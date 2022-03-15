Germany to Buy U.S.-made F-35s to Replace Aging Bombers

The F-35A Lightning II aircraft are capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Mar 15th, 2022
Frank Jordans
F-35B aircraft pass on a runway after landing at the Akrotiri Royal air forces base near city of Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Germany announced Monday that it will replace its ageing fleet of Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35 Lighting II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
F-35B aircraft pass on a runway after landing at the Akrotiri Royal air forces base near city of Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Germany announced Monday that it will replace its ageing fleet of Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35 Lighting II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons.
AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file

BERLIN (AP) — Germany will replace some of its aging Tornado bomber jets with U.S.-made F-35A Lightning II aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons, the country's defense minister said Monday.

Announcing the decision, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Germany also will upgrade its Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets for electronic warfare — a capability that's also currently fulfilled by the Tornado jets. The Eurofighter will be replaced beginning in 2040 with the Future Combat Air System, or FCAS, that's being jointly developed with France and Spain, she said.

Germany's air force commander, Ingo Gerhartz, said the Russian war in Ukraine made it necessary to choose Lockheed Martin's F-35s. Previously, the government had considered replacing the Luftwaffe's Tornados with a mix of different U.S. and European-made aircraft.

“There can be only one answer to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression,” said Gerhartz. “Unity in NATO and a credible deterrent. This in particular means there is no alternative but to choose the F-35.”

The German military does not have nuclear weapons of its own, but as part of the system of nuclear deterrence developed during the Cold War it maintained bombers capable of carrying U.S. atomic bombs, some of which are stationed in Germany.

The opposition Left Party criticized the decision to purchase almost three dozen F-35s for Germany's military.

“We reject arming the Bundeswehr with new, nuclear-capable combat jets,” said Ali Al-Dailami, the party's deputy defense spokesman. He warned that equipping German pilots to drop U.S. atomic bombs could “fuel the risk of nuclear war in Europe.”

U.S. Ambassador Amy Gutmann welcomed the announcement, however, saying that by acquiring new nuclear-capable aircraft Germany was “cementing its continued participation in NATO’s nuclear-sharing mission.”

“Such a strong sign of Germany’s commitment to NATO’s deterrence could not come at a better time,” she said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced last month that the country would create a special fund of 100 billion euros ($113 billion) to bolster its armed forces and raise defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product, a measure on which it had long lagged behind other NATO countries on.

___

More in Aerospace
This Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 file photo, shows the reconstructed wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, put on display during a press conference in Gilze-Rijen, central Netherlands. The Dutch and Australian governments on Monday, March 14, 2022, have launched a legal case against Russia at the International Civil Aviation Organization seeking to hold Moscow accountable for its alleged role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
Dutch, Australians Launch Case Against Moscow over MH17
The Dutch government said the timing of the case isn't connected to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Mar 14th, 2022
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. A Georgia county's plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project. The special election Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.
Georgia Courts Won't Intervene in Rejected Spaceport Project
Camden County commissioners have shown no sign of abandoning the project despite voters renouncing it 3-to-1.
Mar 11th, 2022
A wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island, Camden County, Ga., Sept. 20, 2008.
Local Officials Blame 'Bare Minority' for Spaceport's Landslide Defeat
Voters rejected the spaceport project by a margin of nearly 3-to-1.
Mar 10th, 2022
A Firehawk aircraft operated by CAL FIRE demonstrates the powerful concentration of water released from its 1,000 gallon tank for effective wildfire fighting.
Sikorsky, United Rotorcraft Partner on Wildfire-Fighting Helicopter
The agreement will help government agencies worldwide fight wildfires.
Mar 9th, 2022
Artist's sketch of the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden, Camden County, Ga.
Voters Reject Spaceport Proposal
County officials spent a decade and more than $10 million pursuing the project.
Mar 9th, 2022
Aerial image taken by a drone shows a blown-up building near the outskirts of Kyiv.
Ukrainian Drone Enthusiasts Sign Up to Repel Russian Forces
Off-the-shelf consumer drones aren’t much use as weapons — but they can be powerful reconnaissance tools.
Mar 7th, 2022
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, March 5, 2022.
North Korea Confirms Spy Satellite Tests
The tests indicate the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch.
Mar 7th, 2022
The upgraded MH-47G Block II Chinook features improved structure and weight reduction initiatives that increase the aircraft’s performance and efficiency, allowing for extended lift and range.
Boeing Gets $195M for Army Helicopters
The upgraded Chinooks feature improved structure and weight reduction that increase the aircraft’s performance.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1185866362
How Solar Storms Easily Destroy Satellites
A space weather expert explains how the sun is like a child that often throws tantrums.
Mar 2nd, 2022
The capstone flight test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft, to execute a combat mission.
BAE Flight Test Shows Manned-Unmanned Teaming Capabilities
The test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft
Mar 2nd, 2022
Satellite photo of a scorched launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport, Feb. 27, 2022.
Satellite Photos Show Another Failed Iran Space Launch
A rocket stand at the country's launch pad appears scorched and damaged.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 167245459
An Asteroid Impact Could Wipe Out an Entire City
A space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe.
Mar 1st, 2022