SpaceX: 1st Orbital Starship Flight May Be March

While he anticipates failures, Elon Musk is confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Feb 11th, 2022
Marcia Dunn
SpaceX's Elon Musk provides an update on Starship, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. Musk said that the first orbital flight of Starship--the world's most powerful rocket ever built--could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.
SpaceX's Elon Musk provides an update on Starship, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, near Brownsville, Texas. Musk said that the first orbital flight of Starship--the world's most powerful rocket ever built--could come in another month or two. While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.
Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s Elon Musk said Thursday that the first orbital flight of his towering Starship — the world's most powerful rocket ever built — could come in another month or two.

While he anticipates failures, he’s confident Starship will reach orbit by the end of this year.

Musk provided his first major Starship update in more than two years while standing alongside the 390-foot (119-meter) rocket at SpaceX's Texas spaceport. He urged the nighttime crowd, “Let’s make this real!”

“This is really some wild stuff here,” he said. “In fact, hard to believe it's real.”

NASA plans to use the fully reusable Starship to land astronauts on the moon as early as 2025. Musk, meanwhile, hopes to deploy a fleet of Starships to create a city on Mars, hauling equipment and people there.

For now, the initial flights would carry Musk's internet satellites, called Starlinks, into orbit.

“There will probably be a few bumps in the road, but we want to iron those out with satellite missions and test missions” before putting people on board, he said.

SpaceX's Super Heavy first-stage booster has yet to blast off. But the futuristic, bullet-shaped, steel Starship — perched on top and serving as the upper stage — successfully launched and landed on its own last May, following a series of spectacular explosions. The rocketship soared more than 6 miles (10 kilometers).

SpaceX is awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before proceeding with Starship's next phase: going into orbit. Musk said he expects the go-ahead in March and that the rocket should be ready to fly by then as well. That would put the launch in the next couple of months, he added.

If the FAA demands more information about potential environmental impacts or lawsuits emerge, Musk said Starship launches could move to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. But that would delay the first orbital launch by more than half a year, he noted.

The full-size Starships are massive — taller than NASA's past and present moon rockets, with approximately double the liftoff thrust.

Besides Florida's Cape Canaveral and the southern tip of Texas near Boca Chica, Starships could ultimately launch from floating ocean platforms anywhere in the world, Musk said. He envisions Starships launching three times a day — “rapid reusability" — with refilling stations in space for the longer destinations like Mars. The first refilling test could happen by the end of next year, he said.

Musk estimates a Starship launch could wind up costing less than $10 million — maybe even just a few million dollars with a high flight rate, which would bring down prices. He called it “crazy low” and “ridiculously good” by current space standards.

Starship already has one private customer: a Japanese entrepreneur who has bought a flight around the moon and plans to take a dozen artists with him. Musk hinted there are others interested in buying trips, saying future announcements would be forthcoming.

Until now, SpaceX has relied on its much smaller Falcon rockets to launch satellites, as well as astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station for NASA. Its first private flight, purchased by a billionaire, was last September. Another is coming up at the end of March, this one to the space station with three businessmen who are paying $55 million apiece.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
The CH-53K helicopters will be built at Sikorsky headquarters in Stratford, Connecticut.
Sikorsky Lands Navy Contract for 9 New CH-53K Helicopters
The company has invested in workforce training, tooling, and machinery to increase production.
Feb 8th, 2022
I Stock 471012683
Airport Doesn't Have to Worry About 5G — for Time Being
Newer transmission equipment won't be installed until next year.
Feb 8th, 2022
Aviation maintenance technician loads sustainable aviation fuel into the 2021 Boeing ecoDemonstrator.
Boeing Buys 2,000,000 Gallons of Sustainable Fuel
It's made from inedible agricultural waste.
Feb 7th, 2022
I Stock 1178733504
Laser Strikes Against Aircraft Hit a Record Last Year
Pilots reported more than 9,000 incidents of lasers aimed at their aircraft.
Feb 7th, 2022
Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals.
Frontier Airlines Buying Spirit in $3B Low-Cost Carrier Deal
Frontier and Spirit say the deal will mean thousands of new jobs.
Feb 7th, 2022
Passenger flights land and take off at Reagan Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2022.
Congress Takes Up 5G Service Near Airports
An aviation industry group says more than half of planes operated by regional airlines remain restricted during bad weather.
Feb 4th, 2022
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020.
SpaceX Launches U.S. Intelligence Satellite
Officials only described the satellite as a "national security payload."
Feb 3rd, 2022
An Iron Dome air defense system mssile launches to intercept a rocket, Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021.
Israel Plans 'Laser Wall' for Missile Defense
The country's military aims to begin testing within a year.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Stan Deal, President and CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes, left, and Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al-Baker, right, sign an agreement for the purchase of thirty-four 777-8 Freighter planes with purchase rights for an additional sixteen, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Boeing Lands Huge Airplane Order from Qatar Airways
The deal comes after Airbus canceled an order from the same airline because of a fight over complaints about paint jobs.
Feb 1st, 2022
NASA’s ER-2, a high-altitude jet equipped with a suite of science instruments, takes off.
NASA Planes Fly into Snowstorms
They are studying snowfall.
Jan 31st, 2022
An artist's impression of what the unknown object might look like if it's a magnetar.
Mysterious Object Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
A team mapping radio waves has discovered something unusual.
Jan 28th, 2022