider and Lufthansa Group subsidiary Lufthansa Industry Solutions.

The collaboration plans to use Draganfly’s drones and technology for Lufthansa Industry Solutions’ existing infrastructure and customer solutions. 

Lufthansa Industry Solutions will use Draganfly’s drones for marine search and rescue operations and reconnaissance. 

The high-endurance, multirotor search and rescue drones use optical and infrared imaging solutions to map areas, measure core vitals and locate survivors.

The reconnaissance drones inspect cargo and potential hazards on the water. 

Lufthansa Industry Solutions will also integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence technology into its Artificial Intelligence as a Service platform, which assists businesses with digital transformation. The Draganfly software utilizes video feeds from RGB cameras to calculate biometric data and share health insights and human experience. 

Latest in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
An H3 rocket sits on the launch pad next to billowing white smoke at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Japan Aborts Launch of New Rocket Carrying Missile Sensor
February 17, 2023
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. The owner of Air India announced a deal Tuesday Feb.14, 2023 to buy 250 Airbus jets, including A350 wide-body planes and A320neo single-aisle planes in a deal worth billions of dollars. Air India, owned by Tata Group, is reportedly considering a similar order for Boeing as part of expansion efforts.
Boeing Nets 3rd Largest Sale of All Time
February 14, 2023
Airbus
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
February 8, 2023
Related Stories
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Again Halts Deliveries of Dreamliner
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. The owner of Air India announced a deal Tuesday Feb.14, 2023 to buy 250 Airbus jets, including A350 wide-body planes and A320neo single-aisle planes in a deal worth billions of dollars. Air India, owned by Tata Group, is reportedly considering a similar order for Boeing as part of expansion efforts.
Aerospace
Boeing Nets 3rd Largest Sale of All Time
Airbus
Aerospace
Airbus Selects Nidec to Develop Electric Motors for Prototype
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Aerospace
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
January 31, 2023
Ap23055052672815
Aerospace
Russia Launches Rescue Ship to Space Station After Leaks
The new, empty Soyuz capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab on Sunday.
February 24, 2023
Ap23054754092593
Aerospace
Boeing Plans to End Production of 'Top Gun' Plane in 2025
Even "Top Gun" couldn't save the F/A-18 Super Hornet.
February 24, 2023
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner after its landing at Le Bourget airport, east of Paris, upon its presentation for the first time at the 49th Paris Air Show at the airport, June 21, 2011. Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Again Halts Deliveries of Dreamliner
The discovery is the latest setback involving the two-aisle plane
February 24, 2023
An advanced Aerojet Rocketdyne scramjet engine powered the recent flight of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC).
Aerospace
Aerojet's Scramjet Engine Powers Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept
The successful test flight exceeded Mach 5 while traveling more than 300 nautical miles at altitudes exceeding 60,000 feet.
February 23, 2023
An American flag flies in front of the façade of Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems facility, in Woburn, Mass on June 10, 2019.
Aerospace
China Reaffirms Lockheed, Raytheon Sanctions
The country sharply criticized a visit to Taiwan by a senior Pentagon official.
February 22, 2023
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says is Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missiles during a military parade to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
Safety
Fears, Questions About N. Korea's Growing Nuclear Arsenal
North Korea likely has dozens of nuclear warheads.
February 21, 2023
Keisuke Iwaya, left, CEO of a Japanese space development company, Iwaya Giken, and Takayuki Hanasaka, JTB Senior Managing Executive Officer, pose for a photo after unveiling a two-seater cabin and a balloon that the company says is capable of rising to an altitude of 15 miles, which is roughly the middle of the stratosphere, as he speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.
Aerospace
Japanese Startup Unveils Balloon Flight Space Viewing Tours
The company wants to bring an otherwise astronomically expensive experience down to Earth.
February 21, 2023
Lockheed Martin Missile
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Awarded $1.1B to Build Sea-Based Hypersonic Weapon System
The company is partnering with the U.S. Navy to integrate hypersonic strike capability onto surface ships.
February 20, 2023
Raytheon
Aerospace
Raytheon Secures $135M IDIQ Award for C-130 NP2000 Propeller System
Work will be performed in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.
February 17, 2023
An H3 rocket sits on the launch pad next to billowing white smoke at Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, southern Japan Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Aerospace
Japan Aborts Launch of New Rocket Carrying Missile Sensor
Okada described it as an aborted launch — not a failure.
February 17, 2023
In this June 17, 2019, file photo, an Airbus A 350 - 1000 performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France. The owner of Air India announced a deal Tuesday Feb.14, 2023 to buy 250 Airbus jets, including A350 wide-body planes and A320neo single-aisle planes in a deal worth billions of dollars. Air India, owned by Tata Group, is reportedly considering a similar order for Boeing as part of expansion efforts.
Aerospace
Boeing Nets 3rd Largest Sale of All Time
The deal is valued at $34 billion.
February 14, 2023
Ap23040770079539
Aerospace
SpaceX Ignites Giant Starship Rocket in Crucial Pad Test
Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously.
February 10, 2023
Faa Billy Nolen And Joby Aviation
Aerospace
Joby Completes Second Stage of Certification Process
Joby believes it is the first eVTOL company to reach this milestone
February 9, 2023
U s Air Force Aircraft
Aerospace
Air Force Awards Large Aircraft Automation Study to Reliable Robotics
Reliable Robotics is developing a certifiable system that enables continuous autopilot engagement through all phases of flight.
February 8, 2023