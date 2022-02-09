SpaceX Satellites Falling Out of Orbit after Solar Storm

Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so.

Feb 9th, 2022
Marcia Dunn
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Florida. The image shows the rocket clearing the lightning arrestor towers at dusk.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches from Florida. The image shows the rocket clearing the lightning arrestor towers at dusk.
iStock

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacex’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm.

Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night.

SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them.

Ground controllers tried to save the compact, flat-panel satellites by putting them into a type of hibernation and flying them in a way to minimize drag. But the atmospheric pull was too great, and the satellites failed to awaken and climb to a higher, more stable orbit, according to the company.

SpaceX still has close to 2,000 Starlink satellites orbiting Earth and providing internet service to remote corners of the world. They circle the globe more than 340 miles up (550 kilometers).

The satellites hit by the solar storm were in a temporary position. SpaceX deliberately launches them into this unusually low orbit so that any duds can quickly reenter the atmosphere and pose no threat to other spacecraft.

There is no danger from these newly falling satellites, either in orbit or on the ground, according to the company.

Each satellite weighs less than 575 pounds (260 kilograms).

SpaceX described the lost satellites as a “unique situation." Such geomagnetic storms are caused by intense solar activity like flares, which can send streams of plasma from the sun's corona hurtling out into space and toward Earth.

Since launching the first Starlink satellites in 2019, Elon Musk envisions a constellation of thousands more satellites to increase internet service. SpaceX is trying to help restore internet service to Tonga through this network following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami.

London-based OneWeb has its own internet satellites up there. And Amazon plans to start launching its satellites later this year.

Astronomers are distressed that these mega constellations will ruin nighttime observations from Earth. The International Astronomical Union is forming a new center for the protection of dark skies.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More in Aerospace
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jan 31st, 2022
I Stock 1178733504
Laser Strikes Against Aircraft Hit a Record Last Year
Pilots reported more than 9,000 incidents of lasers aimed at their aircraft.
Feb 7th, 2022
Frontier Airlines' parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals.
Frontier Airlines Buying Spirit in $3B Low-Cost Carrier Deal
Frontier and Spirit say the deal will mean thousands of new jobs.
Feb 7th, 2022
Passenger flights land and take off at Reagan Washington National Airport, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2022.
Congress Takes Up 5G Service Near Airports
An aviation industry group says more than half of planes operated by regional airlines remain restricted during bad weather.
Feb 4th, 2022
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020.
SpaceX Launches U.S. Intelligence Satellite
Officials only described the satellite as a "national security payload."
Feb 3rd, 2022
An Iron Dome air defense system mssile launches to intercept a rocket, Ashkelon, Israel, May 11, 2021.
Israel Plans 'Laser Wall' for Missile Defense
The country's military aims to begin testing within a year.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Stan Deal, President and CEO Boeing Commercial Airplanes, left, and Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al-Baker, right, sign an agreement for the purchase of thirty-four 777-8 Freighter planes with purchase rights for an additional sixteen, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Boeing Lands Huge Airplane Order from Qatar Airways
The deal comes after Airbus canceled an order from the same airline because of a fight over complaints about paint jobs.
Feb 1st, 2022
NASA’s ER-2, a high-altitude jet equipped with a suite of science instruments, takes off.
NASA Planes Fly into Snowstorms
They are studying snowfall.
Jan 31st, 2022
An artist's impression of what the unknown object might look like if it's a magnetar.
Mysterious Object Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
A team mapping radio waves has discovered something unusual.
Jan 28th, 2022
Electra's hybrid-electric, ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft using a patent-pending distributed electric propulsion and blown lift technology.
Lockheed Leads Hybrid Aircraft Funding
The money will be used to start flight testing a full-scale hybrid eSTOL technology demonstrator aircraft this year.
Jan 28th, 2022
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper receives a model of Boom Supersonic's Overture jet from Boom President and Chief Business Officer Kathy Savitt, Greensboro, N.C., Jan. 26, 2022.
Supersonic Aircraft Maker Announces First Factory
The company hopes to slash flight times for a post-Concorde generation of air travelers.
Jan 27th, 2022
Kyle Hippchen poses in front of a SpaceX Dragon capsule at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Cape Canaveral, Fla., Jan. 21, 2022.
Man Wins Trip to Space, Gives it Away
He gave his seat to the one person he knew would treasure the flight as much as himself.
Jan 27th, 2022