New Mexico May Tax Tickets to Space on Virgin Galactic

The ticket price is $450,000.

Jan 25th, 2022
Associated Press
In this July 11, 2021, file photo the Virgin Galactic rocket plane, with founder Richard Branson and other crew members on board, lands back in Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. New Mexico lawmakers are considering taxing tickets purchased by Virgin Galactic passengers. A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Legislature seeks to close a loophole that excluded spaceflight passenger tickets from gross receipts taxes.
In this July 11, 2021, file photo the Virgin Galactic rocket plane, with founder Richard Branson and other crew members on board, lands back in Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, N.M. New Mexico lawmakers are considering taxing tickets purchased by Virgin Galactic passengers. A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Legislature seeks to close a loophole that excluded spaceflight passenger tickets from gross receipts taxes.
AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Pity the poor space flight passenger: Flying up up and away from Earth could get even more expensive as New Mexico lawmakers consider taxing the tickets on Virgin Galactic.

A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Legislature seeks to close a loophole that excluded spaceflight passenger tickets from gross receipts taxes. The move aims to harvest revenue from ticket sales as Virgin Galactic prepares for regular commercial service from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

Virgin Galactic told investors last fall it had about 700 reservations for flights. With a ticket price of $450,000, the tax would be at least $31,000, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.

Virgin Galactic said it was aware of the proposed legislation and would continue working with the state “on policies that support our combined goal of growing aerospace in New Mexico.”

New Mexico taxpayers have invested millions for the construction and operation of the spaceport, for which the state has been promised returns in the form of high-paying aerospace jobs, related economic development and tourism.

The legislation would amend a statute that excludes receipts “from launching, operating or recovering space vehicles or payloads in New Mexico” from gross receipts taxes. It would clarify that sales “for transporting any person into or near space” would be taxable.

A 2019 ruling by the state Taxation and Revenue Department on the question of taxing flights to space essentially treated passengers as freight, stating that it seemed reasonable to consider passenger revenues as receipts received for the operation of a space vehicle.

“When those exemptions were drafted, it was not in anyone’s mind that people would be a payload,” said Republican Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho, who is co-sponsoring the bill.

Democratic Rep. Matthew McQueen, the bill's other sponsor, said if the Virgin Galactic flights become regular, local communities and the state could benefit from gross receipts tax revenue.

“I can’t think of a particularly good reason why we wouldn’t tax this activity,” McQueen said.

More in Aerospace
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga.
Judge: Georgia County Can Move Ahead on Land for Spaceport
Critics say launching small rockets over two barrier islands poses a risk to a protected wilderness.
Jan 21st, 2022
Pizza
Ex-SpaceX Engineer Launches Pizza-Making Robot Startup
It's supposed to make a pizza every 45 seconds, but it doesn't always go according to plan.
Jan 19th, 2022
5g 61e7293fede10
AT&T, Verizon Pause Some New 5G After Airlines Raise Alarm
Airlines want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways.
Jan 19th, 2022
I Stock 119467211
Airlines Again Warn of Potential Disruption from 5G
The nation’s largest airlines say that interference with a key instrument is worse than they originally thought.
Jan 18th, 2022
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, Newark, N.J., Jan. 7, 2019.
FAA Sets Rules for 787 Landings Near 5G Service
Interference could delay systems like thrust reversers from kicking in.
Jan 17th, 2022
The meteorite ALH84001 sits in a chamber at a Johnson Space Center lab in Houston, Aug. 7, 1996.
Study of Meteorite Finds No Evidence of Ancient Martian Life
Groundwater — rather than living creatures — formed the organic compounds found in the rock.
Jan 14th, 2022
Virgin Orbit's 'Cosmic Girl' Boeing 747-400 takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port north of Los Angeles, May 25, 2020.
Virgin Orbit Launches 7 Satellites
The payload included satellites for the Pentagon, Polish company SatRevolution and data firm Spire Global.
Jan 14th, 2022
A line of Boeing 777X jets parked at Paine Field, Everett, Wash., April 23, 2021.
Boeing Airliner Sales Jump
But deliveries lagged far behind rival Airbus.
Jan 12th, 2022
The logo of Airbus group is displayed in Toulouse, south of France, July 9, 2020. Airbus says aircraft deliveries are rising slightly and airlines are ordering more planes, showing that they are confident in the long-term outlook for air travel. For now, the pandemic is still hurting international air travel. Airbus, which is based in France, said Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 that it delivered 611 passenger jets in 2021, an 8% increase over 2020 deliveries.
Airbus: Deliveries of New Airline Jets Nosing Higher
The company said it ended last year with a backlog of 7,082 aircraft on order.
Jan 11th, 2022
I Stock 1069600690
Hypersonic Missile Claim Disputed
South Korea said it was a normal ballistic missile that could be intercepted.
Jan 7th, 2022
Ryanair said Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 that it's reallocating five planes it has based at Frankfurt Airport to other European airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.”
Ryanair to Close Base at Frankfurt Airport
The airline complained Frankfurt Airport increased prices, making Frankfurt uncompetitive with European airports.
Jan 7th, 2022
Spaceport America hangar in Upham, N.M., Oct. 17, 2011.
Former Spaceport Executive Alleges Fraud, Retaliation
He alleges that he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance that cost taxpayers millions.
Jan 6th, 2022