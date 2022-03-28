Second 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash

The two black boxes should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet shortly before it would have begun its descent.

Mar 28th, 2022
Ken Moritsugu
The second 'black box' has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
The second "black box" has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed all 132 people on board last week, Chinese state media said Sunday.
CCTV via AP Video

BEIJING (AP) — The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board.

Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 40 meters (130 feet) from the point of impact and 1.5 meters (5 feet) underground, state media said. Experts confirmed it was the second black box. The impact of the crash created a 20-meter- (65-foot-) deep pit in the side of the mountain and scattered debris widely.

Searchers had been looking for the data recorder after finding the cockpit voice recorder four days ago. The two black boxes should help investigators determine what caused the plane to plummet from 29,000 feet (8,800 meters) about one hour into the flight and shortly before it would have begun its descent.

The remote setting and rainy and muddy conditions have complicated the search for the black boxes and wreckage. Images posted by CGTN, the international arm of CCTV, showed an official holding an orange cylindrical object on site with the words “FLIGHT RECORDER” and “DO NOT OPEN” written on it. It appeared slightly dented but intact.

The search was paused Sunday afternoon for a three-minute moment of silence for the 123 passengers and nine crew members. Emergency workers took off their helmets and police and soldiers their caps. Standing in groups in formation, they bowed their heads as sirens blared.

Flight MU5735 crashed Monday en route from the city of Kunming in southeastern China to Guangzhou, a major city and export manufacturing hub near Hong Kong. An air traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply but got no reply, officials have said.

The cockpit voice recorder, also an orange cylinder, was found two days later on Wednesday. It has been sent to a Beijing lab for examination and analysis, and the flight data recorder was also being sent to the Chinese capital for decoding.

Search teams have been combing the site outside the city of Wuzhou for days with shovels and other hand tools. Construction excavators have been brought in to remove earth and clear wider passageways to the site, and pumps are being used to drain collected water from the rain. Officials said monitors have been installed to detect possible landslides from the rain and search activity that could endanger the workers.

Officials announced late Saturday that there were no survivors. DNA analysis has confirmed the identities of 120 of the people on board, they said. Searchers have found ID and bank cards belonging to the victims.

The Boeing Co. said in a statement that a Boeing technical team is supporting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which will lead the investigation into the crash.

China Eastern, one of China’s four major airlines, and its subsidiaries have grounded all of their Boeing 737-800s, a total of 223 aircraft. The carrier said the grounding was a precaution, not a sign of any problem with the planes.

Related
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. State media are reporting a Chinese airliner from China Eastern with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.
Boeing 737 Crashes with 132 Aboard
Mar 21st, 2022
Tim 60 Thumb
Boeing 737 Crash; Stellantis Smash & Grab; Molten Plastic Accident | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 60
Mar 28th, 2022
The search area was expanded Thursday in a 'blanket search' for the second black box from a China Eastern passenger plane that crashed in southern China with 132 people on board earlier this week, state media said.
Searchers Find Wing, Engine Parts after Boeing Crash
Mar 24th, 2022
Mark Forkner, a former Boeing Co. test pilot, was acquitted Wednesday, March 23, 2022, on felony charges of deceiving federal regulators about a key flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving 737 Max jets.
Former Boeing Test Pilot Found Not Guilty of Deceiving FAA
Mar 24th, 2022
More in Aerospace
A Chinese aviation official said Wednesday that one of the two 'black box' recorders had been found in severely damaged condition, two days after a China Eastern flight crashed in southern China with 132 people on board.
One 'Black Box' Found in Boeing Plane Crash
It could be key to figuring out what caused the crash.
Mar 23rd, 2022
This lettuce produces a bone-stimulating hormone that could help stave off bone loss in space and on Earth.
Space Lettuce Could Help Astronauts Avoid Bone Loss
They just need to eat a big bowl of space salad.
Mar 22nd, 2022
American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane at a maintenance facility, Tulsa, Okla., Dec. 2, 2020.
Former Boeing Test Pilot's Fraud Trial Starts
Prosecutors say he lied to regulators about changes to a critical flight-control system on the 737 Max.
Mar 21st, 2022
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the new Beijing Daxing International Airport on Monday, May 13, 2019. State media are reporting a Chinese airliner from China Eastern with 133 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, sparking a mountainside fire.
Boeing 737 Crashes with 132 Aboard
There was no immediate word on survivors.
Mar 21st, 2022
Artist rendering of the ESA ExoMars robot on Mars.
Europe Pulls the Plug on Mars Mission Amid Ukraine War
The agency's first Mars rover will have to wait several more years — at least.
Mar 18th, 2022
Eugene Parker holds a replica of the Parker Solar Probe at the William Eckhardt Research Center at the University of Chicago, May 31, 2017.
Physicist Eugene Parker, Namesake of NASA Probe, Dies at 94
He was a visionary in heliophysics: the study of the sun and other stars.
Mar 18th, 2022
Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of 'Big Time Adolescence' at Metrograph, New York, March 5, 2020.
'SNL' Star Skipping Ride to Space
Pete Davidson has bowed out of a planned ride on a Jeff Bezos rocket.
Mar 18th, 2022
U.S. industrial conglomerate Textron Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Pipistrel, the Slovenian ultralight aircraft maker and pioneer in electrically powered aviation.
Textron to Acquire Slovenian Electric Aircraft Pioneer
The plane maker hopes the deal will speed up development and certification of its electric and hybrid-electric aircraft.
Mar 18th, 2022
Star 2MASS J17554042+6551277 with galaxies and stars surrounding it, March 16, 2022.
Space Telescope's Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies
The James Webb Space Telescope's 18 hexagonal mirrors worked better than expected.
Mar 17th, 2022
Planes parked at Sheremetyevo airport outside Moscow, March 1, 2022.
Firm Sees 'Headway' in Returning Planes from Russia
Russian carriers are looking beyond the war in Ukraine and want to maintain relations with aircraft lessors.
Mar 17th, 2022
Security employees walk through an airport terminal during a one-day strike, Frankfurt, Germany, March 15, 2022.
Air Traffic Across Germany Disrupted Due to Walkouts
Security personnel staged walkouts to demand higher wages.
Mar 15th, 2022
U.S. astronaut and Expedition 66 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei peers at the Earth from the International Space Station, Feb. 4, 2022.
U.S. Astronaut to Ride Russian Spacecraft Home
After nearly a year in space, he faces what could be his trickiest assignment yet.
Mar 15th, 2022