Spirit Shareholders Told to Reject Frontier Bid

There are two competing offers on the table.

Jun 1st, 2022
Associated Press
A Spirit Airline aircraft approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. A firm that advises investors on proxy voting said Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that Spirit shareholders should oppose Frontier Airlines’ bid to buy Spirit, saying that JetBlue has made a better offer.
A Spirit Airline aircraft approaches Philadelphia International Airport Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. A firm that advises investors on proxy voting said Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that Spirit shareholders should oppose Frontier Airlines’ bid to buy Spirit, saying that JetBlue has made a better offer.
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

NEW YORK (AP) — A firm that advises investors on proxy voting said Tuesday that Spirit Airlines shareholders should oppose Frontier Airlines’ bid to buy Spirit, saying that a competing offer by JetBlue is financially superior.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. conceded that Spirit's board might be correct in concluding that the Frontier offer has a better chance of winning approval from antitrust regulators. However, the firm said, both bids carry regulatory risks but only the JetBlue offer includes a $200 million breakup fee in case regulators reject it.

ISS said Spirit shareholders should reject the Frontier offer to signal its board to negotiate further with JetBlue, possibly to get a bigger breakup fee.

Shareholders of Miramar, Florida-based Spirit are scheduled to vote June 10 on whether to approve Frontier's stock-and-cash offer, which was valued at $25.83 per share or $2.8 billion when announced in February. The offer's value has sunk 26% to $19.19 per share since then because of a drop in the value of Frontier shares, ISS said.

JetBlue made an all-cash offer of $33 per share, or $3.6 billion, in April, and when that was rebuffed, it launched a tender offer at $30 per share, or $3.2 billion.

While New York-based JetBlue wants to acquire 100% of Spirit, the Frontier offer would let Spirit shareholders keep 48.5% of the new, combined airline.

The Spirit board’s view “that more patient shareholders would reap greater benefits by staying invested in a combined Frontier/Spirit could prove out over time,” ISS acknowledged. But it said a sale to JetBlue would give Spirit shareholders a significant premium while airline stocks are down and let those who are optimistic about the sector reinvest the premium.

Spirit CEO Ted Christie said the company continues to believe the Frontier deal is better for his shareholders. He said that during discussions between the companies, “JetBlue admitted that a lawsuit (by the U.S. Justice Department) seeking to block a merger with Spirit was a 100% certainty."

JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the ISS report highlighted the need for Spirit board of directors to negotiate with JetBlue — “this time in good faith."

Frontier declined to comment.

Shares of Spirit Airlines Inc. closed up 2%, Denver-based Frontier Group Holdings Inc. gained 3%, while JetBlue Airways Corp. fell 1%.

More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
May 31st, 2022
In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, May 28, 2022, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. Russia's Defense Ministry said the Russian navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea. The ministry said the recently developed Zircon hypersonic cruise missile had struck its target about 1,000 kilometers away.
Russia Test-Fires Its Latest Hypersonic Zircon Missile
Zircon is set to enter service later this year.
May 31st, 2022
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. Opponents of a proposed launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast are asking a court to throw out the project's government license, Thursday, May 26, 2022, saying the Federal Aviation Administration failed to correctly assess the risks of firing rockets over homes and a barrier island popular with tourists.
Lawsuit Seeks to Revoke FAA License for Georgia Spaceport
The proposed flight path would send rockets over an island that has about 40 private homes.
May 27th, 2022
Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft lands at White Sands Missile Range's Space Harbor, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in New Mexico.
Boeing Capsule Lands Back on Earth After Space Shakedown
A folded U.S. flag sent up by Boeing stayed behind.
May 26th, 2022
Scientists expect the Voyager spacecraft to outlive Earth by at least a trillion years.
What Voyager Space Probes Can Teach Humanity About Immortality & Legacy
As they sail through space for trillions of years.
May 25th, 2022
The aircraft, accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane, repeatably achieved speeds in excess of Mach 1.015
Bombardier Debuts 'World's Fastest' Business Jet
The aircraft, accompanied by a NASA F/A-18 chase plane, repeatedly achieved speeds in excess of Mach 1.015.
May 24th, 2022
A MQ-8C Fire Scout prepares to land aboard USS JACKSON (LCS-6) in the Pacific Region, April 19, 2022.
U.S. Navy Deploys Fire Scout
It has a future in mine countermeasures and anti-submarine warfare.
May 23rd, 2022
72b Dusk Turning Away
Airbus Army Contract Worth Up to $1.5 Billion
The company will provide spare parts, material and engineering support for an entire fleet of helicopters.
May 23rd, 2022
TIE Fighter.
Creator of 'Star Wars' X-wing & Death Star Dies at 90
He designed the prototypes for the X-wing Starfighter, TIE fighter and Death Star.
May 23rd, 2022
This image from NASA TV shows the Boeing Starliner approaching the International Space Station, Friday, May 20, 2022. Boeing's astronaut capsule has arrived at the International Space Station in a critical repeat test flight. Only a test dummy was aboard the capsule for Friday's docking, a huge achievement for Boeing after years of false starts.
Boeing Docks Crew Capsule to Space Station in Test Do-over
The only other time Boeing’s Starliner flew in space, it never got anywhere near the station.
May 23rd, 2022
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule lifts off on a second test flight to the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, May 19, 2022.
Boeing Crew Capsule Launches to Space Station on Test Redo
It’s Boeing’s third shot at the high-stakes flight demo.
May 20th, 2022
OpFires' variable-range second-stage motor enables payloads to defeat targets across the medium-range spectrum. Its launcher assembly loads onto fielded transportation vehicles with the push of a button.
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build Booster for DARPA's Hypersonic Weapon
OpFires aims to develop and demonstrate a ground-launched missile system.
May 19th, 2022