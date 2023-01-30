Carrier Emirates Test Flies Boeing 777 on Sustainable Fuel

It flew for just under an hour.

Jon Gambrell
Jan 30, 2023
An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019.
An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2019.
AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates successfully flew a Boeing 777 on a test flight Monday with one engine entirely powered by so-called sustainable aviation fuel. This comes as carriers worldwide try to lessen their carbon footprint.

Flight No. EK2646 flew for just under an hour over the coastline of the United Arab Emirates, after taking off from Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, and heading out into the Persian Gulf before circling back to land. The fuel powered one of the Boeing's two General Electric Co. engines, with the other running on conventional jet fuel for safety.

"This flight is a milestone moment for Emirates and a positive step for our industry as we work collectively to address one of our biggest challenges — reducing our carbon footprint," Adel al-Redha, Emirates' chief operation officer, said in a statement.

Emirates, a state-owned airline under Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, described the sustainable fuel as a blend "that mirrored the qualities of jet fuel." It included fuel from Neste, a Finnish firm, and Virent, a Madison, Wisconsin-based company.

Virent describes itself as using plant-based sugars to make the compounds needed for sustainable jet fuel, while Neste's fuel comes from vegetable oils and animal fats. Those fuels reduce the release of heat-trapping carbon dioxide typically burned off by engines in flight.

Aviation releases only one-sixth the amount of carbon dioxide produced by cars and trucks, according to World Resources Institute, a nonprofit research group based in Washington. However, airplanes are used by far fewer people per day — meaning aviation is a higher per-capita source of greenhouse-gas emissions.

Airplane and engine manufacturers have been designing more-efficient models, in part to help keep down costs of jet fuel — one of the biggest expenses airlines face. Emirates, for instance, used over 5.7 tons of jet fuel last year alone, costing it $3.7 billion out of its $17 billion in annual expenses.

But analysts suggest sustainable fuels can be three times or more the cost of jet fuel, likely putting ticket prices even higher as aviation restarts following the lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn't immediately clear how much the fuel used in the Emirates' test on Monday cost per barrel. Jet fuel cost on average $146 a barrel at the end of last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

The UAE, a major oil producer and OPEC member, is to host the next United Nations climate negotiations, or COP28, beginning in November. Already, the seven sheikhdom federation has come under fire from activists for nominating the CEO of Abu Dhabi's state oil company to lead the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name.

Latest in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 10, 2023
Blue Force Technologies
Blue Force Advances Testing on Uncrewed Fighter for Air Force
January 26, 2023
Vulcan
Vulcan Centaur Rocket One Step Closer to Launch
January 16, 2023
Quicksink Release Image
Air Force to Develop Maritime Targeting from Air-Launched Platforms
January 11, 2023
Related Stories
Artist concept of Demonstration for Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) spacecraft, which will demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine.
Aerospace
NASA, DARPA Will Test Nuclear Engine for Future Mars Missions
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Loses $663M in 4Q Despite Higher Revenue
In this undated photo provided by Virgin Orbit on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Virgin Atlantic Cosmic Girl, a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft that will carry a rocket, is parked at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England. Engineers are making final preparations for the first satellite launch from the U.K. later Monday, when a repurposed passenger plane is expected to release a Virgin Orbit rocket carrying several small satellites into space.
Aerospace
Virgin Orbit: Premature Shutdown Behind Rocket Launch Fail
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Aerospace
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
January 10, 2023
Airbus Flag (1)
Aerospace
Airbus to Hire 13,000 in 2023
The new recruitment drive emphasizes technical and manufacturing profiles, as well as skills in new energies, cyber and digital.
January 27, 2023
Catherine Berthet, of France, closes her eyes as he holds a photo of her deceased daughter Camille Geoffroy, in front of other families that lost loved ones to crashes of the Boeing 737 Max airliner outside the federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
Aerospace
Boeing Pleads Not Guilty in Case Over Deadly Max Crashes
The families are trying to convince a federal judge to throw out a settlement.
January 27, 2023
Electra Af Full Res 2
Aerospace
Air Force Awards Startup $85M to Develop Full-Scale eSTOL Aircraft
It's designed for operations from soccer field-sized spaces.
January 27, 2023
Artist concept of Demonstration for Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) spacecraft, which will demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine.
Aerospace
NASA, DARPA Will Test Nuclear Engine for Future Mars Missions
Using a nuclear thermal rocket allows for faster transit time.
January 26, 2023
This diagram made available by NASA shows the estimated trajectory of asteroid 2023 BU, in red, affected by the earth's gravity, and the orbit of geosynchronous satellites, in green.
Aerospace
Asteroid Coming Exceedingly Close to Earth
But it will miss.
January 26, 2023
Blue Force Technologies
Aerospace
Blue Force Advances Testing on Uncrewed Fighter for Air Force
The air vehicle technology developed under Bandit supports uncrewed adversary air training objectives.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 26 At 9 07 06 Am
Aerospace
Boeing to Livestream Delivery of the Final 747
The final airplane, a 747-8 Freighter, is the 1,574th manufactured during 55 years of production.
January 26, 2023
Electron Lifts Of At Launch Complex 2 Image Credit Brady Kenniston
Aerospace
Rocket Lab Successfully Launches First Electron Mission from U.S. Soil
The “Virginia is for Launch Lovers” mission was the first of three Electron launches for HawkEye 360.
January 25, 2023
Lockheed
Aerospace
Lockheed Martin Announces Successful First Flight Of F-16 Block 70 Aircraft
Total flight time was approximately 50 minutes.
January 25, 2023
In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash.
Aerospace
Boeing Loses $663M in 4Q Despite Higher Revenue
It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant.
January 25, 2023
Wreckage is piled at the crash scene of Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 near Bishoftu, Ethiopia, March 11, 2019.
Aerospace
Boeing Max Likely Hit a Bird Before 2019 Crash
The NTSB says the bad sensor reading was caused by impact with an object, most likely a bird.
January 24, 2023
Mayhemhypersonic
Aerospace
Kratos Receives Mayhem Hypersonic Missile Program Contract Award
It will support the Air Force's development of an air-breathing hypersonic weapon system.
January 20, 2023
A Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane performs a demonstration flight at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, east of Paris, France, June 20, 2017.
Aerospace
Boeing Ordered to Be Arraigned on Charge in Max Crashes
The ruling threatens to unravel an agreement the company negotiated to avoid prosecution.
January 20, 2023
Zero Avia First Flight 2 1200x800
Aerospace
World's Largest Hydrogen-Electric Aircraft Takes Off
The flight took place from the company's R&D facility at Cotswold Airport in Gloucestershire, UK, and lasted 10 minutes.
January 19, 2023