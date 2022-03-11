Georgia Courts Won't Intervene in Rejected Spaceport Project

Camden County commissioners have shown no sign of abandoning the project despite voters renouncing it 3-to-1.

Mar 11th, 2022
Russ Bynum
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. A Georgia county's plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project. The special election Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. A Georgia county's plan to build a launchpad for commercial rockets is going before voters in a referendum forced by opponents of the project. The special election Tuesday, March 8, 2022 in coastal Camden County gives voters a chance to block county commissioners from purchasing 4,000 acres of land for the planned Spaceport Camden.
Spaceport Camden via AP, File

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s highest court refused Thursday to interfere with election officials finalizing results of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected plans to buy land for a rocket launch pad.

The order by the Georgia Supreme Court denied an emergency motion by county commissioners seeking to temporarily halt certification of the Tuesday election, which aims to stop commissioners from closing on the purchase of 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) for a commercial spaceport.

Coastal Camden County at the Georgia-Florida line spent a decade and $10.3 million pursuing construction of Spaceport Camden, only to see voters renounce the project by 72% — a nearly 3-to-1 margin. The referendum was forced by opponents who say the spaceport would pose serious environmental and safety risks that outweigh any economic benefits.

Camden County commissioners have shown no sign of abandoning the project. They were still reviewing the court’s order Thursday afternoon and had no immediate comment, said John Simpson, a spokesman for the spaceport project.

Spaceport critic John Goodman said it was time for commissioners to “finally stop it, no more legal challenges.”

“The will of the people should be clear,” said Goodman, an elected councilman for the Camden County city of St. Marys. "If they are interested at all in the will of the people, what else is there to do?”

The referendum results are expected to be certified by Friday, Camden County elections supervisor Shannon Nettles said.

Meanwhile, a Georgia lawmaker who represents Camden County said Thursday that he will seek to quickly dissolve a Camden Spaceport Authority that he helped create by state law in 2019. Republican state Rep. Steven Sainz said he wants to make sure county commissioners don’t try to circumvent the voters’ will by using the authority to buy the spaceport land.

“I feel like there’s no other way for me to represent my constituents if I’m not acting on a 72% vote,” said Sainz, who plans to introduce a bill in the legislature next week to sunset the authority. “I hope the county commission feels the same way.”

Camden County officials have long insisted the spaceport would bring economic growth not just from rocket launches, but also by attracting related industries as well as tourists to the community of 55,000 people.

Critics including the National Park Service have said rockets exploding after launch could rain fiery debris onto Little Cumberland Island, which has about 40 private homes, and neighboring Cumberland Island, a federally protected wilderness visited by about 60,000 tourists each year.

After years of study and review, the Federal Aviation Administration granted a license in December for Camden County to build and operate a spaceport that would be the 13th in the U.S.

But before commissioners could close on purchasing the property, a judge ordered that the land deal be put before voters. Opponents gathered more 3,500 petition signatures from registered voters to put the issue on the ballot.

Attorneys for Camden County have gone to court seeking to have the election declared invalid. They argue Georgia’s constitution does not allow voters to veto the spaceport project by calling a referendum. The state Supreme Court declined commissioners' request to delay certification of the vote until the legal battle is resolved.

Last Friday, commissioners called a special meeting to name board members to the Camden Spaceport Authority, which under state law has the authority to purchase property.

Steve Howard, Camden County’s government administrator, declined to comment Monday when asked whether commissioners intended for the spaceport authority to buy land for the project if the referendum blocked commissioners from making the purchase.

More in Aerospace
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, March 5, 2022.
North Korea Confirms Spy Satellite Tests
The tests indicate the country intends to conduct a prohibited long-range rocket launch.
Mar 7th, 2022
The upgraded MH-47G Block II Chinook features improved structure and weight reduction initiatives that increase the aircraft’s performance and efficiency, allowing for extended lift and range.
Boeing Gets $195M for Army Helicopters
The upgraded Chinooks feature improved structure and weight reduction that increase the aircraft’s performance.
Mar 3rd, 2022
I Stock 1185866362
How Solar Storms Easily Destroy Satellites
A space weather expert explains how the sun is like a child that often throws tantrums.
Mar 2nd, 2022
The capstone flight test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft, to execute a combat mission.
BAE Flight Test Shows Manned-Unmanned Teaming Capabilities
The test used real mission sensors on multiple unmanned military platforms and a manned military fighter aircraft
Mar 2nd, 2022
Satellite photo of a scorched launch pad at Iran's Imam Khomeini Spaceport, Feb. 27, 2022.
Satellite Photos Show Another Failed Iran Space Launch
A rocket stand at the country's launch pad appears scorched and damaged.
Mar 2nd, 2022
I Stock 167245459
An Asteroid Impact Could Wipe Out an Entire City
A space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe.
Mar 1st, 2022
Illustration depicting the European-Russian ExoMars rover.
Europe's Joint Mars Mission with Russia Postponed by War
Postponing a launch often means waiting months or years for another window when planets are in the right alignment.
Mar 1st, 2022
I Stock 1313489780
A Rocket Is Going to Crash into the Moon
The accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space.
Mar 1st, 2022
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Feb. 22, 2018.
SpaceX Launches Batch of Starlink Satellites
A Falcon 9 rocket carried 50 more satellites into orbit.
Feb 28th, 2022
Pot-holed runway at the former Bader Field airport site in Atlantic City, N.J., Feb. 18, 2022.
Vacant Atlantic City Airport Could Become Car Lovers' Dream
The $2.7 billion proposal includes a 2.44-mile auto course for high-end cars.
Feb 28th, 2022
Rocket launched from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS) at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, in 2013.
Clean Driving Tech Could Mean Cleaner Rocket Fuel
A chemical used in EV batteries could enable carbon-free fuel for space flight.
Feb 25th, 2022
An artist rendering of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC).
Northrop Grumman Gets $341M to Track Deep Space Objects
It's expected to be completed in 2025.
Feb 25th, 2022